Multi-Region Latency Testing

Test your application's performance across different geographic regions to ensure consistent user experience worldwide. This locustfile simulates users from various global locations accessing your services.

Use Cases

Global CDN Performance : Test content delivery across regions

: Test content delivery across regions API Latency Validation : Measure response times from different locations

: Measure response times from different locations Regional Failover Testing : Validate geographic redundancy

: Validate geographic redundancy User Experience Consistency : Ensure performance parity across regions

: Ensure performance parity across regions Network Path Optimization: Identify routing inefficiencies

Locustfile

from locust import HttpUser, task, between import random import time import json from datetime import datetime, timezone class MultiRegionUser(HttpUser): """Simulate users from different geographic regions""" wait_time = between(1, 3) def on_start(self): """Initialize region-specific configuration""" # Simulate different regional characteristics self.region_profiles = { 'us_east': { 'timezone': 'America/New_York', 'language': 'en-US', 'currency': 'USD', 'expected_latency': 50, # ms baseline 'peak_hours': [9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16] }, 'us_west': { 'timezone': 'America/Los_Angeles', 'language': 'en-US', 'currency': 'USD', 'expected_latency': 80, 'peak_hours': [9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16] }, 'europe': { 'timezone': 'Europe/London', 'language': 'en-GB', 'currency': 'EUR', 'expected_latency': 120, 'peak_hours': [8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15] }, 'asia_pacific': { 'timezone': 'Asia/Singapore', 'language': 'en-SG', 'currency': 'SGD', 'expected_latency': 200, 'peak_hours': [9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16] } } # Select random region profile self.current_region = random.choice(list(self.region_profiles.keys())) self.profile = self.region_profiles[self.current_region] # Set region-specific headers self.client.headers.update({ 'Accept-Language': self.profile['language'], 'X-User-Region': self.current_region, 'X-Currency': self.profile['currency'], 'X-Timezone': self.profile['timezone'] }) # Track latency measurements self.latency_measurements = [] print(f"User initialized for region: {self.current_region}") @task(3) def test_api_latency(self): """Test API response times and validate against regional expectations""" start_time = time.time() with self.client.get( "/api/v1/data", name=f"API Latency - {self.current_region}", catch_response=True ) as response: latency = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 # Convert to ms self.latency_measurements.append(latency) if response.status_code == 200: # Validate latency against regional expectations expected_max = self.profile['expected_latency'] * 2 # Allow 2x baseline if latency <= expected_max: response.success() print(f"Good latency from {self.current_region}: {latency:.1f}ms") else: response.failure(f"High latency from {self.current_region}: {latency:.1f}ms (expected < {expected_max}ms)") else: response.failure(f"API request failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_cdn_performance(self): """Test CDN content delivery performance""" # Test different types of content content_types = [ {'path': '/static/images/hero.jpg', 'type': 'image'}, {'path': '/static/css/main.css', 'type': 'css'}, {'path': '/static/js/app.js', 'type': 'javascript'}, {'path': '/api/v1/config.json', 'type': 'json'} ] content = random.choice(content_types) start_time = time.time() with self.client.get( content['path'], name=f"CDN {content['type']} - {self.current_region}", catch_response=True ) as response: download_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: # Check for CDN headers cdn_headers = ['X-Cache', 'CF-Cache-Status', 'X-Served-By', 'X-CDN'] cdn_hit = any(header in response.headers for header in cdn_headers) if cdn_hit: print(f"CDN hit for {content['type']} from {self.current_region}: {download_time:.1f}ms") response.success() else: print(f"CDN miss for {content['type']} from {self.current_region}: {download_time:.1f}ms") response.success() # Still successful, just noting CDN status else: response.failure(f"CDN content failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_regional_content(self): """Test region-specific content delivery""" regional_endpoints = [ f"/api/v1/content/regional?region={self.current_region}", f"/api/v1/pricing?currency={self.profile['currency']}", f"/api/v1/localization?lang={self.profile['language']}" ] endpoint = random.choice(regional_endpoints) with self.client.get( endpoint, name=f"Regional Content - {self.current_region}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() # Validate region-specific content if 'currency' in data and data['currency'] == self.profile['currency']: print(f"Correct currency for {self.current_region}: {data['currency']}") if 'language' in data and data['language'] == self.profile['language']: print(f"Correct language for {self.current_region}: {data['language']}") response.success() except json.JSONDecodeError: response.success() # Content might not be JSON else: response.failure(f"Regional content failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_regional_failover(self): """Test regional failover mechanisms""" # Simulate accessing primary and backup regional endpoints endpoints = [ f"/api/v1/health/region/{self.current_region}", f"/api/v1/status/regional" ] for endpoint in endpoints: with self.client.get( endpoint, name=f"Regional Failover - {self.current_region}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: health_data = response.json() if health_data.get('status') == 'healthy': print(f"Regional health check passed for {self.current_region}") response.success() break # Primary region is healthy else: print(f"Regional health degraded for {self.current_region}") continue # Try backup except json.JSONDecodeError: response.success() # Health check might return simple text break else: print(f"Regional endpoint failed: {response.status_code}") continue # Try next endpoint def on_stop(self): """Report latency statistics for this region""" if self.latency_measurements: avg_latency = sum(self.latency_measurements) / len(self.latency_measurements) min_latency = min(self.latency_measurements) max_latency = max(self.latency_measurements) print(f"Region {self.current_region} latency stats:") print(f" Average: {avg_latency:.1f}ms") print(f" Min: {min_latency:.1f}ms") print(f" Max: {max_latency:.1f}ms") print(f" Expected baseline: {self.profile['expected_latency']}ms") class RegionalLoadPatternUser(MultiRegionUser): """Simulate realistic regional load patterns based on business hours""" def on_start(self): super().on_start() # Adjust request frequency based on regional business hours current_hour = datetime.now().hour if current_hour in self.profile['peak_hours']: self.wait_time = between(0.5, 1.5) # Higher frequency during peak print(f"Peak hours for {self.current_region} - increased load") else: self.wait_time = between(2, 5) # Lower frequency during off-peak print(f"Off-peak hours for {self.current_region} - reduced load") @task(4) def simulate_business_hours_activity(self): """Simulate typical business hours activity patterns""" current_hour = datetime.now().hour if current_hour in self.profile['peak_hours']: # Peak hours - more intensive operations operations = [ '/api/v1/dashboard', '/api/v1/reports/generate', '/api/v1/transactions', '/api/v1/analytics' ] else: # Off-peak - lighter operations operations = [ '/api/v1/status', '/api/v1/notifications', '/api/v1/settings' ] operation = random.choice(operations) with self.client.get( operation, name=f"Business Hours Activity - {self.current_region}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: response.success() else: response.failure(f"Business hours operation failed: {response.status_code}")

