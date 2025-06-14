Simple Shopping Cart API Testing

This guide shows how to test shopping cart APIs with common operations like adding items, updating quantities, and processing checkout.

Use Cases

Test shopping cart item management

Validate cart persistence and session handling

Test checkout flow and cart validation

Check cart performance under concurrent access

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class ShoppingCartTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Sample products for cart testing self.products = [ {"id": "PROD001", "name": "Laptop", "price": 999.99, "sku": "LAP001"}, {"id": "PROD002", "name": "Mouse", "price": 29.99, "sku": "MOU001"}, {"id": "PROD003", "name": "Keyboard", "price": 79.99, "sku": "KEY001"}, {"id": "PROD004", "name": "Monitor", "price": 299.99, "sku": "MON001"}, {"id": "PROD005", "name": "Headphones", "price": 149.99, "sku": "HEAD001"} ] # Cart and session management self.cart_id = None self.session_id = f"sess_{random.randint(100000, 999999)}" self.cart_items = [] # API endpoints self.cart_endpoints = { "create": "/api/cart", "add": "/api/cart/items", "update": "/api/cart/items/{item_id}", "remove": "/api/cart/items/{item_id}", "checkout": "/api/cart/checkout" } # Create a cart for this session self.create_cart() def create_cart(self): """Create a new shopping cart""" cart_data = { "session_id": self.session_id, "user_id": f"user_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}" } with self.client.post( self.cart_endpoints["create"], json=cart_data, name="Create Cart" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: result = response.json() self.cart_id = result.get("cart_id") or result.get("id") print(f"Created cart: {self.cart_id}") except json.JSONDecodeError: print("Cart created but invalid JSON response") @task(4) def test_add_to_cart(self): """Test adding items to cart""" if not self.cart_id: self.create_cart() product = random.choice(self.products) quantity = random.randint(1, 3) item_data = { "cart_id": self.cart_id, "product_id": product["id"], "sku": product["sku"], "quantity": quantity, "price": product["price"] } with self.client.post( self.cart_endpoints["add"], json=item_data, name="Add to Cart" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: result = response.json() item_id = result.get("item_id") or result.get("id") if item_id: self.cart_items.append({ "item_id": item_id, "product_id": product["id"], "quantity": quantity }) print(f"Added to cart: {quantity}x {product['name']}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 400: print(f"Invalid add to cart request") else: response.failure(f"Add to cart failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_update_cart_item(self): """Test updating cart item quantities""" if not self.cart_items: return cart_item = random.choice(self.cart_items) new_quantity = random.randint(1, 5) update_data = { "quantity": new_quantity } update_url = self.cart_endpoints["update"].format(item_id=cart_item["item_id"]) with self.client.put( update_url, json=update_data, name="Update Cart Item" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() updated_quantity = result.get("quantity", new_quantity) # Update our local tracking cart_item["quantity"] = updated_quantity print(f"Updated cart item to quantity: {updated_quantity}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 404: print(f"Cart item not found: {cart_item['item_id']}") # Remove from our tracking self.cart_items.remove(cart_item) else: response.failure(f"Update cart item failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_remove_from_cart(self): """Test removing items from cart""" if not self.cart_items: return cart_item = random.choice(self.cart_items) remove_url = self.cart_endpoints["remove"].format(item_id=cart_item["item_id"]) with self.client.delete( remove_url, name="Remove from Cart" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 204]: print(f"Removed item from cart: {cart_item['item_id']}") self.cart_items.remove(cart_item) elif response.status_code == 404: print(f"Cart item already removed: {cart_item['item_id']}") self.cart_items.remove(cart_item) else: response.failure(f"Remove from cart failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_view_cart(self): """Test viewing cart contents""" if not self.cart_id: return params = {"cart_id": self.cart_id} with self.client.get( self.cart_endpoints["create"], params=params, name="View Cart" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: cart = response.json() items = cart.get("items", []) total = cart.get("total", 0) item_count = cart.get("item_count", len(items)) print(f"Cart view: {item_count} items, total: ${total}") # Validate cart data consistency if len(items) != len(self.cart_items): print(f"Cart item count mismatch: API={len(items)}, local={len(self.cart_items)}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 404: print(f"Cart not found: {self.cart_id}") self.cart_id = None self.cart_items = [] else: response.failure(f"View cart failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_cart_checkout(self): """Test cart checkout process""" if not self.cart_items or not self.cart_id: return checkout_data = { "cart_id": self.cart_id, "shipping_address": { "street": "123 Test St", "city": "Test City", "state": "TS", "zip": "12345" }, "payment_method": { "type": "credit_card", "card_number": "4111111111111111", "exp_month": "12", "exp_year": "2025", "cvv": "123" } } with self.client.post( self.cart_endpoints["checkout"], json=checkout_data, name="Cart Checkout" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() order_id = result.get("order_id") status = result.get("status", "unknown") total = result.get("total", 0) print(f"Checkout successful: Order {order_id}, status: {status}, total: ${total}") # Reset cart after successful checkout self.cart_items = [] self.cart_id = None except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 400: print("Checkout failed: Invalid cart or payment data") elif response.status_code == 409: print("Checkout failed: Cart conflict or inventory issue") else: response.failure(f"Cart checkout failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_cart_validation(self): """Test cart validation and error handling""" if not self.cart_id: return # Test adding invalid item invalid_item = { "cart_id": self.cart_id, "product_id": "INVALID_PRODUCT", "quantity": -1, # Invalid quantity "price": -10.00 # Invalid price } with self.client.post( self.cart_endpoints["add"], json=invalid_item, name="Invalid Cart Operation" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400: print("Invalid cart operation correctly rejected") elif response.status_code == 404: print("Invalid product correctly rejected") elif response.status_code == 200: response.failure("Invalid cart operation was accepted") else: print(f"Invalid cart operation returned: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_cart_persistence(self): """Test cart persistence across sessions""" if not self.cart_id: return # Simulate session interruption and recovery original_session = self.session_id # Try to recover cart with session ID recovery_params = { "session_id": original_session } with self.client.get( f"{self.cart_endpoints['create']}/recover", params=recovery_params, name="Recover Cart" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: recovered_cart = response.json() recovered_id = recovered_cart.get("cart_id") if recovered_id == self.cart_id: print(f"Cart persistence verified: {recovered_id}") else: print(f"Cart recovery returned different ID: {recovered_id}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 404: print("No cart found for session recovery") else: print(f"Cart recovery returned: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Replace cart endpoints with your actual shopping cart API URLs Update product data with real products from your catalog Adjust cart data structure based on your cart API requirements Configure authentication and session handling as needed

What This Tests

Cart Creation : Tests creating new shopping carts

Add to Cart : Tests adding products to cart with quantities

Cart Updates : Tests updating item quantities in cart

Item Removal : Tests removing items from cart

Cart Viewing : Tests retrieving cart contents and totals

Checkout Process : Tests cart checkout and order creation

Cart Validation : Tests error handling for invalid operations

Cart Persistence: Tests cart recovery across sessions

Best Practices

Test realistic shopping patterns and quantities

Validate cart totals and item counts

Test concurrent cart operations

Handle cart session management properly

Test both valid and invalid cart operations

