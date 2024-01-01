Testing Websockets

Overview

Websocket testing is naturally more complicated than simple webserver, or web application load testing. However, with LoadForge and locust files you can connect to and load test websockets easily.

For an easier implementation, see our SocketIO websockets test guide.

First example

from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, between,events from websocket import create_connection import time import random from uuid import uuid4 class UserBehavior(TaskSet): statements = [ 'Hello', 'How are you?', 'This chat is nice', ] def on_start(self): uri = "wss://YOUR_WS_URL_HERE:443/chat/user" + str(uuid4().hex) self.ws = create_connection(uri) self.ws.send(str(uuid4().hex)) def on_quit(self): self.ws.disconnect() @task(1) def say_hello(self): start_at = time.time() body = {"message": "Hello", "customData": {"language": "en"}} self.ws.send(str(body)) events.request_success.fire( request_type='WebSocket Sent', name='test/ws/echo', response_time=int((time.time() - start_at) * 1000000), response_length=len(body), ) @task(2) def say_random(self): start_at = time.time() statement = random.choice(self.statements) body = {"message": statement, "customData": {"language": "en"}} self.ws.send(str(body)) events.request_success.fire( request_type='WebSocket Sent', name='test/ws/echo', response_time=int((time.time() - start_at) * 1000000), response_length=len(body), ) class WebsiteUser(HttpUser): tasks = [UserBehavior] wait_time = between(5, 15)

Second example

import time import json import gevent from uuid import uuid4 from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, events, User import websocket class SocketClient(object): def __init__(self, host): self.host = host self.session_id = uuid4().hex self.connect() def connect(self): self.ws = websocket.WebSocket() self.ws.settimeout(10) self.ws.connect(self.host) events.quitting += self.on_close self.attach_session() def attach_session(self): payload = {'action': 'attach_session', 'session_id': self.session_id} json_data = self.send_with_response(payload) assert json_data['action'].lower() == 'attach_session' assert json_data['message_status'].lower() == 'ok' assert json_data['session_id'] == self.session_id def send_with_response(self, payload): json_data = json.dumps(payload) g = gevent.spawn(self.ws.send, json_data) g.get(block=True, timeout=2) g = gevent.spawn(self.ws.recv) result = g.get(block=True, timeout=10) json_data = json.loads(result) return json_data def on_close(self): self.ws.close() def send(self, payload): message_id = uuid4().hex payload.update({'_messageId': message_id, 'session_id': self.session_id}) start_time = time.time() e = None try: data = self.send_with_response(payload) assert data['_messageId'] == message_id assert data['session_id'] == self.session_id except AssertionError as exp: e = exp except Exception as exp: e = exp self.ws.close() self.connect() elapsed = int((time.time() - start_time) * 1000) if e: events.request_failure.fire(request_type='sockjs', name='send', response_time=elapsed, exception=e) else: events.request_success.fire(request_type='sockjs', name='send', response_time=elapsed, response_length=0) class WSBehavior(TaskSet): @task(1) def action(self): data = { "action": "do_stuff", "param": "123", } self.client.send(data) class WSUser(User): task_set = WSBehavior min_wait = 1000 max_wait = 3000 def __init__(self, *args, **kwargs): super(WSUser, self).__init__(*args, **kwargs) self.client = SocketClient('ws://%s/rt/websocket' % self.host)