Mastering Nginx: Expert Tips for Speed, Reliability, and Security - LoadForge Guides

Introduction to Nginx Optimization

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the performance of web servers is paramount in determining the success of online platforms, especially under high traffic conditions. Nginx, known for its high performance, scalability, and minimal resource consumption, becomes the server of choice for many administrators. However, to truly leverage these benefits, performance tuning tailored specifically to the needs of your deployment is quintessential.

Why Performance Tuning is Essential

Performance tuning of Nginx servers is not just a luxury but a necessity particularly as traffic scales. Without appropriate tuning, even robust servers like Nginx can succumb to performance issues under heavy loads, leading to increased latency, potential downtimes, and ultimately, a poor user experience. This is precarious for businesses where online presence directly influences revenue streams.

Impact on Speed

Optimized Nginx settings significantly enhance the speed of content delivery. This optimization involves adjustments in how resources are handled and connections are processed, ensuring that each user interaction is swift and efficient. Improved server response times and faster webpage loading are direct benefits, which not only contribute to a better user experience but also boost SEO rankings as page speed is a known ranking factor.

Impact on Reliability

Reliability in web services translates to continuous availability and consistent performance, regardless of the number of requests handled. Properly tuned Nginx settings ensure that the server manages network connections and resource utilization effectively, reducing the risk of crashes and overloads. This is especially vital in handling unexpected spikes in web traffic, which could otherwise result in service interruptions.

Conclusion

In high traffic scenarios, the difference between a well-tuned Nginx server and a default setup can be stark in terms of both speed and reliability. Optimization helps in harnessing the full potential of Nginx, making it not just functional but formidable in the face of demanding web traffic scenarios. The subsequent sections will delve deeper into specific parameters and configurations to optimize your Nginx server, ensuring it operates at peak efficiency. This guide serves as a comprehensive blueprint for tuning your Nginx configurations to achieve optimal performance characteristics, critical for the modern web landscape.

Understanding Key Nginx Parameters

Optimizing your Nginx configuration is crucial for enhancing server performance and efficiently handling high traffic. Critical parameters such as worker_processes , worker_connections , and keepalive_timeout play significant roles in determining how the server processes requests and manages connections. Understanding and tuning these settings according to your server's hardware and traffic can dramatically improve server response times and resource utilization.

worker_processes

This directive specifies the number of worker processes Nginx uses. Each worker process handles a segment of the concurrent connections. The optimal setting typically depends on the number of CPU cores available:

Single-core Servers: Set worker_processes to 1.

Set to 1. Multi-core Servers: Set worker_processes equal to the number of CPU cores. This is because Nginx does not benefit from more processes than CPU cores, as each process can handle thousands of connections.

worker_processes auto; # Auto-detects and sets the number of CPU cores

worker_connections

The worker_connections directive defines the maximum number of simultaneous connections that each worker process can handle. The maximum number of clients Nginx can serve simultaneously is equal to the number of worker processes multiplied by worker_connections .

It is crucial to set this parameter high enough to accommodate the peak number of concurrent connections your server expects, but also keep in mind that this number should not exceed the system limits on the number of open files:

worker_connections 1024; # Each worker can handle 1024 connections

keepalive_timeout

The keepalive_timeout directive controls how long a connection to the client should be kept open without any activity. This setting deeply influences latency and throughput:

A shorter timeout can produce a more responsive experience in environments where clients make sporadic requests, freeing up connections more quickly.

A longer timeout can be beneficial under heavy load conditions by reducing the CPU and network overhead associated with establishing new connections.

keepalive_timeout 65; # Timeout is set to 65 seconds

Each of these parameters impact how Nginx interacts with the underlying server hardware and network, and tuning them appropriately can lead to significant performance gains. Adjustments should always be tested in a controlled environment before being applied in a production scenario. Tools like LoadForge can be utilized to simulate high-traffic conditions and verify the effect of different configurations, ensuring optimal server performance.

Optimizing Connection Processing

Optimizing the way Nginx handles connections is crucial for enhancing its ability to manage multiple simultaneous requests, especially in high traffic environments. This section focuses on fine-tuning specific Nginx directives that impact how efficiently server resources are used to process incoming connections.

1. Understanding worker_connections

The worker_connections directive tells Nginx how many connections each worker process can handle simultaneously. The optimal value depends on the traffic patterns and the hardware capabilities of the server. It's essential to not set this value excessively high as it can lead to unnecessary resource consumption.

Typically, you can calculate a suitable number for worker_connections using the formula:

worker_connections = max_clients / worker_processes

Where max_clients is the maximum number of simultaneous clients you expect to handle.

