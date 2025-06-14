Simple Mobile Browser Testing

Basic mobile browser testing with device emulation and touch interactions using Playwright

This guide shows how to test mobile browser experiences with device emulation. Perfect for testing responsive designs and mobile-specific functionality.

Use Cases

  • Test mobile responsive layouts
  • Validate touch interactions
  • Check mobile performance
  • Test different device sizes

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser
from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, pw

class MobileBrowserUser(PlaywrightUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # Mobile device configurations
        self.devices = [
            {"name": "iPhone 12", "width": 390, "height": 844},
            {"name": "Samsung Galaxy", "width": 360, "height": 640},
            {"name": "iPad", "width": 768, "height": 1024}
        ]
        
        # Test URLs
        self.test_urls = [
            "/",
            "/products",
            "/about",
            "/contact",
            "/login"
        ]

    @task(3)
    @pw
    def test_mobile_navigation(self, page):
        """Test mobile navigation and menu"""
        device = self.devices[0]  # iPhone 12
        
        # Set mobile viewport
        page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"])
        
        # Navigate to homepage
        page.goto("/")
        
        # Look for mobile menu button (hamburger menu)
        menu_selectors = [
            "[data-testid='mobile-menu']",
            ".mobile-menu-button",
            ".hamburger",
            "button[aria-label*='menu']"
        ]
        
        menu_button = None
        for selector in menu_selectors:
            if page.locator(selector).count() > 0:
                menu_button = page.locator(selector)
                break
        
        if menu_button:
            # Tap mobile menu
            menu_button.tap()
            
            # Wait for menu to open
            page.wait_for_timeout(500)
            
            # Check if navigation links are visible
            nav_links = page.locator("nav a, .menu a").count()
            print(f"Mobile menu opened with {nav_links} links")
        else:
            print("No mobile menu found - testing regular navigation")
            
        # Test scrolling
        page.evaluate("window.scrollTo(0, 500)")
        page.wait_for_timeout(300)

    @task(2)
    @pw
    def test_responsive_layout(self, page):
        """Test responsive layout at different screen sizes"""
        url = self.random_url()
        
        for device in self.devices:
            # Set viewport for each device
            page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"])
            
            # Navigate to page
            page.goto(url)
            
            # Check if page loads properly
            page.wait_for_load_state("networkidle")
            
            # Take basic measurements
            body_width = page.evaluate("document.body.scrollWidth")
            viewport_width = device["width"]
            
            # Check for horizontal scrolling (usually bad on mobile)
            if body_width > viewport_width + 10:  # Small tolerance
                print(f"Warning: Horizontal scroll on {device['name']} - {body_width}px > {viewport_width}px")
            else:
                print(f"{device['name']}: Layout fits properly")

    @task(2)
    @pw
    def test_touch_interactions(self, page):
        """Test touch-specific interactions"""
        device = self.devices[0]  # Use iPhone for touch testing
        page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"])
        
        page.goto("/")
        
        # Test tap interactions on buttons
        buttons = page.locator("button, .btn, [role='button']")
        button_count = buttons.count()
        
        if button_count > 0:
            # Tap first button
            first_button = buttons.first
            if first_button.is_visible():
                first_button.tap()
                page.wait_for_timeout(300)
                print("Touch interaction: Button tap successful")
        
        # Test swipe gesture (if applicable)
        if page.locator(".carousel, .slider").count() > 0:
            carousel = page.locator(".carousel, .slider").first
            
            # Get carousel position
            box = carousel.bounding_box()
            if box:
                # Simulate swipe left
                start_x = box["x"] + box["width"] * 0.8
                end_x = box["x"] + box["width"] * 0.2
                y = box["y"] + box["height"] / 2
                
                page.mouse.move(start_x, y)
                page.mouse.down()
                page.mouse.move(end_x, y)
                page.mouse.up()
                
                print("Touch interaction: Swipe gesture performed")

    @task(1)
    @pw
    def test_mobile_forms(self, page):
        """Test form interactions on mobile"""
        device = self.devices[0]
        page.set_viewport_size(width=device["width"], height=device["height"])
        
        # Look for forms on common pages
        form_pages = ["/contact", "/login", "/signup", "/search"]
        
        for form_page in form_pages:
            try:
                page.goto(form_page)
                
                # Look for input fields
                inputs = page.locator("input[type='text'], input[type='email'], textarea")
                
                if inputs.count() > 0:
                    first_input = inputs.first
                    
                    # Tap to focus (important on mobile)
                    first_input.tap()
                    
                    # Type some text
                    first_input.fill("Test input on mobile")
                    
                    # Check if virtual keyboard doesn't break layout
                    page.wait_for_timeout(500)
                    
                    print(f"Mobile form test completed on {form_page}")
                    break
                    
            except Exception as e:
                # Page might not exist, continue to next
                continue

    def random_url(self):
        """Get a random test URL"""
        import random
        return random.choice(self.test_urls)

Setup Instructions

  1. Ensure Playwright is configured in LoadForge
  2. Test with real mobile device dimensions
  3. Focus on common mobile interaction patterns
  4. Check responsive breakpoints

What This Tests

  • Mobile Layout: Responsive design at different screen sizes
  • Touch Interactions: Tap, swipe, and touch-specific gestures
  • Mobile Navigation: Hamburger menus and mobile-specific UI
  • Form Usability: Input field behavior on mobile devices

Mobile Testing Tips

  • Viewport Sizes: Test common device resolutions
  • Touch Targets: Ensure buttons are large enough (44px minimum)
  • Text Size: Check readability on small screens
  • Loading Speed: Mobile users expect fast loading

Common Mobile Issues

  • Horizontal Scrolling: Content wider than screen
  • Small Touch Targets: Buttons too small to tap easily
  • Slow Loading: Large images or resources
  • Broken Navigation: Mobile menus not working

Device Dimensions

Common mobile device sizes to test:

  • iPhone SE: 375x667
  • iPhone 12: 390x844
  • Samsung Galaxy: 360x640
  • iPad: 768x1024
