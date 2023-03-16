← Load Test Directory

Load Testing JSON‑API Chaining

Guide on chaining dependent JSON API calls using LoadForge and Locust.

You are now browsing the LoadForge locust test directory. You can use these tests as a starting point for your own tests, or use our AI wizard to generate one automatically.

World

tags: api, json tags: api, json tags: api, json, chaining, dependent-calls

Overview

Complex workflows often require multiple API calls: fetch a list of resources, pick random IDs, then retrieve or modify them. This guide shows you how to parse JSON responses and chain HTTP calls in a single Locust script.

Locust Test Script (locust.py)

# locust.py
import random
from locust import HttpUser, between, task

class JSONAPIUser(HttpUser):
    wait_time = between(1, 3)
    host = "https://api.example.com"

    def fetch_resources(self):
        response = self.client.get("/api/items", name="Get Items List")
        self.item_ids = [item['id'] for item in response.json()]

    def on_start(self):
        # Warm up: fetch initial resource list
        self.fetch_resources()

    @task(3)
    def read_item(self):
        # Randomly pick an existing item
        item_id = random.choice(self.item_ids)
        self.client.get(f"/api/items/{item_id}", name="Get Item Detail")

    @task(1)
    def create_and_delete(self):
        # Create a new item
        response = self.client.post(
            "/api/items",
            name="Create Item",
            json={"name": "LoadForge Item"}
        )
        new_id = response.json().get("id")
        if new_id:
            # Clean up by deleting it
            self.client.delete(
                f"/api/items/{new_id}",
                name="Delete Item"
            )
            # Refresh list occasionally
            self.fetch_resources()

Notes:

  • Install dependencies: pip install locust.
  • Adjust endpoint paths/names to suit your API schema.
  • Use self.client.headers.update(...) for auth headers if needed.

Ready to run your test?
Launch your locust test at scale.

Run free test