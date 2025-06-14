Ollama Local AI Testing

This guide shows how to load test local Ollama AI models. Perfect for testing your self-hosted AI setup and comparing local vs cloud AI performance.
Use Cases
- Test local Ollama model performance
- Compare different local AI models
- Validate self-hosted AI reliability
- Measure local AI response times
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import json
import random
class OllamaUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Ollama typically runs on localhost:11434
self.base_url = "http://localhost:11434"
# Available models (install with: ollama pull model-name)
self.models = [
"llama2:7b",
"mistral:7b",
"codellama:7b",
"phi:2.7b"
]
# Test prompts
self.prompts = [
"Write a short product description for a smartphone.",
"Explain machine learning in simple terms.",
"Create a brief email to schedule a meeting.",
"Write a Python function to calculate fibonacci numbers.",
"Describe the benefits of renewable energy."
]
@task(3)
def generate_text(self):
"""Generate text using Ollama"""
model = random.choice(self.models)
prompt = random.choice(self.prompts)
payload = {
"model": model,
"prompt": prompt,
"stream": False,
"options": {
"temperature": 0.7,
"num_predict": 100
}
}
with self.client.post(
f"{self.base_url}/api/generate",
json=payload,
name=f"Generate - {model}"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
response_text = data.get("response", "")
done = data.get("done", False)
if done and response_text:
print(f"{model}: Generated {len(response_text)} characters")
else:
response.failure("Incomplete response from Ollama")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama")
else:
response.failure(f"Ollama error: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def chat_completion(self):
"""Test chat completion with Ollama"""
model = random.choice(self.models)
prompt = random.choice(self.prompts)
payload = {
"model": model,
"messages": [
{"role": "user", "content": prompt}
],
"stream": False,
"options": {
"temperature": 0.7,
"num_predict": 100
}
}
with self.client.post(
f"{self.base_url}/api/chat",
json=payload,
name=f"Chat - {model}"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
message = data.get("message", {})
content = message.get("content", "")
done = data.get("done", False)
if done and content:
print(f"{model} Chat: {len(content)} characters")
else:
response.failure("Incomplete chat response")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama")
else:
response.failure(f"Ollama chat error: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def list_models(self):
"""List available models"""
with self.client.get(
f"{self.base_url}/api/tags",
name="List Models"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
models = data.get("models", [])
print(f"Available models: {len(models)}")
for model in models[:3]: # Show first 3
name = model.get("name", "Unknown")
size = model.get("size", 0) / (1024**3) # Convert to GB
print(f" - {name}: {size:.1f}GB")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama")
else:
response.failure(f"Failed to list models: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def model_info(self):
"""Get information about a specific model"""
model = random.choice(self.models)
payload = {"name": model}
with self.client.post(
f"{self.base_url}/api/show",
json=payload,
name=f"Model Info - {model}"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
modelfile = data.get("modelfile", "")
parameters = data.get("parameters", "")
print(f"{model} info retrieved")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama")
else:
response.failure(f"Failed to get model info: {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
-
Install Ollama: Download from ollama.ai
-
Pull Models: Install models you want to test:
ollama pull llama2:7b
ollama pull mistral:7b
ollama pull phi:2.7b
-
Start Ollama: Run
ollama serve (usually starts automatically)
-
Verify Setup: Test with
curl http://localhost:11434/api/tags
What This Tests
- Local AI Performance: Measures response times for local models
- Model Comparison: Compare different models on same hardware
- Resource Usage: Monitor CPU/GPU usage during testing
- Reliability: Test local AI stability under load
Performance Tips
- GPU Acceleration: Use NVIDIA GPU for faster inference
- Model Size: Smaller models (7B) are faster than larger ones (13B, 70B)
- Memory: Ensure sufficient RAM for model loading
- Concurrent Users: Start with low numbers to avoid overwhelming local hardware
Common Issues
- Model Not Found: Ensure models are pulled with
ollama pull
- Connection Refused: Check if Ollama service is running
- Slow Responses: Local models are slower than cloud APIs
- Memory Issues: Large models require significant RAM/VRAM