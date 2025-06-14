Simple Multi-Tenant API Testing

This guide shows how to test multi-tenant APIs with tenant-specific operations, data isolation, and cross-tenant access validation.
Use Cases
- Test tenant data isolation and segregation
- Validate tenant-specific API access and permissions
- Test tenant provisioning and configuration
- Check cross-tenant security boundaries
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json
class MultiTenantTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Sample tenant configurations
self.tenants = [
{"id": "tenant001", "name": "Acme Corp", "plan": "enterprise", "subdomain": "acme"},
{"id": "tenant002", "name": "Beta LLC", "plan": "professional", "subdomain": "beta"},
{"id": "tenant003", "name": "Gamma Inc", "plan": "starter", "subdomain": "gamma"}
]
# Select a tenant for this test session
self.current_tenant = random.choice(self.tenants)
self.tenant_id = self.current_tenant["id"]
# API endpoints
self.tenant_endpoints = {
"data": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/data",
"users": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/users",
"config": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/config",
"resources": "/api/tenants/{tenant_id}/resources"
}
# Authentication tokens (would be obtained via login in real scenario)
self.tenant_tokens = {
"tenant001": "token_acme_123",
"tenant002": "token_beta_456",
"tenant003": "token_gamma_789"
}
def get_tenant_headers(self, tenant_id=None):
"""Get headers with tenant-specific authentication"""
if not tenant_id:
tenant_id = self.tenant_id
return {
"Authorization": f"Bearer {self.tenant_tokens.get(tenant_id, 'invalid_token')}",
"X-Tenant-ID": tenant_id,
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
@task(4)
def test_tenant_data_access(self):
"""Test accessing tenant-specific data"""
endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["data"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id)
headers = self.get_tenant_headers()
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
headers=headers,
name="Tenant Data Access"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
data = response.json()
items = data.get("data", data.get("items", []))
tenant_context = data.get("tenant_id")
print(f"Tenant {self.tenant_id} data: {len(items)} items")
# Validate tenant context
if tenant_context and tenant_context != self.tenant_id:
response.failure(f"Data leakage: Expected {self.tenant_id}, got {tenant_context}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
elif response.status_code == 403:
response.failure("Access denied to tenant data")
else:
response.failure(f"Tenant data access failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_tenant_user_management(self):
"""Test tenant-specific user operations"""
endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["users"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id)
headers = self.get_tenant_headers()
# Create a test user for this tenant
user_data = {
"username": f"testuser_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}",
"email": f"test{random.randint(100, 999)}@{self.current_tenant['subdomain']}.example.com",
"role": random.choice(["admin", "user", "viewer"]),
"tenant_id": self.tenant_id
}
with self.client.post(
endpoint,
json=user_data,
headers=headers,
name="Create Tenant User"
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 201]:
try:
result = response.json()
user_id = result.get("user_id") or result.get("id")
created_tenant = result.get("tenant_id")
print(f"Created user {user_id} for tenant {self.tenant_id}")
# Validate tenant assignment
if created_tenant != self.tenant_id:
response.failure(f"User created in wrong tenant: {created_tenant}")
# Test retrieving the user
if user_id:
self._test_get_tenant_user(user_id)
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Create tenant user failed: {response.status_code}")
def _test_get_tenant_user(self, user_id):
"""Helper method to test retrieving tenant user"""
endpoint = f"{self.tenant_endpoints['users'].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id)}/{user_id}"
headers = self.get_tenant_headers()
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
headers=headers,
name="Get Tenant User"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
user = response.json()
user_tenant = user.get("tenant_id")
if user_tenant != self.tenant_id:
response.failure(f"User tenant mismatch: {user_tenant}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
@task(2)
def test_tenant_configuration(self):
"""Test tenant-specific configuration management"""
endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["config"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id)
headers = self.get_tenant_headers()
# Update tenant configuration
config_data = {
"features": {
"advanced_analytics": self.current_tenant["plan"] == "enterprise",
"api_rate_limit": 1000 if self.current_tenant["plan"] == "enterprise" else 100,
