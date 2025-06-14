Simple Mobile Browser Testing

This guide shows how to test mobile browser experiences with device emulation. Perfect for testing responsive designs and mobile-specific functionality.

Use Cases

Test mobile responsive layouts

Validate touch interactions

Check mobile performance

Test different device sizes

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, pw class MobileBrowserUser(PlaywrightUser): def on_start(self): # Mobile device configurations self.devices = [ {"name": "iPhone 12", "width": 390, "height": 844}, {"name": "Samsung Galaxy", "width": 360, "height": 640}, {"name": "iPad", "width": 768, "height": 1024} ] # Test URLs self.test_urls = [ "/", "/products", "/about", "/contact", "/login" ] @task(3) @pw def test_mobile_navigation(self, page): """Test mobile navigation and menu""" device = self.devices[0] # iPhone 12 # Set mobile viewport page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"]) # Navigate to homepage page.goto("/") # Look for mobile menu button (hamburger menu) menu_selectors = [ "[data-testid='mobile-menu']", ".mobile-menu-button", ".hamburger", "button[aria-label*='menu']" ] menu_button = None for selector in menu_selectors: if page.locator(selector).count() > 0: menu_button = page.locator(selector) break if menu_button: # Tap mobile menu menu_button.tap() # Wait for menu to open page.wait_for_timeout(500) # Check if navigation links are visible nav_links = page.locator("nav a, .menu a").count() print(f"Mobile menu opened with {nav_links} links") else: print("No mobile menu found - testing regular navigation") # Test scrolling page.evaluate("window.scrollTo(0, 500)") page.wait_for_timeout(300) @task(2) @pw def test_responsive_layout(self, page): """Test responsive layout at different screen sizes""" url = self.random_url() for device in self.devices: # Set viewport for each device page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"]) # Navigate to page page.goto(url) # Check if page loads properly page.wait_for_load_state("networkidle") # Take basic measurements body_width = page.evaluate("document.body.scrollWidth") viewport_width = device["width"] # Check for horizontal scrolling (usually bad on mobile) if body_width > viewport_width + 10: # Small tolerance print(f"Warning: Horizontal scroll on {device['name']} - {body_width}px > {viewport_width}px") else: print(f"{device['name']}: Layout fits properly") @task(2) @pw def test_touch_interactions(self, page): """Test touch-specific interactions""" device = self.devices[0] # Use iPhone for touch testing page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"]) page.goto("/") # Test tap interactions on buttons buttons = page.locator("button, .btn, [role='button']") button_count = buttons.count() if button_count > 0: # Tap first button first_button = buttons.first if first_button.is_visible(): first_button.tap() page.wait_for_timeout(300) print("Touch interaction: Button tap successful") # Test swipe gesture (if applicable) if page.locator(".carousel, .slider").count() > 0: carousel = page.locator(".carousel, .slider").first # Get carousel position box = carousel.bounding_box() if box: # Simulate swipe left start_x = box["x"] + box["width"] * 0.8 end_x = box["x"] + box["width"] * 0.2 y = box["y"] + box["height"] / 2 page.mouse.move(start_x, y) page.mouse.down() page.mouse.move(end_x, y) page.mouse.up() print("Touch interaction: Swipe gesture performed") @task(1) @pw def test_mobile_forms(self, page): """Test form interactions on mobile""" device = self.devices[0] page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"]) # Look for forms on common pages form_pages = ["/contact", "/login", "/signup", "/search"] for form_page in form_pages: try: page.goto(form_page) # Look for input fields inputs = page.locator("input[type='text'], input[type='email'], textarea") if inputs.count() > 0: first_input = inputs.first # Tap to focus (important on mobile) first_input.tap() # Type some text first_input.fill("Test input on mobile") # Check if virtual keyboard doesn't break layout page.wait_for_timeout(500) print(f"Mobile form test completed on {form_page}") break except Exception as e: # Page might not exist, continue to next continue def random_url(self): """Get a random test URL""" import random return random.choice(self.test_urls)

Setup Instructions

Ensure Playwright is configured in LoadForge Test with real mobile device dimensions Focus on common mobile interaction patterns Check responsive breakpoints

What This Tests

Mobile Layout : Responsive design at different screen sizes

: Responsive design at different screen sizes Touch Interactions : Tap, swipe, and touch-specific gestures

: Tap, swipe, and touch-specific gestures Mobile Navigation : Hamburger menus and mobile-specific UI

: Hamburger menus and mobile-specific UI Form Usability: Input field behavior on mobile devices

Mobile Testing Tips

Viewport Sizes : Test common device resolutions

: Test common device resolutions Touch Targets : Ensure buttons are large enough (44px minimum)

: Ensure buttons are large enough (44px minimum) Text Size : Check readability on small screens

: Check readability on small screens Loading Speed: Mobile users expect fast loading

Common Mobile Issues

Horizontal Scrolling : Content wider than screen

: Content wider than screen Small Touch Targets : Buttons too small to tap easily

: Buttons too small to tap easily Slow Loading : Large images or resources

: Large images or resources Broken Navigation: Mobile menus not working

Device Dimensions

Common mobile device sizes to test: