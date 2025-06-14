Simple Cache Testing

This guide shows how to test cache systems with common operations like get, set, delete, and cache invalidation scenarios.
Use Cases
- Test cache performance and response times
- Validate cache hit/miss ratios and behavior
- Test cache expiration and TTL functionality
- Check cache invalidation and consistency
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json
import time
class CacheTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Cache endpoints
self.cache_endpoints = {
"get": "/api/cache/{key}",
"set": "/api/cache/{key}",
"delete": "/api/cache/{key}",
"flush": "/api/cache/flush"
}
# Test data for caching
self.cache_keys = [
"user_profile_",
"product_data_",
"session_info_",
"config_setting_",
"analytics_data_"
]
# Test values of different sizes
self.test_values = {
"small": {"name": "test", "value": 123},
"medium": {"data": "x" * 1000, "timestamp": int(time.time())},
"large": {"content": "y" * 10000, "metadata": {"size": "large", "created": int(time.time())}}
}
# TTL values for testing
self.ttl_values = [60, 300, 900, 3600] # 1min, 5min, 15min, 1hour
def generate_cache_key(self):
"""Generate a random cache key"""
prefix = random.choice(self.cache_keys)
suffix = random.randint(1000, 9999)
return f"{prefix}{suffix}"
@task(4)
def test_cache_set(self):
"""Test setting cache values"""
cache_key = self.generate_cache_key()
value_size = random.choice(["small", "medium", "large"])
test_value = self.test_values[value_size].copy()
ttl = random.choice(self.ttl_values)
cache_data = {
"value": test_value,
"ttl": ttl
}
set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key)
with self.client.post(
set_url,
json=cache_data,
name="Cache Set"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
success = result.get("success", True)
print(f"Cache set: {cache_key} ({value_size}, TTL: {ttl}s)")
if not success:
response.failure("Cache set reported failure")
# Test immediate retrieval
self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=True)
except json.JSONDecodeError:
print(f"Cache set: {cache_key} (no JSON response)")
else:
response.failure(f"Cache set failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(5)
def test_cache_get(self):
"""Test getting cache values (mix of hits and misses)"""
# Mix of potentially existing and non-existing keys
if random.choice([True, False]):
cache_key = self.generate_cache_key() # Likely miss
else:
cache_key = f"{random.choice(self.cache_keys)}{random.randint(1000, 1100)}" # Possible hit
self._test_cache_get(cache_key)
def _test_cache_get(self, cache_key, expect_hit=False):
"""Helper method to test cache retrieval"""
get_url = self.cache_endpoints["get"].format(key=cache_key)
with self.client.get(
get_url,
name="Cache Get"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
hit = result.get("hit", True)
cached_value = result.get("value")
ttl_remaining = result.get("ttl_remaining")
if hit:
print(f"Cache hit: {cache_key} (TTL: {ttl_remaining}s)")
else:
print(f"Cache miss: {cache_key}")
if expect_hit and not hit:
response.failure(f"Expected cache hit but got miss: {cache_key}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
elif response.status_code == 404:
print(f"Cache miss (404): {cache_key}")
else:
response.failure(f"Cache get failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_cache_delete(self):
"""Test deleting cache entries"""
cache_key = f"{random.choice(self.cache_keys)}{random.randint(1000, 1100)}"
delete_url = self.cache_endpoints["delete"].format(key=cache_key)
with self.client.delete(
delete_url,
name="Cache Delete"
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 204]:
print(f"Cache delete: {cache_key}")
# Verify deletion by trying to get the key
self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=False)
elif response.status_code == 404:
print(f"Cache delete (not found): {cache_key}")
else:
response.failure(f"Cache delete failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_cache_update(self):
"""Test updating existing cache entries"""
cache_key = self.generate_cache_key()
# First, set a value
initial_value = {"data": "initial", "version": 1}
cache_data = {"value": initial_value, "ttl": 300}
set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key)