Configuration

Update these settings for your multi-region testing:

# Regional Configuration REGIONS = { 'us_east': {'timezone': 'America/New_York', 'language': 'en-US', 'currency': 'USD'}, 'us_west': {'timezone': 'America/Los_Angeles', 'language': 'en-US', 'currency': 'USD'}, 'europe': {'timezone': 'Europe/London', 'language': 'en-GB', 'currency': 'EUR'}, 'asia_pacific': {'timezone': 'Asia/Singapore', 'language': 'en-SG', 'currency': 'SGD'} } # Latency Expectations (milliseconds) EXPECTED_LATENCY = { 'us_east': 50, 'us_west': 80, 'europe': 120, 'asia_pacific': 200 }

LoadForge Multi-Region Setup

LoadForge allows you to select specific DigitalOcean regions for your load generators:

Available Regions

NYC1, NYC2, NYC3 - New York (US East)

- New York (US East) SFO1, SFO2, SFO3 - San Francisco (US West)

- San Francisco (US West) LON1 - London (Europe)

- London (Europe) AMS2, AMS3 - Amsterdam (Europe)

- Amsterdam (Europe) SGP1 - Singapore (Asia Pacific)

- Singapore (Asia Pacific) TOR1 - Toronto (North America)

- Toronto (North America) FRA1 - Frankfurt (Europe)

- Frankfurt (Europe) BLR1 - Bangalore (Asia)

Testing Strategy

Single Region Testing: Test from one region to validate baseline performance Multi-Region Comparison: Run identical tests from different regions simultaneously Regional Failover: Test failover between primary and secondary regions Peak Hours Simulation: Schedule tests during regional business hours

Key Metrics to Monitor

Response Time by Region : Compare latency across different source regions

: Compare latency across different source regions CDN Hit Rates : Validate content delivery network effectiveness

: Validate content delivery network effectiveness Regional Failover Time : Measure time to switch between regions

: Measure time to switch between regions Currency/Language Accuracy: Validate localization correctness

Best Practices

Baseline Establishment : Test from each region individually first

: Test from each region individually first Realistic Load Patterns : Adjust test intensity based on regional business hours

: Adjust test intensity based on regional business hours CDN Validation : Verify content delivery network performance

: Verify content delivery network performance Failover Testing: Test regional redundancy and disaster recovery

Troubleshooting

High Latency : Check network routing and CDN configuration

: Check network routing and CDN configuration Regional Failures : Validate failover mechanisms and backup regions

: Validate failover mechanisms and backup regions Localization Problems: Check currency, language, and timezone handling

This locustfile provides comprehensive multi-region testing capabilities, leveraging LoadForge's DigitalOcean region selection to simulate realistic global user patterns and validate geographic performance consistency.