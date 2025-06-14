Data Retention Testing

Test your application's data retention policies and automated data lifecycle management. This locustfile validates retention periods, data archival, automated deletion, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Use Cases

Retention Policy Validation : Test automated data retention and deletion

: Test automated data retention and deletion Data Archival : Validate data archiving processes and accessibility

: Validate data archiving processes and accessibility Compliance Verification : Ensure adherence to regulatory retention requirements

: Ensure adherence to regulatory retention requirements Lifecycle Management : Test data lifecycle from creation to deletion

: Test data lifecycle from creation to deletion Storage Optimization: Validate data purging and storage management

Locustfile

from locust import HttpUser, task, between import random import json import uuid from datetime import datetime, timedelta class DataRetentionUser(HttpUser): """Test data retention policies and lifecycle management""" wait_time = between(1, 3) def on_start(self): """Initialize data retention testing""" self.user_id = str(uuid.uuid4()) # Data retention policies (in days) self.retention_policies = { 'user_data': 2555, # 7 years 'transaction_data': 2555, # 7 years (financial) 'analytics_data': 730, # 2 years 'session_data': 30, # 30 days 'log_data': 90, # 90 days 'temporary_data': 1, # 1 day 'marketing_data': 365 # 1 year } print(f"Data retention testing initialized for user: {self.user_id}") @task(3) def test_data_creation_with_retention(self): """Test data creation with proper retention metadata""" data_type = random.choice(list(self.retention_policies.keys())) retention_days = self.retention_policies[data_type] # Calculate retention expiry date expiry_date = (datetime.utcnow() + timedelta(days=retention_days)).isoformat() test_data = { 'user_id': self.user_id, 'data_type': data_type, 'content': f'Test data for {data_type}', 'created_at': datetime.utcnow().isoformat(), 'retention_policy': data_type, 'retention_expiry': expiry_date } with self.client.post( '/api/v1/data/create', json=test_data, name=f"Create Data - {data_type}", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201]: try: result = response.json() if 'data_id' in result and 'retention_expiry' in result: data_id = result['data_id'] print(f"Data created with retention: {data_id}") response.success() else: response.failure("Missing retention metadata in response") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid data creation response") else: response.failure(f"Data creation failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_retention_policy_query(self): """Test querying retention policies""" with self.client.get( '/api/v1/data/retention-policies', name="Retention Policies Query", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: policies = response.json() print(f"Retention policies validated: {len(policies.get('policies', []))} policies") response.success() except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid retention policies response") else: response.failure(f"Retention policies query failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_data_archival_process(self): """Test data archival for long-term retention""" archival_request = { 'user_id': self.user_id, 'data_category': 'user_data', 'archive_reason': 'compliance_requirement', 'requested_by': 'system_test' } with self.client.post( '/api/v1/data/archive', json=archival_request, name="Data Archival Request", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 202]: try: result = response.json() if 'archive_id' in result: archive_id = result['archive_id'] print(f"Data archival initiated: {archive_id}") response.success() else: response.failure("Missing archive ID in response") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid archival response") else: response.failure(f"Data archival failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_automated_deletion_process(self): """Test automated data deletion for expired data""" deletion_request = { 'data_type': random.choice(list(self.retention_policies.keys())), 'deletion_reason': 'retention_expired', 'dry_run': True # Test mode } with self.client.post( '/api/v1/data/automated-deletion', json=deletion_request, name="Automated Deletion Test", catch_response=True ) as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: result = response.json() if 'deletion_summary' in result: summary = result['deletion_summary'] records_to_delete = summary.get('records_to_delete', 0) print(f"Automated deletion summary: {records_to_delete} records") response.success() else: response.failure("Missing deletion summary") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid deletion response") else: response.failure(f"Automated deletion test failed: {response.status_code}")

Configuration

Update these settings for your data retention testing:

# Data Retention Policies (days) RETENTION_POLICIES = { 'user_data': 2555, # 7 years 'financial_data': 2555, # 7 years 'analytics_data': 730, # 2 years 'session_data': 30, # 30 days 'log_data': 90, # 90 days 'marketing_data': 365 # 1 year }

LoadForge Data Retention Testing

Multi-Region Compliance

Use LoadForge's region selection to test data retention across different jurisdictions:

EU Regions : Test GDPR compliance requirements

: Test GDPR compliance requirements US Regions : Test SOX and other US regulatory requirements

: Test SOX and other US regulatory requirements Global Testing: Ensure consistent retention policies worldwide

Key Validation Points

Retention Policies : Automated enforcement of retention periods

: Automated enforcement of retention periods Data Archival : Proper archiving for long-term storage

: Proper archiving for long-term storage Automated Deletion : Timely deletion of expired data

: Timely deletion of expired data Compliance Reporting: Accurate retention compliance reports

Data Retention Checklist

✅ Policy Definition : Clear retention periods for each data type

: Clear retention periods for each data type ✅ Automated Enforcement : System-enforced retention rules

: System-enforced retention rules ✅ Archival Process : Proper data archiving procedures

: Proper data archiving procedures ✅ Deletion Automation : Automated deletion of expired data

: Automated deletion of expired data ✅ Compliance Reporting: Regular retention compliance reports

Best Practices

Clear Policies : Define specific retention periods for each data type

: Define specific retention periods for each data type Automated Processes : Implement automated retention enforcement

: Implement automated retention enforcement Regular Audits : Conduct periodic retention compliance reviews

: Conduct periodic retention compliance reviews Secure Deletion: Ensure secure deletion of sensitive data

Troubleshooting

Retention Violations : Check automated policy enforcement

: Check automated policy enforcement Archival Failures : Verify storage systems and processes

: Verify storage systems and processes Deletion Issues : Review automated deletion procedures

: Review automated deletion procedures Compliance Gaps: Audit retention policy coverage

This locustfile ensures your application properly manages data retention and complies with regulatory requirements for data lifecycle management.