Testing Websockets

Overview
Websocket testing is naturally more complicated than simple webserver, or web application load testing. However, with LoadForge and locust files you can connect to and load test websockets easily.
For an easier implementation, see our SocketIO websockets test guide.
First example
from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, between,events
from websocket import create_connection
import time
import random
from uuid import uuid4
class UserBehavior(TaskSet):
statements = [
'Hello',
'How are you?',
'This chat is nice',
]
def on_start(self):
uri = "wss://YOUR_WS_URL_HERE:443/chat/user" + str(uuid4().hex)
self.ws = create_connection(uri)
self.ws.send(str(uuid4().hex))
def on_quit(self):
self.ws.disconnect()
@task(1)
def say_hello(self):
start_at = time.time()
body = {"message": "Hello", "customData": {"language": "en"}}
self.ws.send(str(body))
events.request_success.fire(
request_type='WebSocket Sent',
name='test/ws/echo',
response_time=int((time.time() - start_at) * 1000000),
response_length=len(body),
)
@task(2)
def say_random(self):
start_at = time.time()
statement = random.choice(self.statements)
body = {"message": statement, "customData": {"language": "en"}}
self.ws.send(str(body))
events.request_success.fire(
request_type='WebSocket Sent',
name='test/ws/echo',
response_time=int((time.time() - start_at) * 1000000),
response_length=len(body),
)
class WebsiteUser(HttpUser):
tasks = [UserBehavior]
wait_time = between(5, 15)
Second example
import time
import json
import gevent
from uuid import uuid4
from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, events, User
import websocket
class SocketClient(object):
def __init__(self, host):
self.host = host
self.session_id = uuid4().hex
self.connect()
def connect(self):
self.ws = websocket.WebSocket()
self.ws.settimeout(10)
self.ws.connect(self.host)
events.quitting += self.on_close
self.attach_session()
def attach_session(self):
payload = {'action': 'attach_session', 'session_id': self.session_id}
json_data = self.send_with_response(payload)
assert json_data['action'].lower() == 'attach_session'
assert json_data['message_status'].lower() == 'ok'
assert json_data['session_id'] == self.session_id
def send_with_response(self, payload):
json_data = json.dumps(payload)
g = gevent.spawn(self.ws.send, json_data)
g.get(block=True, timeout=2)
g = gevent.spawn(self.ws.recv)
result = g.get(block=True, timeout=10)
json_data = json.loads(result)
return json_data
def on_close(self):
self.ws.close()
def send(self, payload):
message_id = uuid4().hex
payload.update({'_messageId': message_id,
'session_id': self.session_id})
start_time = time.time()
e = None
try:
data = self.send_with_response(payload)
assert data['_messageId'] == message_id
assert data['session_id'] == self.session_id
except AssertionError as exp:
e = exp
except Exception as exp:
e = exp
self.ws.close()
self.connect()
elapsed = int((time.time() - start_time) * 1000)
if e:
events.request_failure.fire(request_type='sockjs', name='send',
response_time=elapsed, exception=e)
else:
events.request_success.fire(request_type='sockjs', name='send',
response_time=elapsed,
response_length=0)
class WSBehavior(TaskSet):
@task(1)
def action(self):
data = {
"action": "do_stuff",
"param": "123",
}
self.client.send(data)
class WSUser(User):
task_set = WSBehavior
min_wait = 1000
max_wait = 3000
def __init__(self, *args, **kwargs):
super(WSUser, self).__init__(*args, **kwargs)
self.client = SocketClient('ws://%s/rt/websocket' % self.host)
Locust Test Example
LoadForge is powered by locust, meaning open source locust users can copy this script as well. If you are a locust user, consider importing your script to LoadForge to supercharge your testing!