Multi-Region Latency Testing

Test your application's performance across different geographic regions to ensure consistent user experience worldwide

Use Cases

  • Global CDN Performance: Test content delivery across regions
  • API Latency Validation: Measure response times from different locations
  • Regional Failover Testing: Validate geographic redundancy
  • User Experience Consistency: Ensure performance parity across regions
  • Network Path Optimization: Identify routing inefficiencies

Locustfile

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import random
import time
import json
from datetime import datetime, timezone

class MultiRegionUser(HttpUser):
    """Simulate users from different geographic regions"""
    wait_time = between(1, 3)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize region-specific configuration"""
        # Simulate different regional characteristics
        self.region_profiles = {
            'us_east': {
                'timezone': 'America/New_York',
                'language': 'en-US',
                'currency': 'USD',
                'expected_latency': 50,  # ms baseline
                'peak_hours': [9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16]
            },
            'us_west': {
                'timezone': 'America/Los_Angeles', 
                'language': 'en-US',
                'currency': 'USD',
                'expected_latency': 80,
                'peak_hours': [9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16]
            },
            'europe': {
                'timezone': 'Europe/London',
                'language': 'en-GB',
                'currency': 'EUR',
                'expected_latency': 120,
                'peak_hours': [8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15]
            },
            'asia_pacific': {
                'timezone': 'Asia/Singapore',
                'language': 'en-SG',
                'currency': 'SGD',
                'expected_latency': 200,
                'peak_hours': [9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16]
            }
        }
        
        # Select random region profile
        self.current_region = random.choice(list(self.region_profiles.keys()))
        self.profile = self.region_profiles[self.current_region]
        
        # Set region-specific headers
        self.client.headers.update({
            'Accept-Language': self.profile['language'],
            'X-User-Region': self.current_region,
            'X-Currency': self.profile['currency'],
            'X-Timezone': self.profile['timezone']
        })
        
        # Track latency measurements
        self.latency_measurements = []
        
        print(f"User initialized for region: {self.current_region}")
    
    @task(3)
    def test_api_latency(self):
        """Test API response times and validate against regional expectations"""
        start_time = time.time()
        
        with self.client.get(
            "/api/v1/data",
            name=f"API Latency - {self.current_region}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            latency = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000  # Convert to ms
            self.latency_measurements.append(latency)
            
            if response.status_code == 200:
                # Validate latency against regional expectations
                expected_max = self.profile['expected_latency'] * 2  # Allow 2x baseline
                
                if latency <= expected_max:
                    response.success()
                    print(f"Good latency from {self.current_region}: {latency:.1f}ms")
                else:
                    response.failure(f"High latency from {self.current_region}: {latency:.1f}ms (expected < {expected_max}ms)")
            else:
                response.failure(f"API request failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(2)
    def test_cdn_performance(self):
        """Test CDN content delivery performance"""
        # Test different types of content
        content_types = [
            {'path': '/static/images/hero.jpg', 'type': 'image'},
            {'path': '/static/css/main.css', 'type': 'css'},
            {'path': '/static/js/app.js', 'type': 'javascript'},
            {'path': '/api/v1/config.json', 'type': 'json'}
        ]
        
        content = random.choice(content_types)
        start_time = time.time()
        
        with self.client.get(
            content['path'],
            name=f"CDN {content['type']} - {self.current_region}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            download_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
            
            if response.status_code == 200:
                # Check for CDN headers
                cdn_headers = ['X-Cache', 'CF-Cache-Status', 'X-Served-By', 'X-CDN']
                cdn_hit = any(header in response.headers for header in cdn_headers)
                
                if cdn_hit:
                    print(f"CDN hit for {content['type']} from {self.current_region}: {download_time:.1f}ms")
                    response.success()
                else:
                    print(f"CDN miss for {content['type']} from {self.current_region}: {download_time:.1f}ms")
                    response.success()  # Still successful, just noting CDN status
            else:
                response.failure(f"CDN content failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(2)
    def test_regional_content(self):
        """Test region-specific content delivery"""
        regional_endpoints = [
            f"/api/v1/content/regional?region={self.current_region}",
            f"/api/v1/pricing?currency={self.profile['currency']}",
            f"/api/v1/localization?lang={self.profile['language']}"
        ]
        
        endpoint = random.choice(regional_endpoints)
        
        with self.client.get(
            endpoint,
            name=f"Regional Content - {self.current_region}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    data = response.json()
                    
