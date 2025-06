Overview

gRPC supports streaming RPCs—client-side, server-side, and bidirectional streams—over HTTP/2. Locust with GrpcUser can simulate these streaming calls to measure performance under load.

Locust Test Script (locust.py)

# locust.py from locust import task, between from locust_plugins.users import GrpcUser import streaming_pb2 class StreamingUser(GrpcUser): host = "grpc.server.com:50051" wait_time = between(1, 2) @task def client_stream(self): requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(10)) response = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/ClientStream") _ = response.value @task def server_stream(self): request = streaming_pb2.Empty() responses = self.call(request, "/streaming.StreamService/ServerStream") for msg in responses: _ = msg.value @task def bidi_stream(self): requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(5)) responses = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/BidiStream") for msg in responses: _ = msg.value

Notes: