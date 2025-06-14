OpenSea NFT API Testing

This guide shows how to load test OpenSea's NFT marketplace API. Perfect for testing NFT collection data retrieval and marketplace performance.

Use Cases

Test OpenSea API response times

Monitor NFT collection statistics

Validate asset listing data

Check API rate limits and reliability

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random class OpenSeaUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # OpenSea API base URL self.base_url = "https://api.opensea.io/api/v1" # Popular NFT collections for testing self.collections = [ "boredapeyachtclub", "mutant-ape-yacht-club", "cryptopunks", "azuki", "doodles-official", "clonex", "proof-moonbirds" ] # API headers (no key required for basic endpoints) self.headers = { "Accept": "application/json", "User-Agent": "LoadForge-Test" } @task(3) def get_collection_stats(self): """Get statistics for a random NFT collection""" collection = random.choice(self.collections) with self.client.get( f"{self.base_url}/collection/{collection}/stats", headers=self.headers, name="Collection Stats" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() stats = data.get("stats", {}) floor_price = stats.get("floor_price", 0) total_supply = stats.get("total_supply", 0) print(f"{collection}: Floor {floor_price} ETH, Supply {total_supply}") elif response.status_code == 429: response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea") else: response.failure(f"Failed to get stats: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def get_collection_info(self): """Get basic information about a collection""" collection = random.choice(self.collections) with self.client.get( f"{self.base_url}/collection/{collection}", headers=self.headers, name="Collection Info" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() collection_data = data.get("collection", {}) name = collection_data.get("name", "Unknown") description = collection_data.get("description", "")[:100] print(f"Collection: {name} - {description}...") elif response.status_code == 429: response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea") @task(2) def get_assets(self): """Get assets from a random collection""" collection = random.choice(self.collections) params = { "collection": collection, "limit": 20, "offset": random.randint(0, 100) } with self.client.get( f"{self.base_url}/assets", params=params, headers=self.headers, name="Collection Assets" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() assets = data.get("assets", []) print(f"Retrieved {len(assets)} assets from {collection}") # Check first asset details if assets: asset = assets[0] token_id = asset.get("token_id") name = asset.get("name", "Unnamed") print(f"First asset: {name} (#{token_id})") elif response.status_code == 429: response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea") @task(1) def get_single_asset(self): """Get details for a specific NFT asset""" collection = random.choice(self.collections) # Use common token IDs that likely exist token_id = random.randint(1, 1000) # For this example, we'll use a known contract address (BAYC) contract_address = "0xBC4CA0EdA7647A8aB7C2061c2E118A18a936f13D" with self.client.get( f"{self.base_url}/asset/{contract_address}/{token_id}", headers=self.headers, name="Single Asset" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() name = data.get("name", "Unnamed") description = data.get("description", "")[:50] print(f"Asset: {name} - {description}...") elif response.status_code == 404: # This is expected for non-existent tokens pass elif response.status_code == 429: response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea") @task(1) def search_collections(self): """Search for collections by keyword""" search_terms = ["ape", "punk", "cat", "dog", "art", "pixel"] term = random.choice(search_terms) params = { "q": term, "limit": 10 } with self.client.get( f"{self.base_url}/collections", params=params, headers=self.headers, name="Search Collections" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() collections = data.get("collections", []) print(f"Found {len(collections)} collections for '{term}'") elif response.status_code == 429: response.failure("Rate limited by OpenSea")

Setup Instructions

No API key required for basic OpenSea endpoints Be mindful of rate limits (OpenSea limits requests per minute) Consider using OpenSea API key for higher rate limits in production Test with popular collections that are likely to have data

What This Tests

API Response Times : Measures OpenSea API performance

: Measures OpenSea API performance Rate Limiting : Tests how the API handles concurrent requests

: Tests how the API handles concurrent requests Data Availability : Validates that NFT data is accessible

: Validates that NFT data is accessible Search Functionality: Tests collection and asset search features

Rate Limits

OpenSea has strict rate limits (around 4 requests per second)

Use delays between requests for sustained testing

Consider upgrading to API key for higher limits

Monitor for 429 (Too Many Requests) responses

Common Issues