                    # Validate region-specific content
                    if 'currency' in data and data['currency'] == self.profile['currency']:
                        print(f"Correct currency for {self.current_region}: {data['currency']}")
                    
                    if 'language' in data and data['language'] == self.profile['language']:
                        print(f"Correct language for {self.current_region}: {data['language']}")
                    
                    response.success()
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.success()  # Content might not be JSON
            else:
                response.failure(f"Regional content failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(1)
    def test_regional_failover(self):
        """Test regional failover mechanisms"""
        # Simulate accessing primary and backup regional endpoints
        endpoints = [
            f"/api/v1/health/region/{self.current_region}",
            f"/api/v1/status/regional"
        ]
        
        for endpoint in endpoints:
            with self.client.get(
                endpoint,
                name=f"Regional Failover - {self.current_region}",
                catch_response=True
            ) as response:
                if response.status_code == 200:
                    try:
                        health_data = response.json()
                        if health_data.get('status') == 'healthy':
                            print(f"Regional health check passed for {self.current_region}")
                            response.success()
                            break  # Primary region is healthy
                        else:
                            print(f"Regional health degraded for {self.current_region}")
                            continue  # Try backup
                    except json.JSONDecodeError:
                        response.success()  # Health check might return simple text
                        break
                else:
                    print(f"Regional endpoint failed: {response.status_code}")
                    continue  # Try next endpoint
    
    def on_stop(self):
        """Report latency statistics for this region"""
        if self.latency_measurements:
            avg_latency = sum(self.latency_measurements) / len(self.latency_measurements)
            min_latency = min(self.latency_measurements)
            max_latency = max(self.latency_measurements)
            
            print(f"Region {self.current_region} latency stats:")
            print(f"  Average: {avg_latency:.1f}ms")
            print(f"  Min: {min_latency:.1f}ms")
            print(f"  Max: {max_latency:.1f}ms")
            print(f"  Expected baseline: {self.profile['expected_latency']}ms")


class RegionalLoadPatternUser(MultiRegionUser):
    """Simulate realistic regional load patterns based on business hours"""
    
    def on_start(self):
        super().on_start()
        
        # Adjust request frequency based on regional business hours
        current_hour = datetime.now().hour
        
        if current_hour in self.profile['peak_hours']:
            self.wait_time = between(0.5, 1.5)  # Higher frequency during peak
            print(f"Peak hours for {self.current_region} - increased load")
        else:
            self.wait_time = between(2, 5)  # Lower frequency during off-peak
            print(f"Off-peak hours for {self.current_region} - reduced load")
    
    @task(4)
    def simulate_business_hours_activity(self):
        """Simulate typical business hours activity patterns"""
        current_hour = datetime.now().hour
        
        if current_hour in self.profile['peak_hours']:
            # Peak hours - more intensive operations
            operations = [
                '/api/v1/dashboard',
                '/api/v1/reports/generate',
                '/api/v1/transactions',
                '/api/v1/analytics'
            ]
        else:
            # Off-peak - lighter operations
            operations = [
                '/api/v1/status',
                '/api/v1/notifications',
                '/api/v1/settings'
            ]
        
        operation = random.choice(operations)
        
        with self.client.get(
            operation,
            name=f"Business Hours Activity - {self.current_region}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                response.success()
            else:
                response.failure(f"Business hours operation failed: {response.status_code}")

Configuration

Update these settings for your multi-region testing:

# Regional Configuration
REGIONS = {
    'us_east': {'timezone': 'America/New_York', 'language': 'en-US', 'currency': 'USD'},
    'us_west': {'timezone': 'America/Los_Angeles', 'language': 'en-US', 'currency': 'USD'},
    'europe': {'timezone': 'Europe/London', 'language': 'en-GB', 'currency': 'EUR'},
    'asia_pacific': {'timezone': 'Asia/Singapore', 'language': 'en-SG', 'currency': 'SGD'}
}

# Latency Expectations (milliseconds)
EXPECTED_LATENCY = {
    'us_east': 50,
    'us_west': 80, 
    'europe': 120,
    'asia_pacific': 200
}

LoadForge Multi-Region Setup

LoadForge allows you to select specific DigitalOcean regions for your load generators:

Available Regions

  • NYC1, NYC2, NYC3 - New York (US East)
  • SFO1, SFO2, SFO3 - San Francisco (US West)
  • LON1 - London (Europe)
  • AMS2, AMS3 - Amsterdam (Europe)
  • SGP1 - Singapore (Asia Pacific)
  • TOR1 - Toronto (North America)
  • FRA1 - Frankfurt (Europe)
  • BLR1 - Bangalore (Asia)

Testing Strategy

  1. Single Region Testing: Test from one region to validate baseline performance
  2. Multi-Region Comparison: Run identical tests from different regions simultaneously
  3. Regional Failover: Test failover between primary and secondary regions
  4. Peak Hours Simulation: Schedule tests during regional business hours

Key Metrics to Monitor

  • Response Time by Region: Compare latency across different source regions
  • CDN Hit Rates: Validate content delivery network effectiveness
  • Regional Failover Time: Measure time to switch between regions
  • Currency/Language Accuracy: Validate localization correctness

Best Practices

  • Baseline Establishment: Test from each region individually first
  • Realistic Load Patterns: Adjust test intensity based on regional business hours
  • CDN Validation: Verify content delivery network performance
  • Failover Testing: Test regional redundancy and disaster recovery

Troubleshooting

  • High Latency: Check network routing and CDN configuration
  • Regional Failures: Validate failover mechanisms and backup regions
  • Localization Problems: Check currency, language, and timezone handling

This locustfile provides comprehensive multi-region testing capabilities, leveraging LoadForge's DigitalOcean region selection to simulate realistic global user patterns and validate geographic performance consistency.

