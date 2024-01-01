Custom HTTP Headers

Overview

You can easily set any headers you need by tweaking your get() or post() calls to include a header set. This is commonly used for authentication on an API (see api examples)

We have two example of setting headers below, but you can set any key value headers you need with LoadForge.

Code

Below we set our POST requests Content-Type to application/vnd.api+json and the GET request to application/json within the same test.

self.client.post( "/login", data=json.dumps(payload), headers={"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json"} ) self.client.get("/api/test", headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"}

Global Headers

You can also set headers globally by defining the on_start() section as shown below. This will ensure ALL requests have the custom header added.

def on_start(self): self.client.headers.update({'Authorization': 'Bearer xxx'})

def on_start(self): self.client.headers.update({'Content-Type': 'application/json'})

Custom Host Header

Sometimes you need set a custom host header, for example if you are testing against an IP address or a non-standard port. You can do this by setting the Host header:

def on_start(self): self.client.headers.update({'Host': 'www.loadforge.com'})

Or, on a single get/post request:

self.client.get("/api/test", headers={"Host": "www.loadforge.com"}

These are snippets! These are just partial examples from a test. You may use the wizard or another example template and copy paste these into your test.