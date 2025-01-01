Overview

Integrating Firebase Authentication with Locust can enhance your load testing by simulating real-world user authentication scenarios.

Setup

1. Set Up Firebase Authentication:

Create a Firebase Project: If you haven't already, create a project in the Firebase Console.

Enable Authentication Methods: Navigate to the "Authentication" section and enable the desired sign-in methods, such as Email/Password, Google, or others.

2. Obtain Firebase Authentication Tokens:

To authenticate users during load testing, you'll need to generate Firebase Authentication tokens. This can be achieved using Firebase's REST API:

Email/Password Authentication: Send a POST request to Firebase's identity toolkit endpoint with the user's email and password to receive an ID token. Detailed instructions are available in the Firebase Authentication REST API guide.

Custom Authentication Systems: If you're using a custom authentication system, you can integrate it with Firebase Authentication to generate tokens. This process is outlined in the Firebase Authentication documentation.

3. Integrate Firebase Authentication with Locust:

Once you have the ID tokens, you can incorporate them into your Locust tests: