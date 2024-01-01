Unlimited Tests Competitors limit the number of tests per month or per year, costing a large amount of money for additional tests. This limits your ability to automate tests, to have multiple applications or separate tests by use case.

High Peak Performance LoadForge allows 20 virtual machines with between 20,000 and 40,000 simulated (SSL) users per system. Run massive tests with over 500,000 users for a fraction of the industry cost.

Record Browser Actions LoadForge supports recording browser actions in Chrome, and then converting them into a LoadForge test. This allows you to simulate a real user browsing your site, logging in, ordering items, etc.

Run Complex Real User Tests Test detailed user interactions, maintain sessions between pages and requests, login, logout, test SPAs, APIs and more. LoadForge lets you emulate real, natural browsing and usage.

All Your Load Testing In One Place LoadForge can load test HTTP, HTTPS, SQL, GraphQL, REST, MQTT, Websockets, Kafka and more!

Run Parallel Tests LoadForge natively includes the ability to run tests in parallel. This is severely limited on other providers packages, and typically reserved for the costly options.

Fair, Modern Pricing LoadForge offers 10,000 simulated users for only $49 a month. K6 charges $1199 per month for 5,000 users. Whether you are a large or small company our pricing makes sense, and enables your business.

Focused on Development Metrics We focus on getting quick, actionable, repeatable tests that help developers to optimize, understand and streamline their applications. Detailed error logs, P50, P70, P90, P95, P98, P99, P99.9, P99.99 results and more take it to the next level!

Easy and fast to use Small agile teams can't spend weeks writing load tests, or scaling up systems. LoadForge can go from fresh registration to completed test in under 5 minutes and for cents of compute cost.

Build your own tests The powerful locust.io engine allows you to completely customize tests. Login to platforms, send POST or GET requests, follow detailed paths, generate random requests, and much more.

Extremely high scale LoadForge current supports up to 20 load simulation servers with 10,000-20,000 simulated users per server for clients. It's priced so you can use it as well, a $49 account gets you 10,000 users and for $95 you can get 50,000 virtual users. Our Enterprise package can go up to 5,000,000 SSL TPS!