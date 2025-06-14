This guide demonstrates how to test basic browser navigation flows using Playwright in LoadForge. Perfect for testing user journeys across multiple pages and measuring navigation performance.
Use Cases
- Testing multi-page user flows
- Measuring page load performance across navigation
- Validating navigation elements and links
- Testing complex user journeys
Key Features
- Multi-page Navigation: Navigate through different pages and sections
- Performance Timing: Measure individual page load times
- Element Interaction: Click links and buttons to navigate
- Different Navigation Methods: Text-based, CSS selectors, and XPath
Example Implementation
from locust import task
from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event
class NavigationUser(PlaywrightUser):
@task(3)
@pw
async def home_to_products_flow(self, page: PageWithRetry):
"""Navigate from home to products section"""
async with event(self, "Homepage Load"):
await page.goto("/")
async with event(self, "Products Page"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('a:has-text("Products")')
async with event(self, "Product Detail"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('.product-item:first-child a')
@task(2)
@pw
async def about_contact_flow(self, page: PageWithRetry):
"""Navigate through about and contact pages"""
async with event(self, "About Page"):
await page.goto("/about")
async with event(self, "Contact Page"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('a[href="/contact"]')
# Test different navigation methods
async with event(self, "Services Page"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('nav ul li:nth-child(2) a')
@task(1)
@pw
async def complex_navigation_flow(self, page: PageWithRetry):
"""Test complex multi-step navigation"""
# Start from homepage
async with event(self, "Homepage"):
await page.goto("/")
# Navigate to blog
async with event(self, "Blog Section"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('//nav//a[contains(., "Blog")]')
# Click on first blog post
async with event(self, "Blog Post"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('.blog-post:first-child .read-more')
# Navigate back using browser back
async with event(self, "Back to Blog"):
await page.go_back()
# Navigate to homepage using logo
async with event(self, "Back to Home"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('.logo')
@task(1)
@pw
async def search_and_navigate(self, page: PageWithRetry):
"""Test search functionality and result navigation"""
async with event(self, "Search Page"):
await page.goto("/")
# Perform search
await page.fill('input[name="search"]', 'test query')
async with event(self, "Search Results"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('button:has-text("Search")')
# Click on first result
if await page.locator('.search-result').count() > 0:
async with event(self, "Search Result Detail"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('.search-result:first-child a')
Navigation Strategies
1. Text-Based Navigation
await page.click('a:has-text("Products")')
await page.click('button:has-text("Learn More")')
2. CSS Selector Navigation
await page.click('#main-nav a[href="/services"]')
await page.click('.product-card:first-child .view-details')
3. XPath Navigation
await page.click('//nav//a[contains(., "Contact")]')
await page.click('//footer//a[@href="/privacy"]')
4. nth-child Navigation
await page.click('nav ul li:nth-child(3) a')
await page.click('.menu-items:nth-child(2)')
Performance Considerations
- Use
event() context manager to measure specific navigation steps
- Combine
page.expect_navigation() with clicks to ensure proper timing
- Test navigation performance under different network conditions
- Measure total user journey time vs individual page loads
Common Patterns
Breadcrumb Navigation Testing
@task
@pw
async def breadcrumb_navigation(self, page: PageWithRetry):
await page.goto("/products/category/item")
# Navigate using breadcrumbs
async with event(self, "Breadcrumb to Category"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('.breadcrumb a:has-text("Category")')
async with event(self, "Breadcrumb to Products"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('.breadcrumb a:has-text("Products")')
Menu Navigation Testing
@task
@pw
async def menu_navigation(self, page: PageWithRetry):
await page.goto("/")
# Test dropdown menu navigation
await page.hover('.nav-dropdown')
async with event(self, "Dropdown Item"):
async with page.expect_navigation():
await page.click('.dropdown-menu a:first-child')
Testing Tips
- Wait for Navigation: Always use
page.expect_navigation() for reliable navigation timing
- Element Visibility: Check if navigation elements are visible before clicking
- Multiple Strategies: Test different ways users might navigate (links, buttons, menus)
- Back/Forward: Include browser back/forward button testing in user flows
- Error Handling: Test navigation to non-existent pages and error scenarios
This script provides comprehensive browser navigation testing that measures performance while validating different navigation patterns your users might follow.