with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Cache Set Initial") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
# Update the value
updated_value = {"data": "updated", "version": 2}
update_data = {"value": updated_value, "ttl": 600}
with self.client.post(
set_url,
json=update_data,
name="Cache Update"
) as update_response:
if update_response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Cache updated: {cache_key}")
# Verify the update
self._verify_cache_value(cache_key, updated_value)
else:
response.failure(f"Cache update failed: {update_response.status_code}")
def _verify_cache_value(self, cache_key, expected_value):
"""Helper method to verify cached value"""
get_url = self.cache_endpoints["get"].format(key=cache_key)
with self.client.get(get_url, name="Cache Verify") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
cached_value = result.get("value")
if cached_value == expected_value:
print(f"Cache verification successful: {cache_key}")
else:
print(f"Cache value mismatch: {cache_key}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
print(f"Cache verify failed: invalid JSON")
@task(1)
def test_cache_ttl_expiration(self):
"""Test cache TTL expiration"""
cache_key = f"ttl_test_{random.randint(10000, 99999)}"
short_ttl = 5 # 5 seconds
test_value = {"data": "ttl_test", "timestamp": int(time.time())}
cache_data = {"value": test_value, "ttl": short_ttl}
set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=cache_key)
with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Cache Set TTL") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"TTL test: {cache_key} set with {short_ttl}s TTL")
# Immediate check (should hit)
self._test_cache_get(cache_key, expect_hit=True)
@task(1)
def test_cache_bulk_operations(self):
"""Test bulk cache operations"""
num_keys = random.randint(3, 6)
bulk_keys = [f"bulk_{i}_{random.randint(1000, 9999)}" for i in range(num_keys)]
# Bulk set
for i, key in enumerate(bulk_keys):
test_value = {"bulk_index": i, "data": f"bulk_data_{i}"}
cache_data = {"value": test_value, "ttl": 300}
set_url = self.cache_endpoints["set"].format(key=key)
with self.client.post(set_url, json=cache_data, name="Bulk Cache Set") as response:
if response.status_code != 200:
response.failure(f"Bulk set failed for key: {key}")
print(f"Bulk set completed: {num_keys} keys")
# Bulk get - retrieve some of the keys
for key in random.sample(bulk_keys, min(3, len(bulk_keys))):
self._test_cache_get(key, expect_hit=True)
@task(1)
def test_cache_statistics(self):
"""Test cache statistics and monitoring"""
stats_url = "/api/cache/stats"
with self.client.get(
stats_url,
name="Cache Statistics"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
stats = response.json()
hit_rate = stats.get("hit_rate", 0)
total_keys = stats.get("total_keys", 0)
memory_usage = stats.get("memory_usage_mb", 0)
print(f"Cache stats: {hit_rate:.1f}% hit rate, {total_keys} keys, {memory_usage}MB")
# Basic validation
if hit_rate < 0 or hit_rate > 100:
response.failure(f"Invalid hit rate: {hit_rate}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON response")
elif response.status_code == 404:
print("Cache statistics not available")
else:
response.failure(f"Cache statistics failed: {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
- Replace cache endpoints with your actual cache API URLs
- Update cache key patterns to match your application's naming conventions
- Adjust TTL values based on your caching strategy
- Configure test data sizes appropriate for your use case
What This Tests
- Cache Set: Tests storing data in cache with TTL
- Cache Get: Tests retrieving cached data (hits and misses)
- Cache Delete: Tests removing cached entries
- Cache Update: Tests updating existing cached values
- TTL Expiration: Tests time-based cache expiration
- Bulk Operations: Tests multiple cache operations
- Cache Statistics: Tests cache monitoring and metrics
Best Practices
- Test realistic data sizes and access patterns
- Monitor cache hit/miss ratios during load testing
- Test cache behavior under high concurrency
- Validate TTL and expiration functionality
- Test cache invalidation strategies
Common Issues
- Memory Limits: Cache may evict entries when memory is full
- TTL Precision: TTL expiration timing may vary slightly
- Concurrency: Race conditions in high-concurrency scenarios
- Network Latency: Cache performance affected by network conditions