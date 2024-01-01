← Load Test Directory

Getting Auth Tokens

Send a login request to get an authorization token for the rest of your test

You can use these tests as a starting point for your own tests.

World

Overview

Certain applications require a request in order to get an authentication token. This is common with APIs or SPAs.

With LoadForge you can easily set any headers you need by tweaking your get() or post() calls to include a header set. You can see REST api examples for more examples.

Below is a partial test (just the on_start section) that shows how to set an authorization (or really any) header based on response content at launch with your load test.

Naturally, you would not do all of these. They are 3 examples of getting a Bearer token in different ways.

Code snippets

These are snippets!

These are just partial examples from a test. You may use the wizard or another example template and copy paste these into your test. 

from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task
import requests

class UserBehavior(TaskSet):
  def on_start(self):

  	  # Send login request
      response = requests.post("http://mysite.com/login", {
        "username": "user",
        "password": "pass"
      })

      # THEN set "token" from response header
      self.client.headers.update({'Authorization': response.headers.get('token')})

      # OR set "token" from response cookies
      self.client.cookies.set('Authorization', response.cookies.get('token'))

      # OR set "token" from response body
      token = str(response.content.decode().find('token')
      self.client.headers.update({'Authorization': token)})

  # continue the rest of your test

Locust Test Example

LoadForge is powered by locust, meaning open source locust users can copy this script as well.

