Infura Node Testing

This guide shows how to load test Infura blockchain node endpoints with basic RPC calls. Perfect for testing your Infura project's performance and rate limits.
Use Cases
- Test Infura endpoint response times
- Validate RPC call reliability
- Check rate limit behavior
- Monitor blockchain data retrieval performance
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import json
import random
class InfuraUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Replace with your Infura project ID
self.infura_project_id = "your-project-id-here"
self.rpc_url = f"https://mainnet.infura.io/v3/{self.infura_project_id}"
# Test addresses for balance checks
self.test_addresses = [
"0xd8dA6BF26964aF9D7eEd9e03E53415D37aA96045", # Vitalik
"0xA0b86a33E6441b8435b662303c0f479c7e1b5b8e", # USDC
"0xC02aaA39b223FE8D0A0e5C4F27eAD9083C756Cc2" # WETH
]
@task(3)
def get_latest_block(self):
"""Get the latest block number"""
payload = {
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"method": "eth_blockNumber",
"params": [],
"id": 1
}
with self.client.post(
self.rpc_url,
json=payload,
headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"},
name="Get Latest Block"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
if "result" in data:
block_number = int(data["result"], 16)
print(f"Latest block: {block_number}")
else:
response.failure("No result in response")
@task(2)
def get_gas_price(self):
"""Get current gas price"""
payload = {
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"method": "eth_gasPrice",
"params": [],
"id": 1
}
with self.client.post(
self.rpc_url,
json=payload,
headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"},
name="Get Gas Price"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
if "result" in data:
gas_price = int(data["result"], 16) / 1e9 # Convert to Gwei
print(f"Gas price: {gas_price:.2f} Gwei")
@task(2)
def check_balance(self):
"""Check ETH balance for random address"""
address = random.choice(self.test_addresses)
payload = {
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"method": "eth_getBalance",
"params": [address, "latest"],
"id": 1
}
with self.client.post(
self.rpc_url,
json=payload,
headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"},
name="Check Balance"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
if "result" in data:
balance = int(data["result"], 16) / 1e18 # Convert to ETH
print(f"Balance for {address}: {balance:.4f} ETH")
@task(1)
def get_block_details(self):
"""Get details of the latest block"""
payload = {
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"method": "eth_getBlockByNumber",
"params": ["latest", False],
"id": 1
}
with self.client.post(
self.rpc_url,
json=payload,
headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"},
name="Get Block Details"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
data = response.json()
if "result" in data and data["result"]:
block = data["result"]
tx_count = len(block.get("transactions", []))
print(f"Block {block.get('number')} has {tx_count} transactions")
Setup Instructions
- Sign up for a free Infura account at infura.io
- Create a new project and get your Project ID
- Replace
your-project-id-here with your actual Infura Project ID
- Run the test to monitor your Infura endpoint performance
What This Tests
- RPC Response Times: Measures how fast Infura responds to different calls
- Rate Limiting: Tests how Infura handles multiple concurrent requests
- Data Accuracy: Validates that blockchain data is returned correctly
- Endpoint Reliability: Checks for any connection issues or timeouts
Common Issues
- Rate Limits: Free Infura accounts have daily request limits
- Network Delays: Blockchain networks can have variable response times
- Invalid Responses: Always check for "result" field in JSON responses