Simple JWT Authentication Testing

Basic JWT token authentication testing with login and protected API access

LoadForge can record your browser, graphically build tests, scan your site with a wizard and more. Sign up now to run your first test.

Sign up now

This guide shows how to test APIs that use JWT (JSON Web Token) authentication. Perfect for testing login flows and authenticated API access.

Use Cases

  • Test JWT-based login authentication
  • Test protected API endpoints with JWT tokens
  • Validate token-based access control
  • Test invalid token handling

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json

class JWTTestUser(HttpUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # User credentials for testing
        self.username = "test@example.com"
        self.password = "testpassword"
        self.access_token = None
        
        # API endpoints
        self.login_endpoint = "/auth/login"
        self.protected_endpoints = [
            "/api/user/profile",
            "/api/user/data",
            "/api/dashboard",
            "/api/settings"
        ]
        
        # Login to get JWT token
        self.login()

    def login(self):
        """Login to get JWT access token"""
        login_data = {
            "username": self.username,
            "password": self.password
        }
        
        with self.client.post(
            self.login_endpoint,
            json=login_data,
            name="Auth: Login"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                try:
                    token_data = response.json()
                    self.access_token = token_data.get('access_token') or token_data.get('token')
                    print(f"Successfully logged in: {self.username}")
                except json.JSONDecodeError:
                    print("Login successful but invalid JSON response")
            else:
                print(f"Login failed: {response.status_code}")
                response.failure(f"Login failed: {response.status_code}")

    def get_auth_headers(self):
        """Get authentication headers with JWT token"""
        if self.access_token:
            return {
                'Authorization': f'Bearer {self.access_token}',
                'Content-Type': 'application/json'
            }
        return {'Content-Type': 'application/json'}

    @task(4)
    def test_protected_api_access(self):
        """Test accessing protected API with JWT token"""
        if not self.access_token:
            self.login()
            
        endpoint = random.choice(self.protected_endpoints)
        headers = self.get_auth_headers()
        
        with self.client.get(
            endpoint,
            headers=headers,
            name="Protected API Access"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 200:
                print(f"Protected API access success: {endpoint}")
            elif response.status_code == 401:
                print(f"JWT authentication failed: {endpoint}")
                response.failure("JWT token rejected")
                # Token might be expired, try to login again
                self.access_token = None
            else:
                response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_user_profile_update(self):
        """Test updating user profile with JWT authentication"""
        if not self.access_token:
            self.login()
            
        headers = self.get_auth_headers()
        update_data = {
            "name": "Test User Updated",
            "email": self.username,
            "preferences": {"theme": "dark", "notifications": True}
        }
        
        with self.client.put(
            "/api/user/profile",
            json=update_data,
            headers=headers,
            name="Update Profile"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 204]:
                print("Profile update successful")
            elif response.status_code == 401:
                response.failure("JWT authentication failed on update")
                self.access_token = None
            else:
                response.failure(f"Profile update failed: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_invalid_token_access(self):
        """Test API access with invalid JWT token"""
        endpoint = random.choice(self.protected_endpoints)
        
        # Use invalid token
        invalid_headers = {
            'Authorization': 'Bearer invalid-jwt-token-12345',
            'Content-Type': 'application/json'
        }
        
        with self.client.get(
            endpoint,
            headers=invalid_headers,
            name="Invalid Token Access"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 401:
                print(f"Invalid token correctly rejected: {endpoint}")
            elif response.status_code == 200:
                response.failure("Invalid JWT token was accepted")
            else:
                print(f"Invalid token returned {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_missing_token_access(self):
        """Test API access without JWT token"""
        endpoint = random.choice(self.protected_endpoints)
        
        with self.client.get(
            endpoint,
            name="Missing Token Access"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 401:
                print(f"Missing token correctly rejected: {endpoint}")
            elif response.status_code == 200:
                response.failure("Request without JWT token was accepted")
            else:
                print(f"Missing token returned {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_login_with_invalid_credentials(self):
        """Test login with invalid credentials"""
        invalid_login_data = {
            "username": "invalid@example.com",
            "password": "wrongpassword"
        }
        
        with self.client.post(
            self.login_endpoint,
            json=invalid_login_data,
            name="Invalid Login"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 401:
                print("Invalid credentials correctly rejected")
            elif response.status_code == 200:
                response.failure("Invalid credentials were accepted")
            else:
                print(f"Invalid login returned {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

  1. Replace self.username and self.password with valid test credentials
  2. Update self.login_endpoint with your actual login endpoint
  3. Update self.protected_endpoints with your protected API endpoints
  4. Adjust token field name if your API returns different field (token vs access_token)

What This Tests

  • Login Flow: Tests JWT token acquisition through login
  • Protected APIs: Tests access to JWT-protected endpoints
  • Authentication: Validates Bearer token authentication
  • Error Handling: Tests invalid/missing token scenarios

Best Practices

  • Use dedicated test accounts with appropriate permissions
  • Handle token expiration by re-authenticating
  • Test both valid and invalid authentication scenarios
  • Monitor API response times with different token states

Common Issues

  • Token Expiration: JWT tokens expire, implement re-authentication
  • Token Format: Ensure Bearer token format matches API expectations
  • Field Names: APIs may return 'token', 'access_token', or 'jwt'
  • HTTPS Only: JWT tokens should only be sent over secure connections
Previous Guide

Simple API Key Testing

Basic API key authentication testing with header and query methods

api-key authentication
View all Authentication & Security guides

Ready to run your test?
LoadForge is cloud-based locust.io testing.

Start testing now