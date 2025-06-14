Localization & Internationalization Testing

Test your application's localization (l10n) and internationalization (i18n) features across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.

Use Cases

Multi-Language Support : Test language switching and content translation

Currency Localization : Validate currency formatting and conversion

Date/Time Formatting : Test regional date and time display formats

Cultural Adaptation : Validate region-specific content and behavior

: Validate region-specific content and behavior RTL Language Support: Test right-to-left language rendering

Locustfile

from locust import HttpUser, task, between import random import json class LocalizationUser(HttpUser): """Test localization and internationalization features""" wait_time = between(1, 3) def on_start(self): """Initialize localization testing configuration""" self.locales = { 'en-US': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'USD', 'rtl': False}, 'en-GB': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'GBP', 'rtl': False}, 'de-DE': {'language': 'German', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False}, 'fr-FR': {'language': 'French', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False}, 'ja-JP': {'language': 'Japanese', 'currency': 'JPY', 'rtl': False}, 'ar-SA': {'language': 'Arabic', 'currency': 'SAR', 'rtl': True} } self.current_locale = random.choice(list(self.locales.keys())) self.locale_config = self.locales[self.current_locale] self.client.headers.update({ 'Accept-Language': self.current_locale, 'X-Locale': self.current_locale, 'X-Currency': self.locale_config['currency'] }) print(f"User initialized with locale: {self.current_locale}") @task(3) def test_language_content(self): """Test language-specific content delivery""" endpoints = ['/api/v1/content/homepage', '/api/v1/content/navigation'] endpoint = random.choice(endpoints) with self.client.get( endpoint, name=f"Language Content - {self.current_locale}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: content = response.json() if 'language' in content and content['language'] == self.current_locale: print(f"Correct language content: {self.current_locale}") response.success() else: response.success() # Content might not include language field except json.JSONDecodeError: response.success() else: response.failure(f"Language content failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_currency_formatting(self): """Test currency formatting and conversion""" with self.client.get( '/api/v1/pricing/products', name=f"Currency Format - {self.current_locale}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: pricing_data = response.json() expected_currency = self.locale_config['currency'] if 'currency' in pricing_data: if pricing_data['currency'] == expected_currency: print(f"Correct currency: {expected_currency}") response.success() else: response.failure(f"Wrong currency: expected {expected_currency}") else: response.success() except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON in pricing data") else: response.failure(f"Currency formatting failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_locale_switching(self): """Test dynamic locale switching""" available_locales = list(self.locales.keys()) new_locale = random.choice([loc for loc in available_locales if loc != self.current_locale]) switch_data = {'locale': new_locale, 'current_locale': self.current_locale} with self.client.post( '/api/v1/user/locale', json=switch_data, name=f"Locale Switch - {new_locale}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() if result.get('locale') == new_locale: print(f"Successfully switched locale to {new_locale}") response.success() else: response.failure("Locale switch failed") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid locale switch response") else: response.failure(f"Locale switch failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_rtl_language_support(self): """Test right-to-left language support""" if self.locale_config['rtl']: with self.client.get( '/api/v1/content/rtl-test', name=f"RTL Support - {self.current_locale}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: content_str = str(response.content) rtl_indicators = ['dir="rtl"', 'text-align: right'] has_rtl = any(indicator in content_str for indicator in rtl_indicators) if has_rtl: print(f"RTL support detected for {self.current_locale}") response.success() else: response.failure(f"RTL test failed: {response.status_code}")

Configuration

Update these settings for your localization testing:

# Supported Locales SUPPORTED_LOCALES = ['en-US', 'en-GB', 'de-DE', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'ar-SA'] # Currency Settings CURRENCY_MAPPING = { 'en-US': 'USD', 'en-GB': 'GBP', 'de-DE': 'EUR', 'fr-FR': 'EUR', 'ja-JP': 'JPY', 'ar-SA': 'SAR' } # RTL Languages RTL_LANGUAGES = ['ar-SA', 'he-IL', 'fa-IR']

LoadForge Multi-Region Testing

Use LoadForge's region selection to test localization from appropriate geographic locations:

US Regions : Test en-US localization

European Regions : Test European locales (en-GB, de-DE, fr-FR)

: Test European locales (en-GB, de-DE, fr-FR) Asian Regions: Test Asian locales (ja-JP, zh-CN)

Key Validation Points

Language Content : Verify translated content delivery

Currency Formatting : Validate currency symbols and number formatting

Date/Time Display : Check regional date and time formats

RTL Support : Test right-to-left language rendering

: Test right-to-left language rendering Cultural Adaptation: Validate region-specific features

Troubleshooting

Missing Translations : Check translation file completeness

Currency Errors : Verify exchange rate APIs and formatting

: Verify exchange rate APIs and formatting RTL Issues: Review CSS and layout for RTL languages

This locustfile ensures your application works correctly across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.