"storage_limit_gb": 100 if self.current_tenant["plan"] == "enterprise" else 10
},
"branding": {
"theme_color": f"#{random.randint(100000, 999999):06x}",
"logo_url": f"https://{self.current_tenant['subdomain']}.example.com/logo.png"
}
}
with self.client.put(
endpoint,
json=config_data,
headers=headers,
name="Update Tenant Config"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
updated_tenant = result.get("tenant_id")
print(f"Updated config for tenant {self.tenant_id}")
if updated_tenant != self.tenant_id:
response.failure(f"Config updated for wrong tenant: {updated_tenant}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Update tenant config failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_cross_tenant_access_denied(self):
"""Test that cross-tenant access is properly denied"""
# Try to access a different tenant's data
other_tenants = [t for t in self.tenants if t["id"] != self.tenant_id]
if not other_tenants:
return
other_tenant = random.choice(other_tenants)
other_tenant_id = other_tenant["id"]
# Use current tenant's token to try accessing other tenant's data
endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["data"].format(tenant_id=other_tenant_id)
headers = self.get_tenant_headers() # Uses current tenant's token
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
headers=headers,
name="Cross-Tenant Access Test"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 403:
print(f"Cross-tenant access correctly denied: {self.tenant_id} -> {other_tenant_id}")
elif response.status_code == 404:
print(f"Cross-tenant resource not found (acceptable): {other_tenant_id}")
elif response.status_code == 200:
response.failure(f"Security breach: Cross-tenant access allowed {self.tenant_id} -> {other_tenant_id}")
else:
print(f"Cross-tenant access returned: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_tenant_resource_limits(self):
"""Test tenant-specific resource limits"""
endpoint = self.tenant_endpoints["resources"].format(tenant_id=self.tenant_id)
headers = self.get_tenant_headers()
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
headers=headers,
name="Tenant Resource Limits"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
resources = response.json()
used_storage = resources.get("storage_used_gb", 0)
storage_limit = resources.get("storage_limit_gb", 0)
api_calls_used = resources.get("api_calls_used", 0)
api_calls_limit = resources.get("api_calls_limit", 0)
print(f"Tenant {self.tenant_id} resources: Storage {used_storage}/{storage_limit}GB, API {api_calls_used}/{api_calls_limit}")
# Validate plan-based limits
plan = self.current_tenant["plan"]
expected_storage = 100 if plan == "enterprise" else 10
if storage_limit != expected_storage:
print(f"Warning: Storage limit {storage_limit} doesn't match plan {plan}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Get tenant resources failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_tenant_subdomain_access(self):
"""Test tenant subdomain-based access"""
subdomain = self.current_tenant["subdomain"]
# Test subdomain-specific endpoint
subdomain_endpoint = f"/api/subdomain/{subdomain}/info"
headers = self.get_tenant_headers()
with self.client.get(
subdomain_endpoint,
headers=headers,
name="Subdomain Access"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
info = response.json()
returned_tenant = info.get("tenant_id")
returned_subdomain = info.get("subdomain")
print(f"Subdomain access: {subdomain} -> {returned_tenant}")
if returned_tenant != self.tenant_id:
response.failure(f"Subdomain mapped to wrong tenant: {returned_tenant}")
if returned_subdomain != subdomain:
response.failure(f"Subdomain mismatch: {returned_subdomain}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
else:
response.failure(f"Subdomain access failed: {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
- Replace tenant endpoints with your actual multi-tenant API URLs
- Update tenant configurations with real tenant data
- Configure authentication tokens for each tenant
- Adjust plan-based feature validation for your SaaS model
What This Tests
- Tenant Data Access: Tests tenant-specific data retrieval and isolation
- User Management: Tests tenant-scoped user operations
- Configuration: Tests tenant-specific configuration management
- Cross-Tenant Security: Tests that tenants cannot access each other's data
- Resource Limits: Tests plan-based resource limits and quotas
- Subdomain Access: Tests subdomain-based tenant routing
Best Practices
- Always validate tenant context in API responses
- Test both positive and negative access scenarios
- Verify plan-based feature restrictions
- Test tenant isolation under concurrent load
- Validate subdomain and routing mechanisms
Common Issues
- Data Leakage: Ensure no cross-tenant data is returned
- Authentication: Verify tenant-specific token validation
- Resource Limits: Plan upgrades/downgrades may not be immediate
- Subdomain Conflicts: Handle subdomain uniqueness and conflicts