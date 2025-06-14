Uniswap DeFi Testing

This guide shows how to load test Uniswap DeFi protocol endpoints. Perfect for testing DEX price data, pool information, and DeFi protocol reliability.

Use Cases

Test Uniswap API response times

Monitor DEX price quote accuracy

Validate pool liquidity data

Check DeFi protocol availability

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import json import random class UniswapUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Uniswap V3 Subgraph endpoint self.subgraph_url = "https://api.thegraph.com/subgraphs/name/uniswap/uniswap-v3" # Popular trading pairs for testing self.token_pairs = [ {"token0": "WETH", "token1": "USDC", "address": "0x8ad599c3a0ff1de082011efddc58f1908eb6e6d8"}, {"token0": "WETH", "token1": "USDT", "address": "0x4e68ccd3e89f51c3074ca5072bbac773960dfa36"}, {"token0": "WETH", "token1": "DAI", "address": "0xc2e9f25be6257c210d7adf0d4cd6e3e881ba25f8"}, {"token0": "USDC", "token1": "USDT", "address": "0x3416cf6c708da44db2624d63ea0aaef7113527c6"} ] # Common token addresses self.tokens = { "WETH": "0xc02aaa39b223fe8d0a0e5c4f27ead9083c756cc2", "USDC": "0xa0b86a33e6441b8435b662303c0f479c7e1b5b8e", "USDT": "0xdac17f958d2ee523a2206206994597c13d831ec7", "DAI": "0x6b175474e89094c44da98b954eedeac495271d0f" } @task(3) def get_pool_data(self): """Get pool information from Uniswap""" pair = random.choice(self.token_pairs) query = """ { pool(id: "%s") { id token0 { symbol decimals } token1 { symbol decimals } feeTier liquidity sqrtPrice tick token0Price token1Price volumeUSD txCount } } """ % pair["address"].lower() payload = {"query": query} with self.client.post( self.subgraph_url, json=payload, name="Pool Data" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() if "data" in data and data["data"]["pool"]: pool = data["data"]["pool"] token0_symbol = pool["token0"]["symbol"] token1_symbol = pool["token1"]["symbol"] price = float(pool["token0Price"]) volume = float(pool["volumeUSD"]) print(f"{token0_symbol}/{token1_symbol}: Price {price:.6f}, Volume ${volume:,.0f}") else: response.failure("No pool data returned") except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e: response.failure(f"Failed to parse pool data: {e}") else: response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def get_token_prices(self): """Get current token prices""" query = """ { tokens(first: 5, orderBy: volumeUSD, orderDirection: desc) { id symbol name decimals derivedETH volumeUSD txCount } } """ payload = {"query": query} with self.client.post( self.subgraph_url, json=payload, name="Token Prices" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() if "data" in data and "tokens" in data["data"]: tokens = data["data"]["tokens"] for token in tokens[:3]: # Show top 3 symbol = token["symbol"] price_eth = float(token["derivedETH"]) volume = float(token["volumeUSD"]) print(f"{symbol}: {price_eth:.6f} ETH, Volume ${volume:,.0f}") else: response.failure("No token data returned") except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e: response.failure(f"Failed to parse token data: {e}") else: response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def get_recent_swaps(self): """Get recent swap transactions""" query = """ { swaps(first: 10, orderBy: timestamp, orderDirection: desc) { id timestamp pool { token0 { symbol } token1 { symbol } } amount0 amount1 amountUSD sender } } """ payload = {"query": query} with self.client.post( self.subgraph_url, json=payload, name="Recent Swaps" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() if "data" in data and "swaps" in data["data"]: swaps = data["data"]["swaps"] print(f"Retrieved {len(swaps)} recent swaps") if swaps: swap = swaps[0] # Show most recent token0 = swap["pool"]["token0"]["symbol"] token1 = swap["pool"]["token1"]["symbol"] amount_usd = float(swap["amountUSD"]) print(f"Latest swap: {token0}/{token1} - ${amount_usd:,.2f}") else: response.failure("No swap data returned") except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e: response.failure(f"Failed to parse swap data: {e}") else: response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def get_pool_stats(self): """Get overall Uniswap statistics""" query = """ { uniswapDayDatas(first: 1, orderBy: date, orderDirection: desc) { date volumeUSD tvlUSD txCount } } """ payload = {"query": query} with self.client.post( self.subgraph_url, json=payload, name="Pool Stats" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() if "data" in data and "uniswapDayDatas" in data["data"]: day_data = data["data"]["uniswapDayDatas"] if day_data: stats = day_data[0] volume = float(stats["volumeUSD"]) tvl = float(stats["tvlUSD"]) tx_count = int(stats["txCount"]) print(f"Daily Volume: ${volume:,.0f}, TVL: ${tvl:,.0f}, Txs: {tx_count:,}") else: response.failure("No stats data returned") except (json.JSONDecodeError, KeyError, ValueError) as e: response.failure(f"Failed to parse stats data: {e}") else: response.failure(f"Subgraph error: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

No API key required for The Graph public endpoints Uniswap V3 subgraph provides real-time DEX data Test with popular trading pairs for reliable data Monitor for rate limits on The Graph

What This Tests

Subgraph Performance : Tests The Graph indexing service

: Tests The Graph indexing service DeFi Data Accuracy : Validates pool and price data

: Validates pool and price data Real-time Updates : Checks how current the data is

: Checks how current the data is Query Complexity: Tests different GraphQL query types

Key Metrics

Pool Liquidity : Total value locked in trading pairs

: Total value locked in trading pairs Trading Volume : 24h volume for pools and tokens

: 24h volume for pools and tokens Price Data : Current exchange rates between tokens

: Current exchange rates between tokens Transaction Count: Number of swaps and interactions

Common Issues

Subgraph Delays : Data may be slightly behind blockchain

: Data may be slightly behind blockchain Rate Limits : The Graph has query limits

: The Graph has query limits Pool Addresses : Ensure correct pool contract addresses

: Ensure correct pool contract addresses Price Volatility: DeFi prices change rapidly

DeFi Concepts