This guide demonstrates how to test API versioning with LoadForge, covering version compatibility, migration scenarios, and deprecation handling.

Use Cases

Testing backward compatibility between API versions

Validating version-specific functionality and responses

Testing API migration and deprecation workflows

Load testing multiple API versions simultaneously

Validating version negotiation and routing

Basic API Versioning Testing

from locust import HttpUser, task, between import json import time import random import uuid class APIVersioningUser(HttpUser): wait_time = between(1, 3) def on_start(self): """Initialize API versioning testing""" self.api_versions = ["v1", "v2", "v3"] self.auth_token = None self.test_data = {} # Authenticate (version-agnostic) self._authenticate() def _authenticate(self): """Authenticate with API (usually version-agnostic)""" auth_data = { "username": f"testuser_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}", "password": "test_password_123" } response = self.client.post('/auth/login', json=auth_data, headers={'Content-Type': 'application/json'}, name="auth_login") if response.status_code == 200: try: auth_result = response.json() self.auth_token = auth_result.get('access_token') except json.JSONDecodeError: pass def _get_headers(self, version=None): """Get headers with optional API version""" headers = {'Content-Type': 'application/json'} if self.auth_token: headers['Authorization'] = f'Bearer {self.auth_token}' if version: # Different versioning strategies headers['API-Version'] = version # Header-based versioning headers['Accept'] = f'application/vnd.api+json;version={version}' # Accept header return headers @task(4) def test_version_header_strategy(self): """Test header-based API versioning""" version = random.choice(self.api_versions) # Create user with specific API version user_data = { "name": f"Test User {random.randint(100, 999)}", "email": f"test{random.randint(1000, 9999)}@example.com", "age": random.randint(18, 80) } # Add version-specific fields if version == "v1": user_data["phone"] = f"+1555{random.randint(1000000, 9999999)}" elif version == "v2": user_data.update({ "phone_number": f"+1555{random.randint(1000000, 9999999)}", "preferences": {"newsletter": True, "sms": False} }) elif version == "v3": user_data.update({ "contact": { "phone": f"+1555{random.randint(1000000, 9999999)}", "preferred_method": "email" }, "settings": { "notifications": {"email": True, "push": True}, "privacy": {"profile_public": False} } }) response = self.client.post('/api/users', json=user_data, headers=self._get_headers(version), name=f"create_user_{version}_header") if response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: created_user = response.json() user_id = created_user.get('id') if user_id: self.test_data[f"user_{version}"] = user_id self._test_version_response_format(version, user_id) except json.JSONDecodeError: pass def _test_version_response_format(self, version, user_id): """Test version-specific response formats""" response = self.client.get(f'/api/users/{user_id}', headers=self._get_headers(version), name=f"get_user_{version}_format") if response.status_code == 200: try: user_data = response.json() # Validate version-specific response structure if version == "v1": # v1 might have flat structure assert 'phone' in user_data, f"v1 should have 'phone' field" elif version == "v2": # v2 might have phone_number instead of phone assert 'phone_number' in user_data, f"v2 should have 'phone_number' field" assert 'preferences' in user_data, f"v2 should have 'preferences' field" elif version == "v3": # v3 might have nested contact structure assert 'contact' in user_data, f"v3 should have 'contact' field" assert 'settings' in user_data, f"v3 should have 'settings' field" except (json.JSONDecodeError, AssertionError) as e: print(f"Version {version} response validation failed: {e}") @task(3) def test_url_path_versioning(self): """Test URL path-based API versioning""" version = random.choice(self.api_versions) # Test different endpoint structures per version product_data = { "name": f"Test Product {random.randint(100, 999)}", "price": round(random.uniform(10.00, 999.99), 2), "category": random.choice(["electronics", "clothing", "books"]) } # Version-specific endpoint paths if version == "v1": endpoint = f'/api/{version}/products' product_data["description"] = "Simple description" elif version == "v2": endpoint = f'/api/{version}/products' product_data.update({ "description": "Enhanced description", "tags": ["test", "product"], "metadata": {"source": "api_test"} }) elif version == "v3": endpoint = f'/api/{version}/catalog/products' # Different path structure product_data.update({ "description": { "short": "Brief description", "long": "Detailed product description" }, "taxonomy": { "category": product_data["category"], "subcategory": "test_subcategory" }, "attributes": {"color": "blue", "size": "medium"} }) response = self.client.post(endpoint, json=product_data, headers=self._get_headers(), name=f"create_product_{version}_path") @task(2) def test_version_compatibility(self): """Test backward compatibility between versions""" # Create data with v1 API v1_data = { "title": f"V1 Article {random.randint(100, 999)}", "content": "Article created with v1 API", "author": "Test Author", "published": True } v1_response = self.client.post('/api/v1/articles', json=v1_data, headers=self._get_headers(), name="create_article_v1") if v1_response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: v1_article = v1_response.json() article_id = v1_article.get('id') if article_id: # Try to access same data with v2 API v2_response = self.client.get(f'/api/v2/articles/{article_id}', headers=self._get_headers("v2"), name="get_article_v1_data_via_v2") # Try to update v1 data with v2 API v2_update = { "title": f"Updated via V2 - {random.randint(100, 999)}", "content": "Updated content via v2 API", "metadata": {"updated_via": "v2", "timestamp": int(time.time())} } self.client.put(f'/api/v2/articles/{article_id}', json=v2_update, headers=self._get_headers("v2"), name="update_v1_article_via_v2") except json.JSONDecodeError: pass @task(1) def test_version_deprecation(self): """Test deprecated version handling""" # Test deprecated v1 endpoint deprecated_data = { "old_field": "value", "legacy_format": True } response = self.client.post('/api/v1/legacy-endpoint', json=deprecated_data, headers=self._get_headers("v1"), name="test_deprecated_v1_endpoint") # Check for deprecation warnings in headers if response.status_code == 200: deprecation_warning = response.headers.get('Deprecation') sunset_header = response.headers.get('Sunset') if deprecation_warning: print(f"Deprecation warning received: {deprecation_warning}") if sunset_header: print(f"Sunset date: {sunset_header}") def on_stop(self): """Cleanup test data across all versions""" for version in self.api_versions: user_id = self.test_data.get(f"user_{version}") if user_id: try: self.client.delete(f'/api/users/{user_id}', headers=self._get_headers(version), name=f"cleanup_user_{version}") except: pass

Key Testing Points

Version Strategies: Header, path, query parameter, and Accept header versioning Backward Compatibility: Ensure older versions continue to work Response Formats: Validate version-specific response structures Deprecation Handling: Test deprecated version warnings and sunset dates Migration Support: Test data migration between versions Error Handling: Proper responses for unsupported versions