Form Testing

This guide demonstrates how to test form submission and validation using Playwright in LoadForge. Perfect for testing user registration, login forms, contact forms, and complex multi-step forms.

Use Cases

Testing user registration and login flows

Validating form field validation rules

Testing multi-step form processes

Checking form error handling and success states

Key Features

Form Field Testing : Fill various input types (text, email, password, select)

: Fill various input types (text, email, password, select) Validation Testing : Test client-side and server-side validation

: Test client-side and server-side validation Error Handling : Test form error states and messages

: Test form error states and messages Success Flow Testing: Validate successful form submissions

Example Implementation

from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event from faker import Faker fake = Faker() class FormTestingUser(PlaywrightUser): @task(3) @pw async def login_form_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test login form submission and validation""" async with event(self, "Load Login Page"): await page.goto("/login") # Test valid login await page.fill('input[name="email"]', 'test@example.com') await page.fill('input[name="password"]', 'validpassword123') async with event(self, "Valid Login Submit"): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click('button:has-text("Log in")') # Verify successful login assert await page.locator('text=Dashboard').is_visible(), "Login failed" @task(2) @pw async def registration_form_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test user registration form with validation""" async with event(self, "Load Registration Page"): await page.goto("/register") # Fill registration form with generated data await page.fill('input[name="first_name"]', fake.first_name()) await page.fill('input[name="last_name"]', fake.last_name()) await page.fill('input[name="email"]', fake.email()) await page.fill('input[name="password"]', 'SecurePass123!') await page.fill('input[name="password_confirmation"]', 'SecurePass123!') # Select from dropdown await page.select_option('select[name="country"]', 'US') # Check terms checkbox await page.check('input[name="terms"]') async with event(self, "Registration Submit"): async with page.expect_navigation(): await page.click('button:has-text("Register")') # Verify registration success success_msg = await page.locator('.success-message').is_visible() assert success_msg, "Registration did not show success message" @task(2) @pw async def contact_form_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test contact form with file upload""" async with event(self, "Load Contact Page"): await page.goto("/contact") # Fill contact form await page.fill('input[name="name"]', fake.name()) await page.fill('input[name="email"]', fake.email()) await page.fill('input[name="subject"]', 'Test Subject') await page.fill('textarea[name="message"]', fake.text(max_nb_chars=200)) # Select inquiry type await page.select_option('select[name="inquiry_type"]', 'support') async with event(self, "Contact Form Submit"): await page.click('button:has-text("Send Message")') # Wait for success message without navigation await page.wait_for_selector('.alert-success', timeout=5000) @task(1) @pw async def form_validation_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test form validation errors""" async with event(self, "Load Form for Validation"): await page.goto("/register") # Test email validation await page.fill('input[name="email"]', 'invalid-email') await page.fill('input[name="password"]', '123') # Too short async with event(self, "Submit Invalid Form"): await page.click('button:has-text("Register")') # Check for validation errors email_error = await page.locator('.error:has-text("email")').is_visible() password_error = await page.locator('.error:has-text("password")').is_visible() assert email_error or password_error, "Form validation errors not displayed" @task(1) @pw async def multi_step_form_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test multi-step form process""" async with event(self, "Load Multi-step Form"): await page.goto("/onboarding") # Step 1: Personal Info await page.fill('input[name="first_name"]', fake.first_name()) await page.fill('input[name="last_name"]', fake.last_name()) await page.fill('input[name="phone"]', fake.phone_number()) async with event(self, "Step 1 Complete"): await page.click('button:has-text("Next")') # Step 2: Address Info await page.fill('input[name="address"]', fake.address()) await page.fill('input[name="city"]', fake.city()) await page.fill('input[name="zip"]', fake.zipcode()) await page.select_option('select[name="state"]', 'CA') async with event(self, "Step 2 Complete"): await page.click('button:has-text("Next")') # Step 3: Preferences await page.check('input[name="newsletter"]') await page.select_option('select[name="language"]', 'en') async with event(self, "Final Submit"): await page.click('button:has-text("Complete")') # Verify completion await page.wait_for_selector('.onboarding-complete') @task(1) @pw async def dynamic_form_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test forms with dynamic fields""" async with event(self, "Load Dynamic Form"): await page.goto("/dynamic-form") # Select option that shows additional fields await page.select_option('select[name="user_type"]', 'business') # Wait for dynamic fields to appear await page.wait_for_selector('input[name="company_name"]') # Fill dynamic fields await page.fill('input[name="company_name"]', fake.company()) await page.fill('input[name="tax_id"]', '12-3456789') # Fill regular fields await page.fill('input[name="email"]', fake.email()) async with event(self, "Dynamic Form Submit"): await page.click('button:has-text("Submit")') # Verify submission await page.wait_for_selector('.form-success')

