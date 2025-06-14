Basic Browser Navigation

Test multi-page navigation flows using Playwright with LoadForge

This guide demonstrates how to test basic browser navigation flows using Playwright in LoadForge. Perfect for testing user journeys across multiple pages and measuring navigation performance.

Use Cases

  • Testing multi-page user flows
  • Measuring page load performance across navigation
  • Validating navigation elements and links
  • Testing complex user journeys

Key Features

  • Multi-page Navigation: Navigate through different pages and sections
  • Performance Timing: Measure individual page load times
  • Element Interaction: Click links and buttons to navigate
  • Different Navigation Methods: Text-based, CSS selectors, and XPath

Example Implementation

from locust import task
from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event

class NavigationUser(PlaywrightUser):
    @task(3)
    @pw
    async def home_to_products_flow(self, page: PageWithRetry):
        """Navigate from home to products section"""
        async with event(self, "Homepage Load"):
            await page.goto("/")
        
        async with event(self, "Products Page"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('a:has-text("Products")')
        
        async with event(self, "Product Detail"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('.product-item:first-child a')

    @task(2)
    @pw
    async def about_contact_flow(self, page: PageWithRetry):
        """Navigate through about and contact pages"""
        async with event(self, "About Page"):
            await page.goto("/about")
        
        async with event(self, "Contact Page"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('a[href="/contact"]')
        
        # Test different navigation methods
        async with event(self, "Services Page"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('nav ul li:nth-child(2) a')

    @task(1)
    @pw
    async def complex_navigation_flow(self, page: PageWithRetry):
        """Test complex multi-step navigation"""
        # Start from homepage
        async with event(self, "Homepage"):
            await page.goto("/")
        
        # Navigate to blog
        async with event(self, "Blog Section"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('//nav//a[contains(., "Blog")]')
        
        # Click on first blog post
        async with event(self, "Blog Post"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('.blog-post:first-child .read-more')
        
        # Navigate back using browser back
        async with event(self, "Back to Blog"):
            await page.go_back()
        
        # Navigate to homepage using logo
        async with event(self, "Back to Home"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('.logo')

    @task(1)
    @pw
    async def search_and_navigate(self, page: PageWithRetry):
        """Test search functionality and result navigation"""
        async with event(self, "Search Page"):
            await page.goto("/")
            
        # Perform search
        await page.fill('input[name="search"]', 'test query')
        async with event(self, "Search Results"):
            async with page.expect_navigation():
                await page.click('button:has-text("Search")')
        
        # Click on first result
        if await page.locator('.search-result').count() > 0:
            async with event(self, "Search Result Detail"):
                async with page.expect_navigation():
                    await page.click('.search-result:first-child a')

Navigation Strategies

1. Text-Based Navigation

await page.click('a:has-text("Products")')
await page.click('button:has-text("Learn More")')

2. CSS Selector Navigation

await page.click('#main-nav a[href="/services"]')
await page.click('.product-card:first-child .view-details')

3. XPath Navigation

await page.click('//nav//a[contains(., "Contact")]')
await page.click('//footer//a[@href="/privacy"]')

4. nth-child Navigation

await page.click('nav ul li:nth-child(3) a')
await page.click('.menu-items:nth-child(2)')

Performance Considerations

  • Use event() context manager to measure specific navigation steps
  • Combine page.expect_navigation() with clicks to ensure proper timing
  • Test navigation performance under different network conditions
  • Measure total user journey time vs individual page loads

Common Patterns

Breadcrumb Navigation Testing

@task
@pw
async def breadcrumb_navigation(self, page: PageWithRetry):
    await page.goto("/products/category/item")
    
    # Navigate using breadcrumbs
    async with event(self, "Breadcrumb to Category"):
        async with page.expect_navigation():
            await page.click('.breadcrumb a:has-text("Category")')
    
    async with event(self, "Breadcrumb to Products"):
        async with page.expect_navigation():
            await page.click('.breadcrumb a:has-text("Products")')

Menu Navigation Testing

@task
@pw
async def menu_navigation(self, page: PageWithRetry):
    await page.goto("/")
    
    # Test dropdown menu navigation
    await page.hover('.nav-dropdown')
    async with event(self, "Dropdown Item"):
        async with page.expect_navigation():
            await page.click('.dropdown-menu a:first-child')

Testing Tips

  1. Wait for Navigation: Always use page.expect_navigation() for reliable navigation timing
  2. Element Visibility: Check if navigation elements are visible before clicking
  3. Multiple Strategies: Test different ways users might navigate (links, buttons, menus)
  4. Back/Forward: Include browser back/forward button testing in user flows
  5. Error Handling: Test navigation to non-existent pages and error scenarios

This script provides comprehensive browser navigation testing that measures performance while validating different navigation patterns your users might follow.

Next Guide

Form Testing

Test form submission and validation using Playwright with LoadForge

browser playwright
