Simple Search API Testing

This guide shows how to test search APIs with common operations like text search, filtering, faceted search, and pagination.

Use Cases

Test search functionality under load

Validate search relevance and accuracy

Test search filters and facets

Check search performance with different query types

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class SearchTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Search terms for testing self.search_terms = [ "python", "api", "testing", "performance", "database", "tutorial", "guide", "example", "documentation", "development" ] # Filter options self.filters = { "category": ["technology", "business", "science", "sports"], "date_range": ["today", "week", "month", "year"], "type": ["article", "video", "document", "image"] } # API endpoints self.search_endpoints = { "search": "/api/search", "suggest": "/api/search/suggest", "autocomplete": "/api/search/autocomplete" } @task(4) def test_basic_search(self): """Test basic text search""" query = random.choice(self.search_terms) search_params = { "q": query, "limit": random.choice([10, 20, 50]), "offset": random.choice([0, 10, 20]) } with self.client.get( self.search_endpoints["search"], params=search_params, name="Basic Search" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: results = response.json() # Handle different response formats if isinstance(results, dict): items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", [])) total = results.get("total", len(items)) took = results.get("took", 0) else: items = results if isinstance(results, list) else [] total = len(items) took = 0 print(f"Search '{query}': {len(items)} results ({took}ms)") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Search failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_filtered_search(self): """Test search with filters""" query = random.choice(self.search_terms) category = random.choice(self.filters["category"]) date_range = random.choice(self.filters["date_range"]) search_params = { "q": query, "category": category, "date": date_range, "limit": 20 } with self.client.get( self.search_endpoints["search"], params=search_params, name="Filtered Search" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: results = response.json() if isinstance(results, dict): items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", [])) facets = results.get("facets", {}) print(f"Filtered search '{query}' in {category}: {len(items)} results") # Validate filters were applied if facets: print(f"Available facets: {list(facets.keys())}") else: items = results if isinstance(results, list) else [] print(f"Filtered search: {len(items)} results") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Filtered search failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_search_suggestions(self): """Test search suggestions/autocomplete""" partial_query = random.choice(self.search_terms)[:3] # First 3 characters suggest_params = { "q": partial_query, "limit": 10 } with self.client.get( self.search_endpoints["suggest"], params=suggest_params, name="Search Suggestions" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: suggestions = response.json() if isinstance(suggestions, dict): items = suggestions.get("suggestions", suggestions.get("items", [])) else: items = suggestions if isinstance(suggestions, list) else [] print(f"Suggestions for '{partial_query}': {len(items)} items") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Search suggestions failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_advanced_search(self): """Test advanced search with multiple parameters""" search_data = { "query": { "text": random.choice(self.search_terms), "fields": ["title", "content", "tags"] }, "filters": { "type": random.choice(self.filters["type"]), "category": random.choice(self.filters["category"]) }, "sort": random.choice(["relevance", "date", "popularity"]), "pagination": { "page": random.randint(1, 3), "per_page": 20 } } with self.client.post( self.search_endpoints["search"], json=search_data, name="Advanced Search" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: results = response.json() if isinstance(results, dict): items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", [])) total = results.get("total", len(items)) page = results.get("page", 1) print(f"Advanced search: {len(items)} results, page {page}") else: items = results if isinstance(results, list) else [] print(f"Advanced search: {len(items)} results") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Advanced search failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_empty_search(self): """Test search with empty or invalid queries""" empty_queries = ["", " ", "xyz123nonexistent", "!@#$%^&*()"] query = random.choice(empty_queries) search_params = { "q": query, "limit": 10 } with self.client.get( self.search_endpoints["search"], params=search_params, name="Empty/Invalid Search" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 400]: try: results = response.json() if isinstance(results, dict): items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", [])) error = results.get("error") if error: print(f"Search error for '{query}': {error}") else: print(f"Empty search '{query}': {len(items)} results") else: items = results if isinstance(results, list) else [] print(f"Empty search: {len(items)} results") except json.JSONDecodeError: print(f"Non-JSON response for empty search") else: print(f"Empty search returned: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_search_aggregations(self): """Test search with aggregations/facets""" query = random.choice(self.search_terms) agg_params = { "q": query, "facets": "category,type,date", "limit": 20 } with self.client.get( self.search_endpoints["search"], params=agg_params, name="Search with Aggregations" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: results = response.json() if isinstance(results, dict): items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", [])) aggregations = results.get("aggregations", results.get("facets", {})) print(f"Aggregated search '{query}': {len(items)} results") if aggregations: print(f"Aggregations: {list(aggregations.keys())}") else: items = results if isinstance(results, list) else [] print(f"Aggregated search: {len(items)} results") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") else: response.failure(f"Aggregated search failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Replace search endpoints with your actual search API URLs Update search terms to match your domain/content Adjust filter options based on your search facets Configure authentication if required by your search API

What This Tests

Basic Search : Tests simple text search functionality

Filtered Search : Tests search with category and date filters

Search Suggestions : Tests autocomplete and suggestion features

Advanced Search : Tests complex queries with multiple parameters

Edge Cases : Tests empty queries and invalid input handling

Aggregations: Tests search facets and result grouping

Best Practices

Use realistic search terms relevant to your content

Test various search result sizes and pagination

Validate search performance with different query complexities

Test both successful and edge case scenarios

Monitor search response times and relevance

