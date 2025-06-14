OpenSea NFT API Testing

This guide shows how to load test OpenSea's NFT marketplace API. Perfect for testing NFT collection data retrieval and marketplace performance.
Use Cases
- Test OpenSea API response times
- Monitor NFT collection statistics
- Validate asset listing data
- Check API rate limits and reliability
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
class OpenSeaUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# OpenSea API base URL
self.base_url = "https://api.opensea.io/api/v1"
# Popular NFT collections for testing
self.collections = [
"boredapeyachtclub",
"mutant-ape-yacht-club",
"cryptopunks",
"azuki",
"doodles-official",
"clonex",
"proof-moonbirds"
]
# API headers (no key required for basic endpoints)
self.headers = {
"Accept": "application/json",
"User-Agent": "LoadForge-Test"
}
@task(3)
def get_collection_stats(self):
"""Get statistics for a random NFT collection"""
collection = random.choice(self.collections)
with self.client.get(
f"{self.base_url}/collection/{collection}/stats",
headers=self.headers,
name="Collection Stats"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
stats = data.get("stats", {})
floor_price = stats.get("floor_price", 0)
total_supply = stats.get("total_supply", 0)
print(f"{collection}: Floor {floor_price} ETH, Supply {total_supply}")
elif response.status_code == 429:
response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea")
else:
response.failure(f"Failed to get stats: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def get_collection_info(self):
"""Get basic information about a collection"""
collection = random.choice(self.collections)
with self.client.get(
f"{self.base_url}/collection/{collection}",
headers=self.headers,
name="Collection Info"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
collection_data = data.get("collection", {})
name = collection_data.get("name", "Unknown")
description = collection_data.get("description", "")[:100]
print(f"Collection: {name} - {description}...")
elif response.status_code == 429:
response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea")
@task(2)
def get_assets(self):
"""Get assets from a random collection"""
collection = random.choice(self.collections)
params = {
"collection": collection,
"limit": 20,
"offset": random.randint(0, 100)
}
with self.client.get(
f"{self.base_url}/assets",
params=params,
headers=self.headers,
name="Collection Assets"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
assets = data.get("assets", [])
print(f"Retrieved {len(assets)} assets from {collection}")
# Check first asset details
if assets:
asset = assets[0]
token_id = asset.get("token_id")
name = asset.get("name", "Unnamed")
print(f"First asset: {name} (#{token_id})")
elif response.status_code == 429:
response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea")
@task(1)
def get_single_asset(self):
"""Get details for a specific NFT asset"""
collection = random.choice(self.collections)
# Use common token IDs that likely exist
token_id = random.randint(1, 1000)
# For this example, we'll use a known contract address (BAYC)
contract_address = "0xBC4CA0EdA7647A8aB7C2061c2E118A18a936f13D"
with self.client.get(
f"{self.base_url}/asset/{contract_address}/{token_id}",
headers=self.headers,
name="Single Asset"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
name = data.get("name", "Unnamed")
description = data.get("description", "")[:50]
print(f"Asset: {name} - {description}...")
elif response.status_code == 404:
# This is expected for non-existent tokens
pass
elif response.status_code == 429:
response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea")
@task(1)
def search_collections(self):
"""Search for collections by keyword"""
search_terms = ["ape", "punk", "cat", "dog", "art", "pixel"]
term = random.choice(search_terms)
params = {
"q": term,
"limit": 10
}
with self.client.get(
f"{self.base_url}/collections",
params=params,
headers=self.headers,
name="Search Collections"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
collections = data.get("collections", [])
print(f"Found {len(collections)} collections for '{term}'")
elif response.status_code == 429:
response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea")
Setup Instructions
- No API key required for basic OpenSea endpoints
- Be mindful of rate limits (OpenSea limits requests per minute)
- Consider using OpenSea API key for higher rate limits in production
- Test with popular collections that are likely to have data
What This Tests
- API Response Times: Measures OpenSea API performance
- Rate Limiting: Tests how the API handles concurrent requests
- Data Availability: Validates that NFT data is accessible
- Search Functionality: Tests collection and asset search features
Rate Limits
- OpenSea has strict rate limits (around 4 requests per second)
- Use delays between requests for sustained testing
- Consider upgrading to API key for higher limits
- Monitor for 429 (Too Many Requests) responses
Common Issues
- Rate Limiting: OpenSea aggressively rate limits requests
- Data Inconsistency: NFT data can change frequently
- Asset Availability: Some assets may be private or removed