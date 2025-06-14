Simple Payment API Testing

This guide shows how to test payment APIs with common operations like charging, refunding, and validating payment methods.

Use Cases

Test payment processing under load

Validate payment flow success and failure scenarios

Test refund processing

Check payment method validation

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class PaymentTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Payment test data self.test_cards = [ {"number": "4242424242424242", "exp_month": 12, "exp_year": 2025, "cvc": "123"}, {"number": "4000000000000002", "exp_month": 11, "exp_year": 2025, "cvc": "456"}, # Declined card {"number": "4000000000009995", "exp_month": 10, "exp_year": 2025, "cvc": "789"} # Insufficient funds ] self.amounts = [999, 1500, 2999, 4999, 9999] # Amounts in cents self.currencies = ["usd", "eur", "gbp"] # API endpoints self.payment_endpoints = { "charge": "/api/payments/charge", "refund": "/api/payments/refund", "validate": "/api/payments/validate" } @task(4) def test_payment_charge(self): """Test payment charge with valid card""" card = self.test_cards[0] # Use valid card amount = random.choice(self.amounts) currency = random.choice(self.currencies) charge_data = { "amount": amount, "currency": currency, "card": card, "description": f"Test charge ${amount/100}" } with self.client.post( self.payment_endpoints["charge"], json=charge_data, name="Payment Charge" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() if result.get("status") == "succeeded": print(f"Payment successful: ${amount/100} {currency}") else: print(f"Payment status: {result.get('status')}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 400: print("Payment failed: Bad request") elif response.status_code == 402: print("Payment failed: Card declined") else: response.failure(f"Payment charge failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_payment_declined(self): """Test payment with declined card""" declined_card = self.test_cards[1] # Declined card amount = random.choice(self.amounts) charge_data = { "amount": amount, "currency": "usd", "card": declined_card, "description": "Test declined payment" } with self.client.post( self.payment_endpoints["charge"], json=charge_data, name="Payment Declined" ) as response: if response.status_code == 402: print("Payment correctly declined") elif response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() if result.get("status") == "failed": print("Payment failed as expected") else: response.failure("Declined card was accepted") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: print(f"Declined payment returned: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_payment_refund(self): """Test payment refund""" # First create a charge, then refund it card = self.test_cards[0] amount = random.choice(self.amounts) # Create charge charge_data = { "amount": amount, "currency": "usd", "card": card, "description": "Test charge for refund" } with self.client.post( self.payment_endpoints["charge"], json=charge_data, name="Charge for Refund" ) as charge_response: if charge_response.status_code == 200: try: charge_result = charge_response.json() charge_id = charge_result.get("id") if charge_id: # Process refund refund_data = { "charge_id": charge_id, "amount": amount, "reason": "requested_by_customer" } with self.client.post( self.payment_endpoints["refund"], json=refund_data, name="Payment Refund" ) as refund_response: if refund_response.status_code == 200: print(f"Refund successful: ${amount/100}") else: response.failure(f"Refund failed: {refund_response.status_code}") else: print("No charge ID for refund") except json.JSONDecodeError: print("Invalid JSON in charge response") @task(2) def test_card_validation(self): """Test payment method validation""" card = random.choice(self.test_cards) validation_data = { "card": card, "validate_only": True } with self.client.post( self.payment_endpoints["validate"], json=validation_data, name="Card Validation" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() is_valid = result.get("valid", False) card_type = result.get("card_type", "unknown") print(f"Card validation: {is_valid}, type: {card_type}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Card validation failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_invalid_payment_data(self): """Test payment with invalid data""" invalid_scenarios = [ {"amount": -100, "currency": "usd", "description": "Negative amount"}, {"amount": 1000, "currency": "xxx", "description": "Invalid currency"}, {"amount": 0, "currency": "usd", "description": "Zero amount"} ] scenario = random.choice(invalid_scenarios) scenario["card"] = self.test_cards[0] with self.client.post( self.payment_endpoints["charge"], json=scenario, name="Invalid Payment Data" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400: print(f"Invalid data correctly rejected: {scenario['description']}") elif response.status_code == 200: response.failure(f"Invalid data accepted: {scenario['description']}") else: print(f"Invalid data returned: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Replace payment endpoints with your actual payment API URLs Update test card numbers to match your payment provider's test cards Adjust currency codes based on your supported currencies Configure authentication headers if required by your payment API

What This Tests

Payment Processing : Tests successful payment charges

: Tests successful payment charges Decline Handling : Tests proper handling of declined cards

: Tests proper handling of declined cards Refund Processing : Tests refund functionality

: Tests refund functionality Card Validation : Tests payment method validation

: Tests payment method validation Error Handling: Tests invalid payment data scenarios

Best Practices

Use test card numbers provided by your payment processor

Test different currencies and amounts

Validate both success and failure scenarios

Monitor payment processing times under load

Always test refund functionality

Common Issues