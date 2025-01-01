← Load Test Directory

Firebase Authentication

Integrate Firebase Authentication with LoadForge to simulate user authentication scenarios during load testing.

You are now browsing the LoadForge locust test directory. You can use these tests as a starting point for your own tests, or use our AI wizard to generate one automatically.

World

Overview

Integrating Firebase Authentication with Locust can enhance your load testing by simulating real-world user authentication scenarios.

Setup

1. Set Up Firebase Authentication:

  • Create a Firebase Project: If you haven't already, create a project in the Firebase Console.

  • Enable Authentication Methods: Navigate to the "Authentication" section and enable the desired sign-in methods, such as Email/Password, Google, or others.

2. Obtain Firebase Authentication Tokens:

To authenticate users during load testing, you'll need to generate Firebase Authentication tokens. This can be achieved using Firebase's REST API:

  • Email/Password Authentication:

    Send a POST request to Firebase's identity toolkit endpoint with the user's email and password to receive an ID token. Detailed instructions are available in the Firebase Authentication REST API guide.

  • Custom Authentication Systems:

    If you're using a custom authentication system, you can integrate it with Firebase Authentication to generate tokens. This process is outlined in the Firebase Authentication documentation.

3. Integrate Firebase Authentication with Locust:

Once you have the ID tokens, you can incorporate them into your Locust tests:

  • Include the ID Token in Requests:

    In your Locust tasks, add the Authorization header with the ID token for each request:

    from locust import HttpUser, task

class FirebaseUser(HttpUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # Obtain the Firebase ID token
        self.id_token = "YOUR_FIREBASE_ID_TOKEN"

    @task
    def authenticated_request(self):
        headers = {
            "Authorization": f"Bearer {self.id_token}"
        }
        self.client.get("/your/protected/endpoint", headers=headers)

  • Automate Token Retrieval (Optional):

    For dynamic token generation, implement a method to obtain the ID token programmatically within the on_start method. This ensures each simulated user has a unique token.

Ready to run your test?
Run your test today with LoadForge.

Run free test