Simple JWT Authentication Testing

This guide shows how to test APIs that use JWT (JSON Web Token) authentication. Perfect for testing login flows and authenticated API access.
Use Cases
- Test JWT-based login authentication
- Test protected API endpoints with JWT tokens
- Validate token-based access control
- Test invalid token handling
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json
class JWTTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# User credentials for testing
self.username = "test@example.com"
self.password = "testpassword"
self.access_token = None
# API endpoints
self.login_endpoint = "/auth/login"
self.protected_endpoints = [
"/api/user/profile",
"/api/user/data",
"/api/dashboard",
"/api/settings"
]
# Login to get JWT token
self.login()
def login(self):
"""Login to get JWT access token"""
login_data = {
"username": self.username,
"password": self.password
}
with self.client.post(
self.login_endpoint,
json=login_data,
name="Auth: Login"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
try:
token_data = response.json()
self.access_token = token_data.get('access_token') or token_data.get('token')
print(f"Successfully logged in: {self.username}")
except json.JSONDecodeError:
print("Login successful but invalid JSON response")
else:
print(f"Login failed: {response.status_code}")
response.failure(f"Login failed: {response.status_code}")
def get_auth_headers(self):
"""Get authentication headers with JWT token"""
if self.access_token:
return {
'Authorization': f'Bearer {self.access_token}',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
return {'Content-Type': 'application/json'}
@task(4)
def test_protected_api_access(self):
"""Test accessing protected API with JWT token"""
if not self.access_token:
self.login()
endpoint = random.choice(self.protected_endpoints)
headers = self.get_auth_headers()
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
headers=headers,
name="Protected API Access"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Protected API access success: {endpoint}")
elif response.status_code == 401:
print(f"JWT authentication failed: {endpoint}")
response.failure("JWT token rejected")
# Token might be expired, try to login again
self.access_token = None
else:
response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_user_profile_update(self):
"""Test updating user profile with JWT authentication"""
if not self.access_token:
self.login()
headers = self.get_auth_headers()
update_data = {
"name": "Test User Updated",
"email": self.username,
"preferences": {"theme": "dark", "notifications": True}
}
with self.client.put(
"/api/user/profile",
json=update_data,
headers=headers,
name="Update Profile"
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 204]:
print("Profile update successful")
elif response.status_code == 401:
response.failure("JWT authentication failed on update")
self.access_token = None
else:
response.failure(f"Profile update failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_invalid_token_access(self):
"""Test API access with invalid JWT token"""
endpoint = random.choice(self.protected_endpoints)
# Use invalid token
invalid_headers = {
'Authorization': 'Bearer invalid-jwt-token-12345',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
headers=invalid_headers,
name="Invalid Token Access"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 401:
print(f"Invalid token correctly rejected: {endpoint}")
elif response.status_code == 200:
response.failure("Invalid JWT token was accepted")
else:
print(f"Invalid token returned {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_missing_token_access(self):
"""Test API access without JWT token"""
endpoint = random.choice(self.protected_endpoints)
with self.client.get(
endpoint,
name="Missing Token Access"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 401:
print(f"Missing token correctly rejected: {endpoint}")
elif response.status_code == 200:
response.failure("Request without JWT token was accepted")
else:
print(f"Missing token returned {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_login_with_invalid_credentials(self):
"""Test login with invalid credentials"""
invalid_login_data = {
"username": "invalid@example.com",
"password": "wrongpassword"
}
with self.client.post(
self.login_endpoint,
json=invalid_login_data,
name="Invalid Login"
) as response:
if response.status_code == 401:
print("Invalid credentials correctly rejected")
elif response.status_code == 200:
response.failure("Invalid credentials were accepted")
else:
print(f"Invalid login returned {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
- Replace
self.username and
self.password with valid test credentials
- Update
self.login_endpoint with your actual login endpoint
- Update
self.protected_endpoints with your protected API endpoints
- Adjust token field name if your API returns different field (token vs access_token)
What This Tests
- Login Flow: Tests JWT token acquisition through login
- Protected APIs: Tests access to JWT-protected endpoints
- Authentication: Validates Bearer token authentication
- Error Handling: Tests invalid/missing token scenarios
Best Practices
- Use dedicated test accounts with appropriate permissions
- Handle token expiration by re-authenticating
- Test both valid and invalid authentication scenarios
- Monitor API response times with different token states
Common Issues
- Token Expiration: JWT tokens expire, implement re-authentication
- Token Format: Ensure Bearer token format matches API expectations
- Field Names: APIs may return 'token', 'access_token', or 'jwt'
- HTTPS Only: JWT tokens should only be sent over secure connections