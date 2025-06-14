Simple Pagination Testing

This guide shows how to test different pagination patterns in APIs. Perfect for validating pagination logic and performance under load.

Use Cases

Test pagination performance under load

Validate pagination logic and consistency

Test different pagination patterns

Check boundary conditions and edge cases

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class PaginationTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # API endpoints with different pagination types self.endpoints = { "/api/users": "offset", # offset-based: ?limit=20&offset=40 "/api/products": "page", # page-based: ?page=2&per_page=25 "/api/orders": "cursor" # cursor-based: ?cursor=abc123&limit=30 } @task(4) def test_offset_pagination(self): """Test offset-based pagination (?limit=20&offset=40)""" endpoint = "/api/users" limit = 20 offset = random.choice([0, 20, 40, 60, 100]) params = {"limit": limit, "offset": offset} with self.client.get( endpoint, params=params, name=f"Offset Pagination - {offset}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() # Handle different response formats if isinstance(data, dict) and "data" in data: items = data["data"] total = data.get("total", 0) print(f"Offset pagination: {len(items)} items, offset {offset}") # Basic validation if len(items) > limit: response.failure(f"Too many items: {len(items)} > {limit}") else: items = data if isinstance(data, list) else [] print(f"Offset pagination: {len(items)} items") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Pagination failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_page_pagination(self): """Test page-based pagination (?page=2&per_page=25)""" endpoint = "/api/products" per_page = 25 page = random.choice([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]) params = {"per_page": per_page, "page": page} with self.client.get( endpoint, params=params, name=f"Page Pagination - {page}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() if isinstance(data, dict): items = data.get("data", data.get("items", [])) current_page = data.get("current_page", data.get("page", page)) total_pages = data.get("total_pages", 0) print(f"Page pagination: {len(items)} items, page {current_page}") # Validate page logic if len(items) > per_page: response.failure(f"Too many items per page: {len(items)}") else: items = data if isinstance(data, list) else [] print(f"Page pagination: {len(items)} items") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Page pagination failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_cursor_pagination(self): """Test cursor-based pagination (?cursor=abc123&limit=30)""" endpoint = "/api/orders" limit = 30 # Test with different cursors (in real use, get from previous responses) cursor = random.choice([None, "start", "abc123", "xyz789"]) params = {"limit": limit} if cursor: params["cursor"] = cursor with self.client.get( endpoint, params=params, name=f"Cursor Pagination - {cursor or 'start'}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() if isinstance(data, dict): items = data.get("data", data.get("items", [])) next_cursor = data.get("next_cursor") has_more = data.get("has_more", False) print(f"Cursor pagination: {len(items)} items, next: {next_cursor}") # Basic validation if len(items) > limit: response.failure(f"Too many items: {len(items)} > {limit}") else: items = data if isinstance(data, list) else [] print(f"Cursor pagination: {len(items)} items") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Cursor pagination failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_pagination_edge_cases(self): """Test pagination edge cases""" endpoint = random.choice(list(self.endpoints.keys())) pagination_type = self.endpoints[endpoint] # Test edge cases based on pagination type if pagination_type == "offset": # Test large offset params = {"limit": 10, "offset": 999999} edge_case = "large_offset" elif pagination_type == "page": # Test page 0 params = {"per_page": 10, "page": 0} edge_case = "page_zero" else: # cursor # Test with empty cursor params = {"limit": 10, "cursor": ""} edge_case = "empty_cursor" with self.client.get( endpoint, params=params, name=f"Edge Case - {edge_case}" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 400, 404]: print(f"Edge case {edge_case}: {response.status_code}") else: print(f"Edge case {edge_case}: unexpected {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Replace endpoint URLs with your actual API endpoints Adjust pagination parameters to match your API's format Update field names if your API uses different response structure Customize limit/per_page values based on your API's defaults

What This Tests

Offset Pagination : Tests limit/offset based pagination

: Tests limit/offset based pagination Page Pagination : Tests page number and per_page based pagination

: Tests page number and per_page based pagination Cursor Pagination : Tests cursor-based pagination for large datasets

: Tests cursor-based pagination for large datasets Edge Cases: Tests boundary conditions and invalid parameters

Best Practices

Test different page sizes to find optimal performance

Validate response structure consistency across pages

Monitor response times for different pagination positions

Test edge cases like empty results and invalid parameters

Common Issues