IP Ranges
170.64.128.0/18 170.64.192.0/19 170.64.224.0/20 170.64.240.0/21 170.64.248.0/21 209.38.16.0/20 2400:6180:10:200::/64
Submitting forms is a very common activity during load tests. From input in your application, to logging in, and more.
Load testing a REST API is extremely easy with LoadForge, follow this simple guide.
LoadForge allows you to login to any website, and then browse the site as a logged in user (or set of users).
LoadForge allows you to test from many different regions around the globe.
We maintain a list of IP address ranges in these datacenters to help clients with allowing them, preventing rate limits being hit, etc. You can also set custom headers with LoadForge requests though to bypass restrictions.
