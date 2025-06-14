Simple Payment API Testing

This guide shows how to test payment APIs with common operations like charging, refunding, and validating payment methods.
Use Cases
- Test payment processing under load
- Validate payment flow success and failure scenarios
- Test refund processing
- Check payment method validation
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json
class PaymentTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Payment test data
self.test_cards = [
{"number": "4242424242424242", "exp_month": 12, "exp_year": 2025, "cvc": "123"},
{"number": "4000000000000002", "exp_month": 11, "exp_year": 2025, "cvc": "456"}, # Declined card
{"number": "4000000000009995", "exp_month": 10, "exp_year": 2025, "cvc": "789"} # Insufficient funds
]
self.amounts = [999, 1500, 2999, 4999, 9999] # Amounts in cents
self.currencies = ["usd", "eur", "gbp"]
# API endpoints
self.payment_endpoints = {
"charge": "/api/payments/charge",
"refund": "/api/payments/refund",
"validate": "/api/payments/validate"
}
@task(4)
def test_payment_charge(self):
"""Test payment charge with valid card"""
card = self.test_cards[0] # Use valid card
amount = random.choice(self.amounts)
currency = random.choice(self.currencies)
charge_data = {
"amount": amount,
"currency": currency,
"card": card,
"description": f"Test charge ${amount/100}"
}
with self.client.post(
self.payment_endpoints["charge"],
json=charge_data,
name="Payment Charge"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
if result.get("status") == "succeeded":
print(f"Payment successful: ${amount/100} {currency}")
else:
print(f"Payment status: {result.get('status')}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
elif response.status_code == 400:
print("Payment failed: Bad request")
elif response.status_code == 402:
print("Payment failed: Card declined")
else:
response.failure(f"Payment charge failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_payment_declined(self):
"""Test payment with declined card"""
declined_card = self.test_cards[1] # Declined card
amount = random.choice(self.amounts)
charge_data = {
"amount": amount,
"currency": "usd",
"card": declined_card,
"description": "Test declined payment"
}
with self.client.post(
self.payment_endpoints["charge"],
json=charge_data,
name="Payment Declined"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 402:
print("Payment correctly declined")
elif response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
if result.get("status") == "failed":
print("Payment failed as expected")
else:
response.failure("Declined card was accepted")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
print(f"Declined payment returned: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_payment_refund(self):
"""Test payment refund"""
# First create a charge, then refund it
card = self.test_cards[0]
amount = random.choice(self.amounts)
# Create charge
charge_data = {
"amount": amount,
"currency": "usd",
"card": card,
"description": "Test charge for refund"
}
with self.client.post(
self.payment_endpoints["charge"],
json=charge_data,
name="Charge for Refund"
) as charge_response:
if charge_response.status_code == 200:
try:
charge_result = charge_response.json()
charge_id = charge_result.get("id")
if charge_id:
# Process refund
refund_data = {
"charge_id": charge_id,
"amount": amount,
"reason": "requested_by_customer"
}
with self.client.post(
self.payment_endpoints["refund"],
json=refund_data,
name="Payment Refund"
) as refund_response:
if refund_response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Refund successful: ${amount/100}")
else:
response.failure(f"Refund failed: {refund_response.status_code}")
else:
print("No charge ID for refund")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
print("Invalid JSON in charge response")
@task(2)
def test_card_validation(self):
"""Test payment method validation"""
card = random.choice(self.test_cards)
validation_data = {
"card": card,
"validate_only": True
}
with self.client.post(
self.payment_endpoints["validate"],
json=validation_data,
name="Card Validation"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
is_valid = result.get("valid", False)
card_type = result.get("card_type", "unknown")
print(f"Card validation: {is_valid}, type: {card_type}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Card validation failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_invalid_payment_data(self):
"""Test payment with invalid data"""
invalid_scenarios = [
{"amount": -100, "currency": "usd", "description": "Negative amount"},
{"amount": 1000, "currency": "xxx", "description": "Invalid currency"},
{"amount": 0, "currency": "usd", "description": "Zero amount"}
]
scenario = random.choice(invalid_scenarios)
scenario["card"] = self.test_cards[0]
with self.client.post(
self.payment_endpoints["charge"],
json=scenario,
name="Invalid Payment Data"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 400:
print(f"Invalid data correctly rejected: {scenario['description']}")
elif response.status_code == 200:
response.failure(f"Invalid data accepted: {scenario['description']}")
else:
print(f"Invalid data returned: {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
- Replace payment endpoints with your actual payment API URLs
- Update test card numbers to match your payment provider's test cards
- Adjust currency codes based on your supported currencies
- Configure authentication headers if required by your payment API
What This Tests
- Payment Processing: Tests successful payment charges
- Decline Handling: Tests proper handling of declined cards
- Refund Processing: Tests refund functionality
- Card Validation: Tests payment method validation
- Error Handling: Tests invalid payment data scenarios
Best Practices
- Use test card numbers provided by your payment processor
- Test different currencies and amounts
- Validate both success and failure scenarios
- Monitor payment processing times under load
- Always test refund functionality
Common Issues
- Test vs Live Keys: Ensure you're using test API keys, not live ones
- Rate Limiting: Payment APIs often have strict rate limits
- Currency Support: Verify which currencies your API supports
- Webhook Delays: Payment confirmations may be asynchronous