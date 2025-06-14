Simple Search API Testing

Basic search API testing for text search, filtering, and result validation

This guide shows how to test search APIs with common operations like text search, filtering, faceted search, and pagination.

Use Cases

  • Test search functionality under load
  • Validate search relevance and accuracy
  • Test search filters and facets
  • Check search performance with different query types

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json

class SearchTestUser(HttpUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # Search terms for testing
        self.search_terms = [
            "python", "api", "testing", "performance", "database",
            "tutorial", "guide", "example", "documentation", "development"
        ]
        
        # Filter options
        self.filters = {
            "category": ["technology", "business", "science", "sports"],
            "date_range": ["today", "week", "month", "year"],
            "type": ["article", "video", "document", "image"]
        }
        
        # API endpoints
        self.search_endpoints = {
            "search": "/api/search",
            "suggest": "/api/search/suggest",
            "autocomplete": "/api/search/autocomplete"
        }

    @task(4)
    def test_basic_search(self):
        """Test basic text search"""
        query = random.choice(self.search_terms)
        
        search_params = {
            "q": query,
            "limit": random.choice([10, 20, 50]),
            "offset": random.choice([0, 10, 20])
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.search_endpoints["search"],
            params=search_params,
            name="Basic Search"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    results = response.json()
                    
                    # Handle different response formats
                    if isinstance(results, dict):
                        items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", []))
                        total = results.get("total", len(items))
                        took = results.get("took", 0)
                    else:
                        items = results if isinstance(results, list) else []
                        total = len(items)
                        took = 0
                    
                    print(f"Search '{query}': {len(items)} results ({took}ms)")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Search failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_filtered_search(self):
        """Test search with filters"""
        query = random.choice(self.search_terms)
        category = random.choice(self.filters["category"])
        date_range = random.choice(self.filters["date_range"])
        
        search_params = {
            "q": query,
            "category": category,
            "date": date_range,
            "limit": 20
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.search_endpoints["search"],
            params=search_params,
            name="Filtered Search"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    results = response.json()
                    
                    if isinstance(results, dict):
                        items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", []))
                        facets = results.get("facets", {})
                        print(f"Filtered search '{query}' in {category}: {len(items)} results")
                        
                        # Validate filters were applied
                        if facets:
                            print(f"Available facets: {list(facets.keys())}")
                    else:
                        items = results if isinstance(results, list) else []
                        print(f"Filtered search: {len(items)} results")
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Filtered search failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_search_suggestions(self):
        """Test search suggestions/autocomplete"""
        partial_query = random.choice(self.search_terms)[:3]  # First 3 characters
        
        suggest_params = {
            "q": partial_query,
            "limit": 10
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.search_endpoints["suggest"],
            params=suggest_params,
            name="Search Suggestions"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    suggestions = response.json()
                    
                    if isinstance(suggestions, dict):
                        items = suggestions.get("suggestions", suggestions.get("items", []))
                    else:
                        items = suggestions if isinstance(suggestions, list) else []
                    
                    print(f"Suggestions for '{partial_query}': {len(items)} items")
                    
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Search suggestions failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_advanced_search(self):
        """Test advanced search with multiple parameters"""
        search_data = {
            "query": {
                "text": random.choice(self.search_terms),
                "fields": ["title", "content", "tags"]
            },
            "filters": {
                "type": random.choice(self.filters["type"]),
                "category": random.choice(self.filters["category"])
            },
            "sort": random.choice(["relevance", "date", "popularity"]),
            "pagination": {
                "page": random.randint(1, 3),
                "per_page": 20
            }
        }
        
        with self.client.post(
            self.search_endpoints["search"],
            json=search_data,
            name="Advanced Search"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    results = response.json()
                    
                    if isinstance(results, dict):
                        items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", []))
                        total = results.get("total", len(items))
                        page = results.get("page", 1)
                        
                        print(f"Advanced search: {len(items)} results, page {page}")
                    else:
                        items = results if isinstance(results, list) else []
                        print(f"Advanced search: {len(items)} results")
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Advanced search failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_empty_search(self):
        """Test search with empty or invalid queries"""
        empty_queries = ["", " ", "xyz123nonexistent", "!@#$%^&*()"]
        query = random.choice(empty_queries)
        
        search_params = {
            "q": query,
            "limit": 10
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.search_endpoints["search"],
            params=search_params,
            name="Empty/Invalid Search"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 400]:
                try:
                    results = response.json()
                    
                    if isinstance(results, dict):
                        items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", []))
                        error = results.get("error")
                        
                        if error:
                            print(f"Search error for '{query}': {error}")
                        else:
                            print(f"Empty search '{query}': {len(items)} results")
                    else:
                        items = results if isinstance(results, list) else []
                        print(f"Empty search: {len(items)} results")
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    print(f"Non-JSON response for empty search")
            else:
                print(f"Empty search returned: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_search_aggregations(self):
        """Test search with aggregations/facets"""
        query = random.choice(self.search_terms)
        
        agg_params = {
            "q": query,
            "facets": "category,type,date",
            "limit": 20
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            self.search_endpoints["search"],
            params=agg_params,
            name="Search with Aggregations"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    results = response.json()
                    
                    if isinstance(results, dict):
                        items = results.get("results", results.get("hits", []))
                        aggregations = results.get("aggregations", results.get("facets", {}))
                        
                        print(f"Aggregated search '{query}': {len(items)} results")
                        if aggregations:
                            print(f"Aggregations: {list(aggregations.keys())}")
                    else:
                        items = results if isinstance(results, list) else []
                        print(f"Aggregated search: {len(items)} results")
                        
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Aggregated search failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

  1. Replace search endpoints with your actual search API URLs
  2. Update search terms to match your domain/content
  3. Adjust filter options based on your search facets
  4. Configure authentication if required by your search API

What This Tests

  • Basic Search: Tests simple text search functionality
  • Filtered Search: Tests search with category and date filters
  • Search Suggestions: Tests autocomplete and suggestion features
  • Advanced Search: Tests complex queries with multiple parameters
  • Edge Cases: Tests empty queries and invalid input handling
  • Aggregations: Tests search facets and result grouping

Best Practices

  • Use realistic search terms relevant to your content
  • Test various search result sizes and pagination
  • Validate search performance with different query complexities
  • Test both successful and edge case scenarios
  • Monitor search response times and relevance

Common Issues

  • Search Indexing: New content may not appear in search immediately
  • Query Parsing: Complex queries may require special escaping
  • Performance: Large result sets or complex filters may be slow
  • Relevance: Search ranking may vary based on content and algorithms
