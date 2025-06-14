Simple Rate Limiting

This guide shows how to handle API rate limits with simple backoff strategies. Perfect for APIs that return 429 status codes when limits are exceeded.

Use Cases

Test API rate limiting behavior

Handle 429 responses gracefully

Implement basic backoff strategies

Monitor rate limit headers

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import time import random class RateLimitUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): self.backoff_until = 0 # Track when to resume requests self.rate_limit_count = 0 @task(5) def test_api_with_rate_limits(self): """Test API endpoint that has rate limits""" # Check if we're in backoff period if time.time() < self.backoff_until: print("Skipping request - in backoff period") return with self.client.get("/api/data", name="Rate Limited API") as response: if response.status_code == 200: print("Request successful") # Check rate limit headers remaining = response.headers.get("X-RateLimit-Remaining") if remaining: print(f"Requests remaining: {remaining}") # Warn if getting close to limit if int(remaining) < 5: print("WARNING: Approaching rate limit!") elif response.status_code == 429: # Rate limited - implement backoff print("Rate limited! Backing off...") self.rate_limit_count += 1 # Get retry-after header or use default retry_after = response.headers.get("Retry-After", "60") backoff_time = int(retry_after) # Set backoff period self.backoff_until = time.time() + backoff_time print(f"Backing off for {backoff_time} seconds") response.failure(f"Rate limited - backing off for {backoff_time}s") else: response.failure(f"Request failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_search_api(self): """Test search API with rate limits""" if time.time() < self.backoff_until: return search_terms = ["test", "product", "user", "data"] query = random.choice(search_terms) with self.client.get(f"/api/search?q={query}", name="Search API") as response: if response.status_code == 200: print(f"Search for '{query}' successful") elif response.status_code == 429: print(f"Search rate limited") # Simple backoff self.backoff_until = time.time() + 30 # 30 second backoff response.failure("Search rate limited") else: response.failure(f"Search failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def check_rate_limit_status(self): """Check current rate limit status""" if time.time() < self.backoff_until: remaining_backoff = self.backoff_until - time.time() print(f"In backoff for {remaining_backoff:.0f} more seconds") else: print("No active backoff - ready for requests") if self.rate_limit_count > 0: print(f"Total rate limits hit: {self.rate_limit_count}")

Setup Instructions

Replace /api/data and /api/search with your actual API endpoints Adjust backoff times based on your API's requirements Customize rate limit header names for your API Test with different request volumes to trigger rate limits

What This Tests

Rate Limit Detection : Handles 429 status codes

: Handles 429 status codes Backoff Strategy : Waits before retrying after rate limits

: Waits before retrying after rate limits Header Monitoring : Checks remaining request counts

: Checks remaining request counts Recovery: Resumes requests after backoff period

Rate Limit Headers

Common headers to check:

X-RateLimit-Remaining : Requests left in current window

: Requests left in current window Retry-After : Seconds to wait before retrying

: Seconds to wait before retrying X-RateLimit-Reset : When the limit resets

Simple Backoff Strategy

When rate limited (429 response):

Stop making requests Wait for the time specified in Retry-After header Resume requests after backoff period Track how many times you hit limits

Best Practices