Simple Inventory API Testing

This guide shows how to test inventory management APIs with common operations like checking stock, updating inventory, and managing product availability.

Use Cases

Test inventory stock level checking

Validate inventory updates and adjustments

Test low stock alerts and notifications

Check inventory synchronization across systems

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class InventoryTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Sample product data for testing self.products = [ {"id": "PROD001", "sku": "LAPTOP-HP-001", "name": "HP Laptop"}, {"id": "PROD002", "sku": "PHONE-IPH-001", "name": "iPhone 13"}, {"id": "PROD003", "sku": "HEADP-SON-001", "name": "Sony Headphones"}, {"id": "PROD004", "sku": "TABLET-IPD-001", "name": "iPad Pro"}, {"id": "PROD005", "sku": "WATCH-APL-001", "name": "Apple Watch"} ] # Inventory operations self.operations = ["restock", "adjustment", "sale", "return"] # API endpoints self.inventory_endpoints = { "check": "/api/inventory/check", "update": "/api/inventory/update", "bulk": "/api/inventory/bulk-update", "alerts": "/api/inventory/alerts" } @task(4) def test_check_inventory(self): """Test checking inventory levels""" product = random.choice(self.products) params = { "sku": product["sku"], "location": random.choice(["warehouse_1", "store_001", "online"]) } with self.client.get( self.inventory_endpoints["check"], params=params, name="Check Inventory" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: inventory = response.json() available = inventory.get("available", 0) reserved = inventory.get("reserved", 0) total = inventory.get("total", 0) print(f"Inventory check {product['sku']}: {available}/{total} available") # Validate inventory data if available < 0: response.failure("Negative available inventory") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 404: print(f"Product not found: {product['sku']}") else: response.failure(f"Inventory check failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_update_inventory(self): """Test updating inventory levels""" product = random.choice(self.products) operation = random.choice(self.operations) # Generate appropriate quantity based on operation if operation == "restock": quantity = random.randint(10, 100) elif operation == "sale": quantity = -random.randint(1, 5) elif operation == "return": quantity = random.randint(1, 3) else: # adjustment quantity = random.randint(-10, 10) update_data = { "sku": product["sku"], "quantity": quantity, "operation": operation, "location": "warehouse_1", "reason": f"Test {operation} operation" } with self.client.post( self.inventory_endpoints["update"], json=update_data, name="Update Inventory" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() new_quantity = result.get("new_quantity", 0) print(f"Inventory updated {product['sku']}: {operation} {quantity}, new total: {new_quantity}") # Validate update if new_quantity < 0 and operation != "adjustment": print(f"Warning: Negative inventory after {operation}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 400: print(f"Invalid inventory update: {operation} {quantity}") elif response.status_code == 409: print(f"Inventory conflict: insufficient stock for {operation}") else: response.failure(f"Inventory update failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_bulk_inventory_update(self): """Test bulk inventory updates""" # Select 2-3 products for bulk update selected_products = random.sample(self.products, random.randint(2, 3)) bulk_updates = [] for product in selected_products: bulk_updates.append({ "sku": product["sku"], "quantity": random.randint(5, 50), "operation": "restock", "location": "warehouse_1" }) bulk_data = { "updates": bulk_updates, "batch_id": f"BATCH_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}" } with self.client.post( self.inventory_endpoints["bulk"], json=bulk_data, name="Bulk Inventory Update" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() processed = result.get("processed", 0) failed = result.get("failed", 0) batch_id = result.get("batch_id") print(f"Bulk update: {processed} processed, {failed} failed (batch: {batch_id})") if failed > 0: print(f"Some bulk updates failed: {failed}/{len(bulk_updates)}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Bulk inventory update failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_inventory_availability(self): """Test inventory availability checking""" product = random.choice(self.products) requested_quantity = random.randint(1, 10) availability_params = { "sku": product["sku"], "quantity": requested_quantity, "location": random.choice(["warehouse_1", "store_001", "all"]) } with self.client.get( f"{self.inventory_endpoints['check']}/availability", params=availability_params, name="Check Availability" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: availability = response.json() available = availability.get("available", False) can_fulfill = availability.get("can_fulfill", 0) locations = availability.get("locations", []) print(f"Availability {product['sku']}: {can_fulfill}/{requested_quantity} available") if not available and can_fulfill > 0: print(f"Inconsistent availability data") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Availability check failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_low_stock_alerts(self): """Test low stock alert system""" with self.client.get( self.inventory_endpoints["alerts"], params={"threshold": random.choice([5, 10, 20])}, name="Low Stock Alerts" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: alerts = response.json() if isinstance(alerts, dict): items = alerts.get("alerts", alerts.get("items", [])) else: items = alerts if isinstance(alerts, list) else [] print(f"Low stock alerts: {len(items)} products below threshold") # Validate alert data for alert in items[:3]: # Check first 3 alerts if isinstance(alert, dict): sku = alert.get("sku") current_stock = alert.get("current_stock", 0) threshold = alert.get("threshold", 0) if current_stock > threshold: print(f"Invalid alert: {sku} stock {current_stock} > threshold {threshold}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Low stock alerts failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_inventory_reservation(self): """Test inventory reservation for orders""" product = random.choice(self.products) reserve_quantity = random.randint(1, 5) reservation_data = { "sku": product["sku"], "quantity": reserve_quantity, "order_id": f"ORDER_{random.randint(10000, 99999)}", "expires_in": 900 # 15 minutes } with self.client.post( f"{self.inventory_endpoints['update']}/reserve", json=reservation_data, name="Reserve Inventory" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() reservation_id = result.get("reservation_id") reserved_quantity = result.get("reserved_quantity", 0) expires_at = result.get("expires_at") print(f"Reserved {reserved_quantity} units of {product['sku']} (ID: {reservation_id})") # Test releasing the reservation if reservation_id: self._release_reservation(reservation_id) except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 409: print(f"Insufficient inventory to reserve {reserve_quantity} units") else: response.failure(f"Inventory reservation failed: {response.status_code}") def _release_reservation(self, reservation_id): """Helper method to release inventory reservation""" with self.client.delete( f"{self.inventory_endpoints['update']}/reserve/{reservation_id}", name="Release Reservation" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: print(f"Released reservation: {reservation_id}") else: print(f"Failed to release reservation: {reservation_id}")

Setup Instructions

Replace inventory endpoints with your actual inventory API URLs Update product data with real SKUs and product information Adjust location names to match your warehouse/store setup Configure authentication headers if required by your inventory API

What This Tests

Inventory Checking: Tests stock level retrieval and availability

Inventory Updates: Tests stock adjustments and operations

Bulk Operations: Tests batch inventory updates

Availability Checks: Tests product availability validation

Low Stock Alerts: Tests inventory monitoring and alerts

Reservations: Tests inventory reservation and release

Best Practices

Use realistic product SKUs and inventory operations

Test both positive and negative inventory adjustments

Validate inventory consistency across operations

Monitor performance with bulk operations

Test edge cases like negative inventory and conflicts

Common Issues

Concurrency: Multiple updates to same SKU may cause conflicts

Negative Inventory: Some systems allow, others don't

Location Sync: Multi-location inventory may have sync delays

: Multi-location inventory may have sync delays Reservation Expiry: Test reservation timeout handling