Uniswap DeFi Testing

This guide shows how to load test Uniswap DeFi protocol endpoints. Perfect for testing DEX price data, pool information, and DeFi protocol reliability.
Use Cases
- Test Uniswap API response times
- Monitor DEX price quote accuracy
- Validate pool liquidity data
- Check DeFi protocol availability
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import json
import random
class UniswapUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Uniswap V3 Subgraph endpoint
self.subgraph_url = "https://api.thegraph.com/subgraphs/name/uniswap/uniswap-v3"
# Popular trading pairs for testing
self.token_pairs = [
{"token0": "WETH", "token1": "USDC", "address": "0x8ad599c3a0ff1de082011efddc58f1908eb6e6d8"},
{"token0": "WETH", "token1": "USDT", "address": "0x4e68ccd3e89f51c3074ca5072bbac773960dfa36"},
{"token0": "WETH", "token1": "DAI", "address": "0xc2e9f25be6257c210d7adf0d4cd6e3e881ba25f8"},
{"token0": "USDC", "token1": "USDT", "address": "0x3416cf6c708da44db2624d63ea0aaef7113527c6"}
]
# Common token addresses
self.tokens = {
"WETH": "0xc02aaa39b223fe8d0a0e5c4f27ead9083c756cc2",
"USDC": "0xa0b86a33e6441b8435b662303c0f479c7e1b5b8e",
"USDT": "0xdac17f958d2ee523a2206206994597c13d831ec7",
"DAI": "0x6b175474e89094c44da98b954eedeac495271d0f"
}
@task(3)
def get_pool_data(self):
"""Get pool information from Uniswap"""
pair = random.choice(self.token_pairs)
query = """
{
pool(id: "%s") {
id
token0 {
symbol
decimals
}
token1 {
symbol
decimals
}
feeTier
liquidity
sqrtPrice
tick
token0Price
token1Price
volumeUSD
txCount
}
}
""" % pair["address"].lower()
payload = {"query": query}
with self.client.post(
self.subgraph_url,
json=payload,
name="Pool Data"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
if "data" in data and data["data"]["pool"]:
pool = data["data"]["pool"]
token0_symbol = pool["token0"]["symbol"]
token1_symbol = pool["token1"]["symbol"]
price = float(pool["token0Price"])
volume = float(pool["volumeUSD"])
print(f"{token0_symbol}/{token1_symbol}: Price {price:.6f}, Volume ${volume:,.0f}")
else:
response.failure("No pool data returned")
except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e:
response.failure(f"Failed to parse pool data: {e}")
else:
response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def get_token_prices(self):
"""Get current token prices"""
query = """
{
tokens(first: 5, orderBy: volumeUSD, orderDirection: desc) {
id
symbol
name
decimals
derivedETH
volumeUSD
txCount
}
}
"""
payload = {"query": query}
with self.client.post(
self.subgraph_url,
json=payload,
name="Token Prices"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
if "data" in data and "tokens" in data["data"]:
tokens = data["data"]["tokens"]
for token in tokens[:3]: # Show top 3
symbol = token["symbol"]
price_eth = float(token["derivedETH"])
volume = float(token["volumeUSD"])
print(f"{symbol}: {price_eth:.6f} ETH, Volume ${volume:,.0f}")
else:
response.failure("No token data returned")
except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e:
response.failure(f"Failed to parse token data: {e}")
else:
response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def get_recent_swaps(self):
"""Get recent swap transactions"""
query = """
{
swaps(first: 10, orderBy: timestamp, orderDirection: desc) {
id
timestamp
pool {
token0 {
symbol
}
token1 {
symbol
}
}
amount0
amount1
amountUSD
sender
}
}
"""
payload = {"query": query}
with self.client.post(
self.subgraph_url,
json=payload,
name="Recent Swaps"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
if "data" in data and "swaps" in data["data"]:
swaps = data["data"]["swaps"]
print(f"Retrieved {len(swaps)} recent swaps")
if swaps:
swap = swaps[0] # Show most recent
token0 = swap["pool"]["token0"]["symbol"]
token1 = swap["pool"]["token1"]["symbol"]
amount_usd = float(swap["amountUSD"])
print(f"Latest swap: {token0}/{token1} - ${amount_usd:,.2f}")
else:
response.failure("No swap data returned")
except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e:
response.failure(f"Failed to parse swap data: {e}")
else:
response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def get_pool_stats(self):
"""Get overall Uniswap statistics"""
query = """
{
uniswapDayDatas(first: 1, orderBy: date, orderDirection: desc) {
date
volumeUSD
tvlUSD
txCount
}
}
"""
payload = {"query": query}
with self.client.post(
self.subgraph_url,
json=payload,
name="Pool Stats"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
if "data" in data and "uniswapDayDatas" in data["data"]:
day_data = data["data"]["uniswapDayDatas"]
if day_data:
stats = day_data[0]
volume = float(stats["volumeUSD"])
tvl = float(stats["tvlUSD"])
tx_count = int(stats["txCount"])
print(f"Daily Volume: ${volume:,.0f}, TVL: ${tvl:,.0f}, Txs: {tx_count:,}")
else:
response.failure("No stats data returned")
except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e:
response.failure(f"Failed to parse stats data: {e}")
else:
response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
- No API key required for The Graph public endpoints
- Uniswap V3 subgraph provides real-time DEX data
- Test with popular trading pairs for reliable data
- Monitor for rate limits on The Graph
What This Tests
- Subgraph Performance: Tests The Graph indexing service
- DeFi Data Accuracy: Validates pool and price data
- Real-time Updates: Checks how current the data is
- Query Complexity: Tests different GraphQL query types
Key Metrics
- Pool Liquidity: Total value locked in trading pairs
- Trading Volume: 24h volume for pools and tokens
- Price Data: Current exchange rates between tokens
- Transaction Count: Number of swaps and interactions
Common Issues
- Subgraph Delays: Data may be slightly behind blockchain
- Rate Limits: The Graph has query limits
- Pool Addresses: Ensure correct pool contract addresses
- Price Volatility: DeFi prices change rapidly
DeFi Concepts
- TVL: Total Value Locked in the protocol
- Liquidity: Available tokens for trading
- Slippage: Price impact of large trades
- Fees: Trading fees collected by liquidity providers