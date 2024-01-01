Advanced E-Commerce Test Example

Overview

This enhanced LoadForge locust script simulates a more comprehensive user journey on an e-commerce website. It includes advanced behaviors such as user authentication, browsing through a variety of products, adding items to the cart, viewing the cart, and proceeding to checkout. The script is designed to mimic realistic user actions and gather detailed performance metrics.

Code

The below code can be run directly on LoadForge to test at scale.

from locust import HttpUser, task, between import random class EcommerceUser(HttpUser): wait_time = between(1, 5) product_ids = [101, 102, 103, 104, 105] # Example product IDs cart_id = random.randint(1000, 9999) def on_start(self): self.user_login() def user_login(self): # Implement login logic here response = self.client.post("/login", {"username": "user", "password": "password"}) if response.status_code != 200: print("Failed to log in") @task(1) def view_products(self): self.client.get("/products") @task(2) def view_product_details(self): product_id = random.choice(self.product_ids) self.client.get(f"/products/{product_id}", name="/products/:id") @task(3) def add_to_cart(self): product_id = random.choice(self.product_ids) self.client.post("/cart", {"product_id": product_id, "quantity": 1}) @task(4) def view_cart(self): self.client.get(f"/cart/{self.cart_id}") @task(5) def checkout(self): self.client.post("/checkout", {"cart_id": self.cart_id})