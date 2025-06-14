Infura Node Testing

This guide shows how to load test Infura blockchain node endpoints with basic RPC calls. Perfect for testing your Infura project's performance and rate limits.

Use Cases

Test Infura endpoint response times

Validate RPC call reliability

Check rate limit behavior

Monitor blockchain data retrieval performance

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import json import random class InfuraUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Replace with your Infura project ID self.infura_project_id = "your-project-id-here" self.rpc_url = f"https://mainnet.infura.io/v3/{self.infura_project_id}" # Test addresses for balance checks self.test_addresses = [ "0xd8dA6BF26964aF9D7eEd9e03E53415D37aA96045", # Vitalik "0xA0b86a33E6441b8435b662303c0f479c7e1b5b8e", # USDC "0xC02aaA39b223FE8D0A0e5C4F27eAD9083C756Cc2" # WETH ] @task(3) def get_latest_block(self): """Get the latest block number""" payload = { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_blockNumber", "params": [], "id": 1 } with self.client.post( self.rpc_url, json=payload, headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"}, name="Get Latest Block" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() if "result" in data: block_number = int(data["result"], 16) print(f"Latest block: {block_number}") else: response.failure("No result in response") @task(2) def get_gas_price(self): """Get current gas price""" payload = { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_gasPrice", "params": [], "id": 1 } with self.client.post( self.rpc_url, json=payload, headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"}, name="Get Gas Price" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() if "result" in data: gas_price = int(data["result"], 16) / 1e9 # Convert to Gwei print(f"Gas price: {gas_price:.2f} Gwei") @task(2) def check_balance(self): """Check ETH balance for random address""" address = random.choice(self.test_addresses) payload = { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_getBalance", "params": [address, "latest"], "id": 1 } with self.client.post( self.rpc_url, json=payload, headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"}, name="Check Balance" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() if "result" in data: balance = int(data["result"], 16) / 1e18 # Convert to ETH print(f"Balance for {address}: {balance:.4f} ETH") @task(1) def get_block_details(self): """Get details of the latest block""" payload = { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_getBlockByNumber", "params": ["latest", False], "id": 1 } with self.client.post( self.rpc_url, json=payload, headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"}, name="Get Block Details" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: data = response.json() if "result" in data and data["result"]: block = data["result"] tx_count = len(block.get("transactions", [])) print(f"Block {block.get('number')} has {tx_count} transactions")

Setup Instructions

Sign up for a free Infura account at infura.io Create a new project and get your Project ID Replace your-project-id-here with your actual Infura Project ID Run the test to monitor your Infura endpoint performance

What This Tests

RPC Response Times: Measures how fast Infura responds to different calls

Rate Limiting: Tests how Infura handles multiple concurrent requests

Data Accuracy: Validates that blockchain data is returned correctly

Endpoint Reliability: Checks for any connection issues or timeouts

