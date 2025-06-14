Localization & Internationalization Testing

Test your application's localization (l10n) and internationalization (i18n) features across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts

Test your application's localization (l10n) and internationalization (i18n) features across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.

Use Cases

  • Multi-Language Support: Test language switching and content translation
  • Currency Localization: Validate currency formatting and conversion
  • Date/Time Formatting: Test regional date and time display formats
  • Cultural Adaptation: Validate region-specific content and behavior
  • RTL Language Support: Test right-to-left language rendering

Locustfile

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import random
import json

class LocalizationUser(HttpUser):
    """Test localization and internationalization features"""
    wait_time = between(1, 3)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize localization testing configuration"""
        self.locales = {
            'en-US': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'USD', 'rtl': False},
            'en-GB': {'language': 'English', 'currency': 'GBP', 'rtl': False},
            'de-DE': {'language': 'German', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False},
            'fr-FR': {'language': 'French', 'currency': 'EUR', 'rtl': False},
            'ja-JP': {'language': 'Japanese', 'currency': 'JPY', 'rtl': False},
            'ar-SA': {'language': 'Arabic', 'currency': 'SAR', 'rtl': True}
        }
        
        self.current_locale = random.choice(list(self.locales.keys()))
        self.locale_config = self.locales[self.current_locale]
        
        self.client.headers.update({
            'Accept-Language': self.current_locale,
            'X-Locale': self.current_locale,
            'X-Currency': self.locale_config['currency']
        })
        
        print(f"User initialized with locale: {self.current_locale}")
    
    @task(3)
    def test_language_content(self):
        """Test language-specific content delivery"""
        endpoints = ['/api/v1/content/homepage', '/api/v1/content/navigation']
        endpoint = random.choice(endpoints)
        
        with self.client.get(
            endpoint,
            name=f"Language Content - {self.current_locale}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    content = response.json()
                    if 'language' in content and content['language'] == self.current_locale:
                        print(f"Correct language content: {self.current_locale}")
                        response.success()
                    else:
                        response.success()  # Content might not include language field
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.success()
            else:
                response.failure(f"Language content failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(3)
    def test_currency_formatting(self):
        """Test currency formatting and conversion"""
        with self.client.get(
            '/api/v1/pricing/products',
            name=f"Currency Format - {self.current_locale}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    pricing_data = response.json()
                    expected_currency = self.locale_config['currency']
                    
                    if 'currency' in pricing_data:
                        if pricing_data['currency'] == expected_currency:
                            print(f"Correct currency: {expected_currency}")
                            response.success()
                        else:
                            response.failure(f"Wrong currency: expected {expected_currency}")
                    else:
                        response.success()
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid JSON in pricing data")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Currency formatting failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(2)
    def test_locale_switching(self):
        """Test dynamic locale switching"""
        available_locales = list(self.locales.keys())
        new_locale = random.choice([loc for loc in available_locales if loc != self.current_locale])
        
        switch_data = {'locale': new_locale, 'current_locale': self.current_locale}
        
        with self.client.post(
            '/api/v1/user/locale',
            json=switch_data,
            name=f"Locale Switch - {new_locale}",
            catch_response=True
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    result = response.json()
                    if result.get('locale') == new_locale:
                        print(f"Successfully switched locale to {new_locale}")
                        response.success()
                    else:
                        response.failure("Locale switch failed")
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    response.failure("Invalid locale switch response")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Locale switch failed: {response.status_code}")
    
    @task(1)
    def test_rtl_language_support(self):
        """Test right-to-left language support"""
        if self.locale_config['rtl']:
            with self.client.get(
                '/api/v1/content/rtl-test',
                name=f"RTL Support - {self.current_locale}",
                catch_response=True
            ) as response:
                if response.status_code == 200:
                    content_str = str(response.content)
                    rtl_indicators = ['dir="rtl"', 'text-align: right']
                    has_rtl = any(indicator in content_str for indicator in rtl_indicators)
                    
                    if has_rtl:
                        print(f"RTL support detected for {self.current_locale}")
                    response.success()
                else:
                    response.failure(f"RTL test failed: {response.status_code}")

Configuration

Update these settings for your localization testing:

# Supported Locales
SUPPORTED_LOCALES = ['en-US', 'en-GB', 'de-DE', 'fr-FR', 'ja-JP', 'ar-SA']

# Currency Settings
CURRENCY_MAPPING = {
    'en-US': 'USD', 'en-GB': 'GBP', 'de-DE': 'EUR',
    'fr-FR': 'EUR', 'ja-JP': 'JPY', 'ar-SA': 'SAR'
}

# RTL Languages
RTL_LANGUAGES = ['ar-SA', 'he-IL', 'fa-IR']

LoadForge Multi-Region Testing

Use LoadForge's region selection to test localization from appropriate geographic locations:

  • US Regions: Test en-US localization
  • European Regions: Test European locales (en-GB, de-DE, fr-FR)
  • Asian Regions: Test Asian locales (ja-JP, zh-CN)

Key Validation Points

  • Language Content: Verify translated content delivery
  • Currency Formatting: Validate currency symbols and number formatting
  • Date/Time Display: Check regional date and time formats
  • RTL Support: Test right-to-left language rendering
  • Cultural Adaptation: Validate region-specific features

Troubleshooting

  • Missing Translations: Check translation file completeness
  • Currency Errors: Verify exchange rate APIs and formatting
  • RTL Issues: Review CSS and layout for RTL languages

This locustfile ensures your application works correctly across different languages, regions, and cultural contexts.

