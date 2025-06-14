Simple Multi-Tenant API Testing

This guide shows how to test multi-tenant APIs with tenant-specific operations, data isolation, and cross-tenant access validation.

Use Cases

Test tenant data isolation and segregation

Validate tenant-specific API access and permissions

Test tenant provisioning and configuration

Check cross-tenant security boundaries

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class MultiTenantTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Sample tenant configurations self.tenants = [ {"id": "tenant001", "name": "Acme Corp", "plan": "enterprise", "subdomain": "acme"}, {"id": "tenant002", "name": "Beta LLC", "plan": "professional", "subdomain": "beta"}, {"id": "tenant003", "name": "Gamma Inc", "plan": "starter", "subdomain": "gamma"} ] # Select a tenant for this test session self.current_tenant = random.choice(self.tenants) self.tenant_id = self.current_tenant["id"] # API endpoints self.tenant_endpoints = { "data": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/data", "users": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/users", "config": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/config", "resources": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/resources" } # Authentication tokens (would be obtained via login in real scenario) self.tenant_tokens = { "tenant001": "token_acme_123", "tenant002": "token_beta_456", "tenant003": "token_gamma_789" } def get_tenant_headers(self, tenant_id=None): """Get headers with tenant-specific authentication""" if not tenant_id: tenant_id = self.tenant_id return { "Authorization": f"Bearer {self.tenant_tokens.get(tenant_id, 'invalid_token')}", "X-Tenant-ID": tenant_id, "Content-Type": "application/json" } @task(4) def test_tenant_data_access(self): """Test accessing tenant-specific data""" endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["data"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id) headers = self.get_tenant_headers() with self.client.get( endpoint, headers=headers, name="Tenant Data Access" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() items = data.get("data", data.get("items", [])) tenant_context = data.get("tenant_id") print(f"Tenant {self.tenant_id} data: {len(items)} items") # Validate tenant context if tenant_context and tenant_context != self.tenant_id: response.failure(f"Data leakage: Expected {self.tenant_id}, got {tenant_context}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 403: response.failure("Access denied to tenant data") else: response.failure(f"Tenant data access failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_tenant_user_management(self): """Test tenant-specific user operations""" endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["users"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id) headers = self.get_tenant_headers() # Create a test user for this tenant user_data = { "username": f"testuser_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}", "email": f"test{random.randint(100, 999)}@{self.current_tenant['subdomain']}.example.com", "role": random.choice(["admin", "user", "viewer"]), "tenant_id": self.tenant_id } with self.client.post( endpoint, json=user_data, headers=headers, name="Create Tenant User" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: result = response.json() user_id = result.get("user_id") or result.get("id") created_tenant = result.get("tenant_id") print(f"Created user {user_id} for tenant {self.tenant_id}") # Validate tenant assignment if created_tenant != self.tenant_id: response.failure(f"User created in wrong tenant: {created_tenant}") # Test retrieving the user if user_id: self._test_get_tenant_user(user_id) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Create tenant user failed: {response.status_code}") def _test_get_tenant_user(self, user_id): """Helper method to test retrieving tenant user""" endpoint = f"{self.tenant_endpoints['users'].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id)}/{user_id}" headers = self.get_tenant_headers() with self.client.get( endpoint, headers=headers, name="Get Tenant User" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: user = response.json() user_tenant = user.get("tenant_id") if user_tenant != self.tenant_id: response.failure(f"User tenant mismatch: {user_tenant}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") @task(2) def test_tenant_configuration(self): """Test tenant-specific configuration management""" endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["config"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id) headers = self.get_tenant_headers() # Update tenant configuration config_data = { "features": { "advanced_analytics": self.current_tenant["plan"] == "enterprise", "api_rate_limit": 1000 if self.current_tenant["plan"] == "enterprise" else 100, "storage_limit_gb": 100 if self.current_tenant["plan"] == "enterprise" else 10 }, "branding": { "theme_color": f"#{random.randint(100000, 999999):06x}", "logo_url": f"https://{self.current_tenant['subdomain']}.example.com/logo.png" } } with self.client.put( endpoint, json=config_data, headers=headers, name="Update Tenant Config" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() updated_tenant = result.get("tenant_id") print(f"Updated config for tenant {self.tenant_id}") if updated_tenant != self.tenant_id: response.failure(f"Config updated for wrong tenant: {updated_tenant}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Update tenant config failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_cross_tenant_access_denied(self): """Test that cross-tenant access is properly denied""" # Try to access a different tenant's data other_tenants = [t for t in self.tenants if t["id"] != self.tenant_id] if not other_tenants: return other_tenant = random.choice(other_tenants) other_tenant_id = other_tenant["id"] # Use current tenant's token to try accessing other tenant's data endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["data"].format(tenant_id=other_tenant_id) headers = self.get_tenant_headers() # Uses current tenant's token with self.client.get( endpoint, headers=headers, name="Cross-Tenant Access Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 403: print(f"Cross-tenant access correctly denied: {self.tenant_id} -> {other_tenant_id}") elif response.status_code == 404: print(f"Cross-tenant resource not found (acceptable): {other_tenant_id}") elif response.status_code == 200: response.failure(f"Security breach: Cross-tenant access allowed {self.tenant_id} -> {other_tenant_id}") else: print(f"Cross-tenant access returned: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_tenant_resource_limits(self): """Test tenant-specific resource limits""" endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["resources"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id) headers = self.get_tenant_headers() with self.client.get( endpoint, headers=headers, name="Tenant Resource Limits" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: resources = response.json() used_storage = resources.get("storage_used_gb", 0) storage_limit = resources.get("storage_limit_gb", 0) api_calls_used = resources.get("api_calls_used", 0) api_calls_limit = resources.get("api_calls_limit", 0) print(f"Tenant {self.tenant_id} resources: Storage {used_storage}/{storage_limit}GB, API {api_calls_used}/{api_calls_limit}") # Validate plan-based limits plan = self.current_tenant["plan"] expected_storage = 100 if plan == "enterprise" else 10 if storage_limit != expected_storage: print(f"Warning: Storage limit {storage_limit} doesn't match plan {plan}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Get tenant resources failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_tenant_subdomain_access(self): """Test tenant subdomain-based access""" subdomain = self.current_tenant["subdomain"] # Test subdomain-specific endpoint subdomain_endpoint = f"/api/subdomain/{subdomain}/info" headers = self.get_tenant_headers() with self.client.get( subdomain_endpoint, headers=headers, name="Subdomain Access" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: info = response.json() returned_tenant = info.get("tenant_id") returned_subdomain = info.get("subdomain") print(f"Subdomain access: {subdomain} -> {returned_tenant}") if returned_tenant != self.tenant_id: response.failure(f"Subdomain mapped to wrong tenant: {returned_tenant}") if returned_subdomain != subdomain: response.failure(f"Subdomain mismatch: {returned_subdomain}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Subdomain access failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Replace tenant endpoints with your actual multi-tenant API URLs Update tenant configurations with real tenant data Configure authentication tokens for each tenant Adjust plan-based feature validation for your SaaS model

What This Tests

Tenant Data Access: Tests tenant-specific data retrieval and isolation

User Management: Tests tenant-scoped user operations

Configuration: Tests tenant-specific configuration management

Cross-Tenant Security: Tests that tenants cannot access each other's data

Resource Limits: Tests plan-based resource limits and quotas

Subdomain Access: Tests subdomain-based tenant routing

Best Practices

Always validate tenant context in API responses

Test both positive and negative access scenarios

Verify plan-based feature restrictions

Test tenant isolation under concurrent load

Validate subdomain and routing mechanisms

