Overview

LoadForge provides support for generic WebSocket testing via the WebSocketUser from locust-plugins . You can open WebSocket connections, send and receive messages, and simulate concurrency to measure performance under load.

Locust Test Script (locust.py)

# locust.py import time from locust import HttpUser, between, task from locust_plugins.users import WebSocketUser class MyWebSocketUser(WebSocketUser): wait_time = between(1, 3) host = "wss://YOUR_WS_URL_HERE" def on_start(self): # Connect to WebSocket server self.connect("/ws") @task def send_message(self): # Send a message to the WebSocket self.send("hello", name="SendMessage") # Optionally wait for server response time.sleep(1) def on_message(self, message): # Handle incoming message print(f"Received: {message}")

Notes: