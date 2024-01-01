Custom HTTP Headers

Overview
You can easily set any headers you need by tweaking your get() or post() calls to include a header set. This is commonly used for authentication on an API (see api examples)
We have two example of setting headers below, but you can set any key value headers you need with LoadForge.
Code
Below we set our POST requests
Content-Type to
application/vnd.api+json and
the GET request to
application/json within the same test.
self.client.post(
"/login",
data=json.dumps(payload),
headers={"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json"}
)
self.client.get("/api/test", headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"}
Global Headers
You can also set headers globally by defining the on_start() section as shown below. This will ensure ALL requests have the custom header added.
def on_start(self):
self.client.headers.update({'Authorization': 'Bearer xxx'})
def on_start(self):
self.client.headers.update({'Content-Type': 'application/json'})
Custom Host Header
Sometimes you need set a custom host header, for example if you are testing against an IP
address or a non-standard port. You can do this by setting the
Host header:
def on_start(self):
self.client.headers.update({'Host': 'www.loadforge.com'})
Or, on a single get/post request:
self.client.get("/api/test", headers={"Host": "www.loadforge.com"}
These are snippets!
These are just partial examples from a test. You may use the wizard or another example template and copy paste these into your test.
Locust Test Example
LoadForge is powered by locust, meaning open source locust users can copy this script as well. If you are a locust user, consider importing your script to LoadForge to supercharge your testing!