Form Field Strategies

1. Text Input Fields

await page.fill('input[name="username"]', 'testuser') await page.fill('input[type="email"]', 'test@example.com') await page.fill('textarea[name="description"]', 'Long text content')

2. Select Dropdowns

# By value await page.select_option('select[name="country"]', 'US') # By label await page.select_option('select[name="country"]', label='United States') # Multiple selections await page.select_option('select[name="skills"]', ['python', 'javascript'])

3. Checkboxes and Radio Buttons

# Check/uncheck await page.check('input[name="terms"]') await page.uncheck('input[name="newsletter"]') # Radio buttons await page.click('input[name="plan"][value="premium"]')

4. File Uploads

# Single file await page.set_input_files('input[type="file"]', 'test-file.pdf') # Multiple files await page.set_input_files('input[type="file"]', ['file1.pdf', 'file2.jpg'])

Validation Testing Patterns

Client-Side Validation

@task @pw async def client_validation_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): await page.goto("/form") # Test required field validation await page.click('button[type="submit"]') # Check for HTML5 validation is_valid = await page.evaluate(""" document.querySelector('form').checkValidity() """) assert not is_valid, "Form should be invalid when required fields are empty"

Server-Side Validation

@task @pw async def server_validation_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): await page.goto("/form") # Submit invalid data await page.fill('input[name="email"]', 'existing@example.com') # Duplicate email await page.click('button[type="submit"]') # Wait for server validation error await page.wait_for_selector('.field-error:has-text("already exists")')

Advanced Form Testing

CSRF Token Handling

@task @pw async def csrf_protected_form(self, page: PageWithRetry): await page.goto("/protected-form") # CSRF token is automatically included in form await page.fill('input[name="data"]', 'test data') await page.click('button[type="submit"]') # Verify successful submission await page.wait_for_selector('.success-message')

Form with AJAX Submission

@task @pw async def ajax_form_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): await page.goto("/ajax-form") await page.fill('input[name="email"]', fake.email()) # Click submit but don't expect navigation await page.click('button[type="submit"]') # Wait for AJAX response await page.wait_for_selector('.response-message') # Check if form was reset email_value = await page.input_value('input[name="email"]') assert email_value == '', "Form should be reset after successful AJAX submission"

Error Handling Patterns

Network Error Testing

@task @pw async def network_error_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): await page.goto("/form") # Simulate network failure await page.route('**/api/submit', lambda route: route.abort()) await page.fill('input[name="data"]', 'test') await page.click('button[type="submit"]') # Check error handling await page.wait_for_selector('.network-error')

Performance Considerations

Use event() to measure form submission times

to measure form submission times Test forms under different network conditions

Validate that large forms don't cause performance issues

Test file upload performance with various file sizes

Testing Tips

Use Faker: Generate realistic test data with the Faker library Test Edge Cases: Empty forms, invalid data, boundary values Accessibility: Test form navigation with keyboard-only interaction Mobile Forms: Test form usability on different screen sizes Validation Messages: Verify error messages are clear and helpful Form State: Test form behavior when navigating away and returning

This comprehensive form testing script covers various form scenarios and validation patterns commonly found in web applications.