Simple Batch Operations

This guide shows how to test batch/bulk API endpoints that process multiple items at once. Perfect for testing batch create, update, and delete operations.

Use Cases

Test batch create operations

Test bulk update operations

Test batch delete operations

Validate batch size limits

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import json import random class BatchOperationsUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): self.created_items = [] # Track items we create @task(4) def test_batch_create_users(self): """Test creating multiple users in a single batch request""" # Create batch of 3-5 users batch_size = random.randint(3, 5) users_batch = [] for i in range(batch_size): user = { "name": f"User {random.randint(1000, 9999)}", "email": f"user{random.randint(1000, 9999)}@example.com", "active": True } users_batch.append(user) batch_data = {"users": users_batch} with self.client.post( "/api/users/batch", json=batch_data, name="Batch Create Users" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: result = response.json() created_count = len(result.get("created", [])) print(f"Batch create: {created_count}/{batch_size} users created") # Store created IDs for later use if "created" in result: for item in result["created"]: if "id" in item: self.created_items.append(item["id"]) except json.JSONDecodeError: print("Batch create successful but no JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Batch create failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_batch_update_users(self): """Test updating multiple users in a single batch request""" if len(self.created_items) < 2: return # Need at least 2 items to update # Select 2-3 items to update update_count = min(3, len(self.created_items)) items_to_update = random.sample(self.created_items, update_count) updates_batch = [] for item_id in items_to_update: update = { "id": item_id, "name": f"Updated User {random.randint(1000, 9999)}", "active": random.choice([True, False]) } updates_batch.append(update) batch_data = {"updates": updates_batch} with self.client.put( "/api/users/batch", json=batch_data, name="Batch Update Users" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() updated_count = len(result.get("updated", [])) print(f"Batch update: {updated_count}/{update_count} users updated") except json.JSONDecodeError: print("Batch update successful") else: response.failure(f"Batch update failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_batch_create_products(self): """Test creating multiple products in batch""" batch_size = random.randint(2, 4) products_batch = [] for i in range(batch_size): product = { "name": f"Product {random.randint(1000, 9999)}", "price": round(random.uniform(10.0, 100.0), 2), "category": random.choice(["electronics", "books", "clothing"]) } products_batch.append(product) batch_data = {"products": products_batch} with self.client.post( "/api/products/batch", json=batch_data, name="Batch Create Products" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: print(f"Batch created {batch_size} products") else: response.failure(f"Product batch create failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_large_batch_operation(self): """Test larger batch to check size limits""" # Try a larger batch (10 items) batch_size = 10 large_batch = [] for i in range(batch_size): item = { "name": f"Bulk Item {i}", "value": random.randint(1, 100), "type": "test" } large_batch.append(item) batch_data = {"items": large_batch} with self.client.post( "/api/items/batch", json=batch_data, name="Large Batch Operation" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: print(f"Large batch ({batch_size} items) successful") elif response.status_code == 413: print(f"Large batch rejected - payload too large") response.failure("Batch size limit exceeded") elif response.status_code == 400: print(f"Large batch rejected - bad request") response.failure("Large batch validation failed") else: response.failure(f"Large batch failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_batch_delete(self): """Test deleting multiple items in batch""" if len(self.created_items) < 2: return # Need items to delete # Delete 1-2 items delete_count = min(2, len(self.created_items)) items_to_delete = [] for _ in range(delete_count): if self.created_items: item_id = self.created_items.pop() items_to_delete.append(item_id) if not items_to_delete: return batch_data = {"ids": items_to_delete} with self.client.delete( "/api/users/batch", json=batch_data, name="Batch Delete Users" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 204]: print(f"Batch deleted {len(items_to_delete)} users") else: response.failure(f"Batch delete failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_empty_batch(self): """Test batch operation with empty data""" empty_batch = {"users": []} with self.client.post( "/api/users/batch", json=empty_batch, name="Empty Batch Test" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400: print("Empty batch correctly rejected") elif response.status_code in [200, 201]: print("Empty batch accepted (no-op)") else: response.failure(f"Empty batch unexpected response: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_mixed_batch_operation(self): """Test batch with mix of valid and invalid items""" mixed_batch = [ {"name": "Valid User", "email": "valid@example.com"}, {"name": "", "email": "invalid-email"}, # Invalid {"name": "Another Valid User", "email": "valid2@example.com"} ] batch_data = {"users": mixed_batch} with self.client.post( "/api/users/batch", json=batch_data, name="Mixed Batch Test" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: result = response.json() created = len(result.get("created", [])) errors = len(result.get("errors", [])) print(f"Mixed batch: {created} created, {errors} errors") except json.JSONDecodeError: print("Mixed batch processed") elif response.status_code == 400: print("Mixed batch rejected due to invalid items") else: response.failure(f"Mixed batch failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Replace API endpoints with your actual batch endpoints Adjust batch sizes based on your API limits Customize data structures for your specific entities Update field names to match your API schema

What This Tests

Batch Create : Creating multiple items in one request

Batch Update : Updating multiple items in one request

Batch Delete : Deleting multiple items in one request

Size Limits : Testing batch size limitations

: Testing batch size limitations Error Handling: Mixed valid/invalid items in batches

Batch Patterns

All-or-Nothing : Entire batch fails if any item fails

Partial Success : Some items succeed, others fail

: Some items succeed, others fail Best Effort: Process all valid items, report errors

Common Batch Endpoints

POST /api/users/batch - Create multiple users

PUT /api/users/batch - Update multiple users

DELETE /api/users/batch - Delete multiple users

- Delete multiple users POST /api/items/bulk - Bulk operations

Best Practices