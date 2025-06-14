Simple Cache Testing

This guide shows how to test cache systems with common operations like get, set, delete, and cache invalidation scenarios.

Use Cases

Test cache performance and response times

Validate cache hit/miss ratios and behavior

Test cache expiration and TTL functionality

Check cache invalidation and consistency

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json import time class CacheTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Cache endpoints self.cache_endpoints = { "get": "/api/cache/{key}", "set": "/api/cache/{key}", "delete": "/api/cache/{key}", "flush": "/api/cache/flush" } # Test data for caching self.cache_keys = [ "user_profile_", "product_data_", "session_info_", "config_setting_", "analytics_data_" ] # Test values of different sizes self.test_values = { "small": {"name": "test", "value": 123}, "medium": {"data": "x" * 1000, "timestamp": int(time.time())}, "large": {"content": "y" * 10000, "metadata": {"size": "large", "created": int(time.time())}} } # TTL values for testing self.ttl_values = [60, 300, 900, 3600] # 1min, 5min, 15min, 1hour def generate_cache_key(self): """Generate a random cache key""" prefix = random.choice(self.cache_keys) suffix = random.randint(1000, 9999) return f"{prefix}{suffix}" @task(4) def test_cache_set(self): """Test setting cache values""" cache_key = self.generate_cache_key() value_size = random.choice(["small", "medium", "large"]) test_value = self.test_values[value_size].copy() ttl = random.choice(self.ttl_values) cache_data = { "value": test_value, "ttl": ttl } set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key) with self.client.post( set_url, json=cache_data, name="Cache Set" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() success = result.get("success", True) print(f"Cache set: {cache_key} ({value_size}, TTL: {ttl}s)") if not success: response.failure("Cache set reported failure") # Test immediate retrieval self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=True) except json.JSONDecodeError: print(f"Cache set: {cache_key} (no JSON response)") else: response.failure(f"Cache set failed: {response.status_code}") @task(5) def test_cache_get(self): """Test getting cache values (mix of hits and misses)""" # Mix of potentially existing and non-existing keys if random.choice([True, False]): cache_key = self.generate_cache_key() # Likely miss else: cache_key = f"{random.choice(self.cache_keys)}{random.randint(1000, 1100)}" # Possible hit self._test_cache_get(cache_key) def _test_cache_get(self, cache_key, expect_hit=False): """Helper method to test cache retrieval""" get_url = self.cache_endpoints["get"].format(key=cache_key) with self.client.get( get_url, name="Cache Get" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() hit = result.get("hit", True) cached_value = result.get("value") ttl_remaining = result.get("ttl_remaining") if hit: print(f"Cache hit: {cache_key} (TTL: {ttl_remaining}s)") else: print(f"Cache miss: {cache_key}") if expect_hit and not hit: response.failure(f"Expected cache hit but got miss: {cache_key}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 404: print(f"Cache miss (404): {cache_key}") else: response.failure(f"Cache get failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_cache_delete(self): """Test deleting cache entries""" cache_key = f"{random.choice(self.cache_keys)}{random.randint(1000, 1100)}" delete_url = self.cache_endpoints["delete"].format(key=cache_key) with self.client.delete( delete_url, name="Cache Delete" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 204]: print(f"Cache delete: {cache_key}") # Verify deletion by trying to get the key self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=False) elif response.status_code == 404: print(f"Cache delete (not found): {cache_key}") else: response.failure(f"Cache delete failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_cache_update(self): """Test updating existing cache entries""" cache_key = self.generate_cache_key() # First, set a value initial_value = {"data": "initial", "version": 1} cache_data = {"value": initial_value, "ttl": 300} set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key) with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Cache Set Initial") as response: if response.status_code == 200: # Update the value updated_value = {"data": "updated", "version": 2} update_data = {"value": updated_value, "ttl": 600} with self.client.post( set_url, json=update_data, name="Cache Update" ) as update_response: if update_response.status_code == 200: print(f"Cache updated: {cache_key}") # Verify the update self._verify_cache_value(cache_key, updated_value) else: response.failure(f"Cache update failed: {update_response.status_code}") def _verify_cache_value(self, cache_key, expected_value): """Helper method to verify cached value""" get_url = self.cache_endpoints["get"].format(key=cache_key) with self.client.get(get_url, name="Cache Verify") as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() cached_value = result.get("value") if cached_value == expected_value: print(f"Cache verification successful: {cache_key}") else: print(f"Cache value mismatch: {cache_key}") except json.JSONDecodeError: print(f"Cache verify failed: invalid JSON") @task(1) def test_cache_ttl_expiration(self): """Test cache TTL expiration""" cache_key = f"ttl_test_{random.randint(10000, 99999)}" short_ttl = 5 # 5 seconds test_value = {"data": "ttl_test", "timestamp": int(time.time())} cache_data = {"value": test_value, "ttl": short_ttl} set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key) with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Cache Set TTL") as response: if response.status_code == 200: print(f"TTL test: {cache_key} set with {short_ttl}s TTL") # Immediate check (should hit) self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=True) @task(1) def test_cache_bulk_operations(self): """Test bulk cache operations""" num_keys = random.randint(3, 6) bulk_keys = [f"bulk_{i}_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}" for i in range(num_keys)] # Bulk set for i, key in enumerate(bulk_keys): test_value = {"bulk_index": i, "data": f"bulk_data_{i}"} cache_data = {"value": test_value, "ttl": 300} set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=key) with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Bulk Cache Set") as response: if response.status_code != 200: response.failure(f"Bulk set failed for key: {key}") print(f"Bulk set completed: {num_keys} keys") # Bulk get - retrieve some of the keys for key in random.sample(bulk_keys, min(3, len(bulk_keys))): self._test_cache_get(key, expect_hit=True) @task(1) def test_cache_statistics(self): """Test cache statistics and monitoring""" stats_url = "/api/cache/stats" with self.client.get( stats_url, name="Cache Statistics" ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: stats = response.json() hit_rate = stats.get("hit_rate", 0) total_keys = stats.get("total_keys", 0) memory_usage = stats.get("memory_usage_mb", 0) print(f"Cache stats: {hit_rate:.1f}% hit rate, {total_keys} keys, {memory_usage}MB") # Basic validation if hit_rate < 0 or hit_rate > 100: response.failure(f"Invalid hit rate: {hit_rate}") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") elif response.status_code == 404: print("Cache statistics not available") else: response.failure(f"Cache statistics failed: {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

Replace cache endpoints with your actual cache API URLs Update cache key patterns to match your application's naming conventions Adjust TTL values based on your caching strategy Configure test data sizes appropriate for your use case

What This Tests

Best Practices

Test realistic data sizes and access patterns

Monitor cache hit/miss ratios during load testing

Test cache behavior under high concurrency

Validate TTL and expiration functionality

Test cache invalidation strategies

Common Issues