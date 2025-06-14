Ollama Local AI Testing

This guide shows how to load test local Ollama AI models. Perfect for testing your self-hosted AI setup and comparing local vs cloud AI performance.

Use Cases

Test local Ollama model performance

Compare different local AI models

Validate self-hosted AI reliability

Measure local AI response times

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import json import random class OllamaUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Ollama typically runs on localhost:11434 self.base_url = "http://localhost:11434" # Available models (install with: ollama pull model-name) self.models = [ "llama2:7b", "mistral:7b", "codellama:7b", "phi:2.7b" ] # Test prompts self.prompts = [ "Write a short product description for a smartphone.", "Explain machine learning in simple terms.", "Create a brief email to schedule a meeting.", "Write a Python function to calculate fibonacci numbers.", "Describe the benefits of renewable energy." ] @task(3) def generate_text(self): """Generate text using Ollama""" model = random.choice(self.models) prompt = random.choice(self.prompts) payload = { "model": model, "prompt": prompt, "stream": False, "options": { "temperature": 0.7, "num_predict": 100 } } with self.client.post( f"{self.base_url}/api/generate", json=payload, name=f"Generate - {model}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() response_text = data.get("response", "") done = data.get("done", False) if done and response_text: print(f"{model}: Generated {len(response_text)} characters") else: response.failure("Incomplete response from Ollama") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama") else: response.failure(f"Ollama error: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def chat_completion(self): """Test chat completion with Ollama""" model = random.choice(self.models) prompt = random.choice(self.prompts) payload = { "model": model, "messages": [ {"role": "user", "content": prompt} ], "stream": False, "options": { "temperature": 0.7, "num_predict": 100 } } with self.client.post( f"{self.base_url}/api/chat", json=payload, name=f"Chat - {model}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() message = data.get("message", {}) content = message.get("content", "") done = data.get("done", False) if done and content: print(f"{model} Chat: {len(content)} characters") else: response.failure("Incomplete chat response") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama") else: response.failure(f"Ollama chat error: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def list_models(self): """List available models""" with self.client.get( f"{self.base_url}/api/tags", name="List Models" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() models = data.get("models", []) print(f"Available models: {len(models)}") for model in models[:3]: # Show first 3 name = model.get("name", "Unknown") size = model.get("size", 0) / (1024**3) # Convert to GB print(f" - {name}: {size:.1f}GB") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama") else: response.failure(f"Failed to list models: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def model_info(self): """Get information about a specific model""" model = random.choice(self.models) payload = {"name": model} with self.client.post( f"{self.base_url}/api/show", json=payload, name=f"Model Info - {model}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() modelfile = data.get("modelfile", "") parameters = data.get("parameters", "") print(f"{model} info retrieved") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response from Ollama") else: response.failure(f"Failed to get model info: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Install Ollama: Download from ollama.ai Pull Models: Install models you want to test: ollama pull llama2:7b ollama pull mistral:7b ollama pull phi:2.7b Start Ollama: Run ollama serve (usually starts automatically) Verify Setup: Test with curl http://localhost:11434/api/tags

What This Tests

Local AI Performance: Measures response times for local models

Model Comparison: Compare different models on same hardware

Resource Usage: Monitor CPU/GPU usage during testing

: Monitor CPU/GPU usage during testing Reliability: Test local AI stability under load

Performance Tips

GPU Acceleration: Use NVIDIA GPU for faster inference

Model Size: Smaller models (7B) are faster than larger ones (13B, 70B)

Memory: Ensure sufficient RAM for model loading

: Ensure sufficient RAM for model loading Concurrent Users: Start with low numbers to avoid overwhelming local hardware

Common Issues