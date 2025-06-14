Localization & Internationalization Testing

Test your application's localization (l10n) and internationalization (i18n) features across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.
Use Cases
- Multi-Language Support: Test language switching and content translation
- Currency Localization: Validate currency formatting and conversion
- Date/Time Formatting: Test regional date and time display formats
- Cultural Adaptation: Validate region-specific content and behavior
- RTL Language Support: Test right-to-left language rendering
Locustfile
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import random
import json
class LocalizationUser(HttpUser):
"""Test localization and internationalization features"""
wait_time = between(1, 3)
def on_start(self):
"""Initialize localization testing configuration"""
self.locales = {
'en-US': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'USD', 'rtl': False},
'en-GB': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'GBP', 'rtl': False},
'de-DE': {'language': 'German', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False},
'fr-FR': {'language': 'French', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False},
'ja-JP': {'language': 'Japanese', 'currency': 'JPY', 'rtl': False},
'ar-SA': {'language': 'Arabic', 'currency': 'SAR', 'rtl': True}
}
self.current_locale = random.choice(list(self.locales.keys()))
self.locale_config = self.locales[self.current_locale]
self.client.headers.update({
'Accept-Language': self.current_locale,
'X-Locale': self.current_locale,
'X-Currency': self.locale_config['currency']
})
print(f"User initialized with locale: {self.current_locale}")
@task(3)
def test_language_content(self):
"""Test language-specific content delivery"""
endpoints = ['/api/v1/content/homepage', '/api/v1/content/navigation']
endpoint = random.choice(endpoints)
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
name=f"Language Content - {self.current_locale}",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
content = response.json()
if 'language' in content and content['language'] == self.current_locale:
print(f"Correct language content: {self.current_locale}")
response.success()
else:
response.success() # Content might not include language field
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.success()
else:
response.failure(f"Language content failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_currency_formatting(self):
"""Test currency formatting and conversion"""
with self.client.get(
'/api/v1/pricing/products',
name=f"Currency Format - {self.current_locale}",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
pricing_data = response.json()
expected_currency = self.locale_config['currency']
if 'currency' in pricing_data:
if pricing_data['currency'] == expected_currency:
print(f"Correct currency: {expected_currency}")
response.success()
else:
response.failure(f"Wrong currency: expected {expected_currency}")
else:
response.success()
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid JSON in pricing data")
else:
response.failure(f"Currency formatting failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_locale_switching(self):
"""Test dynamic locale switching"""
available_locales = list(self.locales.keys())
new_locale = random.choice([loc for loc in available_locales if loc != self.current_locale])
switch_data = {'locale': new_locale, 'current_locale': self.current_locale}
with self.client.post(
'/api/v1/user/locale',
json=switch_data,
name=f"Locale Switch - {new_locale}",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
result = response.json()
if result.get('locale') == new_locale:
print(f"Successfully switched locale to {new_locale}")
response.success()
else:
response.failure("Locale switch failed")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
response.failure("Invalid locale switch response")
else:
response.failure(f"Locale switch failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_rtl_language_support(self):
"""Test right-to-left language support"""
if self.locale_config['rtl']:
with self.client.get(
'/api/v1/content/rtl-test',
name=f"RTL Support - {self.current_locale}",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
content_str = str(response.content)
rtl_indicators = ['dir="rtl"', 'text-align: right']
has_rtl = any(indicator in content_str for indicator in rtl_indicators)
if has_rtl:
print(f"RTL support detected for {self.current_locale}")
response.success()
else:
response.failure(f"RTL test failed: {response.status_code}")
Configuration
Update these settings for your localization testing:
# Supported Locales
SUPPORTED_LOCALES = ['en-US', 'en-GB', 'de-DE', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'ar-SA']
# Currency Settings
CURRENCY_MAPPING = {
'en-US': 'USD', 'en-GB': 'GBP', 'de-DE': 'EUR',
'fr-FR': 'EUR', 'ja-JP': 'JPY', 'ar-SA': 'SAR'
}
# RTL Languages
RTL_LANGUAGES = ['ar-SA', 'he-IL', 'fa-IR']
LoadForge Multi-Region Testing
Use LoadForge's region selection to test localization from appropriate geographic locations:
- US Regions: Test en-US localization
- European Regions: Test European locales (en-GB, de-DE, fr-FR)
- Asian Regions: Test Asian locales (ja-JP, zh-CN)
Key Validation Points
- Language Content: Verify translated content delivery
- Currency Formatting: Validate currency symbols and number formatting
- Date/Time Display: Check regional date and time formats
- RTL Support: Test right-to-left language rendering
- Cultural Adaptation: Validate region-specific features
Troubleshooting
- Missing Translations: Check translation file completeness
- Currency Errors: Verify exchange rate APIs and formatting
- RTL Issues: Review CSS and layout for RTL languages
This locustfile ensures your application works correctly across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.