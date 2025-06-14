Simple CMS API Testing

Basic CMS API testing for content management, publishing, and retrieval operations

This guide shows how to test CMS (Content Management System) APIs with common operations like creating, updating, publishing, and retrieving content.

Use Cases

  • Test content creation and management
  • Validate publishing workflows
  • Test content retrieval and search
  • Check user permissions and access control

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json

class CMSTestUser(HttpUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # Content types for testing
        self.content_types = ["article", "page", "blog_post", "product"]
        
        # Sample content data
        self.content_samples = {
            "article": {
                "title": "Sample Article",
                "content": "This is a sample article content for testing purposes.",
                "tags": ["test", "article", "sample"]
            },
            "page": {
                "title": "Test Page",
                "content": "This is test page content with some sample text.",
                "slug": "test-page"
            },
            "blog_post": {
                "title": "Test Blog Post",
                "content": "Sample blog post content for CMS testing.",
                "category": "Technology"
            }
        }
        
        # API endpoints
        self.cms_endpoints = {
            "content": "/api/content",
            "publish": "/api/content/{id}/publish",
            "search": "/api/content/search"
        }
        
        # Track created content for cleanup
        self.created_content = []

    @task(4)
    def test_create_content(self):
        """Test creating new content"""
        content_type = random.choice(self.content_types)
        
        # Create content based on type
        if content_type in self.content_samples:
            content_data = self.content_samples[content_type].copy()
        else:
            content_data = {
                "title": f"Test {content_type.title()}",
                "content": f"Sample {content_type} content for testing."
            }
        
        content_data.update({
            "type": content_type,
            "status": "draft",
            "author": "test_user"
        })
        
        with self.client.post(
            self.cms_endpoints["content"],
            json=content_data,
            name="Create Content"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 201]:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    content_id = result.get("id")
                    if content_id:
                        self.created_content.append(content_id)
                        print(f"Created {content_type}: {content_id}")
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Content creation failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_update_content(self):
        """Test updating existing content"""
        if not self.created_content:
            return
            
        content_id = random.choice(self.created_content)
        
        update_data = {
            "title": f"Updated Content {random.randint(100, 999)}",
            "content": "This content has been updated for testing purposes.",
            "last_modified": "2024-01-01T12:00:00Z"
        }
        
        with self.client.put(
            f"{self.cms_endpoints['content']}/{content_id}",
            json=update_data,
            name="Update Content"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                print(f"Updated content: {content_id}")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"Content not found: {content_id}")
                # Remove from our list
                if content_id in self.created_content:
                    self.created_content.remove(content_id)
            else:
                response.failure(f"Content update failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_publish_content(self):
        """Test publishing content"""
        if not self.created_content:
            return
            
        content_id = random.choice(self.created_content)
        
        publish_data = {
            "status": "published",
            "publish_date": "2024-01-01T10:00:00Z"
        }
        
        publish_url = self.cms_endpoints["publish"].format(id=content_id)
        
        with self.client.post(
            publish_url,
            json=publish_data,
            name="Publish Content"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                print(f"Published content: {content_id}")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"Content not found for publishing: {content_id}")
                if content_id in self.created_content:
                    self.created_content.remove(content_id)
            else:
                response.failure(f"Content publishing failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_retrieve_content(self):
        """Test retrieving content by ID"""
        if not self.created_content:
            return
            
        content_id = random.choice(self.created_content)
        
        with self.client.get(
            f"{self.cms_endpoints['content']}/{content_id}",
            name="Retrieve Content"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    content = response.json()
                    title = content.get("title", "Unknown")
                    status = content.get("status", "Unknown")
                    print(f"Retrieved content: {title} ({status})")
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            elif response.status_code == 404:
                print(f"Content not found: {content_id}")
                if content_id in self.created_content:
                    self.created_content.remove(content_id)
            else:
                response.failure(f"Content retrieval failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_search_content(self):
        """Test content search functionality"""
        search_terms = ["test", "sample", "article", "content"]
        search_term = random.choice(search_terms)
        
        search_params = {
            "q": search_term,
            "limit": 10,
            "type": random.choice(self.content_types)
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.cms_endpoints["search"],
            params=search_params,
            name="Search Content"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    results = response.json()
                    
                    # Handle different response formats
                    if isinstance(results, dict):
                        items = results.get("results", results.get("data", []))
                        total = results.get("total", len(items))
                    else:
                        items = results if isinstance(results, list) else []
                        total = len(items)
                    
                    print(f"Search '{search_term}': {len(items)} results")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Content search failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_list_content(self):
        """Test listing all content with pagination"""
        list_params = {
            "page": random.randint(1, 3),
            "per_page": 20,
            "status": random.choice(["all", "published", "draft"])
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.cms_endpoints["content"],
            params=list_params,
            name="List Content"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    data = response.json()
                    
                    if isinstance(data, dict):
                        items = data.get("content", data.get("data", []))
                        page = data.get("page", 1)
                        total = data.get("total", len(items))
                    else:
                        items = data if isinstance(data, list) else []
                        page = list_params["page"]
                        total = len(items)
                    
                    print(f"Listed content: {len(items)} items, page {page}")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Content listing failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

  1. Replace API endpoints with your actual CMS API URLs
  2. Update content types to match your CMS content model
  3. Adjust content data structure based on your CMS requirements
  4. Configure authentication headers if required by your CMS API

What This Tests

  • Content Creation: Tests creating different types of content
  • Content Updates: Tests updating existing content
  • Publishing Workflow: Tests content publishing functionality
  • Content Retrieval: Tests fetching content by ID
  • Search Functionality: Tests content search capabilities
  • Content Listing: Tests paginated content listing

Best Practices

  • Use realistic content data that matches your content model
  • Test different content types and statuses
  • Validate both published and draft content workflows
  • Monitor API performance with different content volumes
  • Test search functionality with various terms

Common Issues

  • Content ID Management: Track created content IDs for subsequent operations
  • Status Workflows: Understand your CMS's content status transitions
  • Permissions: Ensure test user has appropriate content management permissions
  • Search Indexing: Search results may have delays due to indexing
