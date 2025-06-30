DigitalOcean AI Performance Testing

This guide shows how to performance test DigitalOcean's AI platform using Locust. Perfect for testing response times, reliability, and capacity planning for AI workloads on DigitalOcean.

Use Cases

Test DigitalOcean AI API response times under load

Validate AI service reliability and uptime

Capacity planning for AI applications

Compare different Llama3 model variants

Monitor API rate limits and quotas

Simple Implementation

import random from locust import HttpUser, task, between class Llama3ChatUser(HttpUser): wait_time = between(1, 5) QUESTIONS = [ "What is the capital of France?", "Translate 'Hello, how are you?' into Spanish.", "Who wrote 'Pride and Prejudice'?", "What's 13 multiplied by 17?", "Name three benefits of a vegan diet.", "Give me a quick summary of the plot of '1984'.", "Explain the concept of machine learning in simple terms.", "What are the main differences between Python and JavaScript?", "How does photosynthesis work?", "What are some tips for effective time management?" ] @task def chat_completion(self): question = random.choice(self.QUESTIONS) # Used to show a preview of the question in LF preview = (question[:20] + "...") if len(question) > 20 else question payload = { "model": "llama3.3-70b-instruct", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": question}], "stream": False, "include_functions_info": False, "include_retrieval_info": False, "include_guardrails_info": False } headers = { "Content-Type": "application/json", "Authorization": f"Bearer {self.api_token}" } with self.client.post( "/api/v1/chat/completions", json=payload, headers=headers, name=f"chat: {preview}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: response.success() else: response.failure(f"Status {response.status_code}") def on_start(self): # Set your DigitalOcean AI API token here self.api_token = "your-digitalocean-ai-token"

Setup Instructions

Get DigitalOcean AI Access: Sign up for DigitalOcean account

Enable AI services in your project

Generate an API token from the control panel Configure the Script in LoadForge: Copy the script into LoadForge's test editor

Replace your-digitalocean-ai-token with your actual API token

with your actual API token Set the target host URL to your DigitalOcean AI endpoint Configure Load Test Settings: Start with 1-5 virtual users to test connectivity

Set appropriate ramp-up time to avoid rate limits

Monitor response times and error rates

What This Tests

Response Times : Measure latency for Llama3.3 70B model

Expected Performance

Typical results for Llama 3.3 70B on DigitalOcean AI:

Response Time : ~3-6 seconds per request

Rate Limits & Pricing

Request Limits : Varies by plan and model

Common Issues

Authentication : Ensure API token has correct permissions

Best Practices