Example setting:

worker_connections 1024;

2. Utilizing multi_accept

The multi_accept directive instructs Nginx to accept all new connections simultaneously when a notification is received, rather than accepting one new connection at a time. Turning this on can make handling of concurrent connections more efficient under specific loads.

Configuring multi_accept :

events { multi_accept on; }

3. Choosing the Right Event Model: use epoll

Linux systems support multiple models for handling events, such as select, poll, and epoll. epoll is highly recommended for handling high numbers of connections because it performs better than select or poll in such scenarios.

To enable epoll , you can use the use directive within the events block:

events { use epoll; }

This directive helps optimize connection responsiveness and reduces CPU usage under load.

4. Fine-Tuning Connection Processing

After setting the basic parameters, it's essential to look into additional settings that can enhance connection processing capabilities:

Increase the backlog queue : This setting defines the maximum number of pending connections that can be queued up before Nginx starts rejecting new ones. This can be adjusted with the listen directive's backlog parameter: server { listen 80 backlog=2048; }

Adjusting TCP options: Fine-tuning certain Kernel TCP settings like tcp_nopush and tcp_nodelay can optimize how data is batched and sent over the network, which is particularly useful in environments with lots of small requests. http { tcp_nodelay on; tcp_nopush on; }

Summary

Optimizing connection processing in Nginx involves a combination of directive adjustments and understanding the underlying system capabilities. Set worker_connections judiciously, enable multi_accept for accepting multiple new connections simultaneously, use epoll for efficient event handling, and adjust other specific settings like the TCP options and backlog queue as required by your traffic needs. These configurations help ensure that Nginx can handle high traffic situations efficiently without wasting resources.

Enabling Compression

Compression in Nginx is handled primarily through the use of the Gzip module, which significantly reduces the size of the data being sent over the network. This results in faster loading times for users and lower bandwidth consumption, which is especially beneficial in high-traffic scenarios. Enabling and configuring Gzip compression in Nginx is straightforward but crucial for optimizing the performance of your web server.

Why Enable Gzip Compression?

The primary benefits of enabling Gzip compression in Nginx include:

Reduced Bandwidth Usage: Compressing your content means less data travels over the network, saving on bandwidth costs.

Compressing your content means less data travels over the network, saving on bandwidth costs. Improved Page Load Speeds: Smaller resources mean faster downloads, which directly improves the user experience.

Smaller resources mean faster downloads, which directly improves the user experience. Efficient Use of Server Resources: Compression reduces the load on your server, allowing it to serve more users simultaneously.

Configuring Gzip Compression

To enable and configure Gzip compression in your Nginx server, you will need to modify the Nginx configuration file, typically found at /etc/nginx/nginx.conf . Below are the key steps and parameters to set:

Enable Gzip Compression Add gzip on; directive to turn on Gzip compression. Set Compression Level The gzip_comp_level directive allows you to specify the level of compression (ranging from 1 to 9). Higher values result in better compression but require more CPU resources. gzip_comp_level 5; Specify MIME Types to Compress Use the gzip_types directive to define which MIME types to compress. Common types include text/plain , text/css , application/json , application/javascript , and image/svg+xml . gzip_types text/plain text/css application/json application/javascript image/svg+xml; Set Minimum HTTP Version The gzip_http_version directive determines the minimum HTTP version of the request to compress the response. gzip_http_version 1.1; Exclude Browsers If necessary, you can exclude older browsers that do not handle Gzip correctly by using the gzip_disable directive. gzip_disable "MSIE [1-6]\.(?!.*SV1)"; Buffers Settings Configure buffer amounts and sizes to optimize how compressed data is processed. Setting these correctly can reduce I/O operations. gzip_buffers 16 8k; Enable Gzip for Proxies For users behind proxy servers, you can enable gzip_proxied to specify compression under various proxy conditions: gzip_proxied any;

Testing Compression

After configuring Gzip, it's important to ensure that it's working as expected. You can use tools like cURL to check the headers:

curl -I -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://yourdomain.com

Look for Content-Encoding: gzip in the response headers, which confirms that Gzip is active.

Conclusion

By enabling Gzip compression in Nginx, you efficiently decrease the bandwidth needed for web transactions and improve your website’s loading speeds. This simple yet effective adjustment is a foundational step in optimizing your Nginx server for better performance and reliability. For more intensive testing scenarios, especially after making significant configuration changes like enabling compression, using a tool like LoadForge to simulate traffic and measure performance impact is highly recommended.

Caching Strategies

Implementing effective caching strategies is crucial in reducing server load and decreasing latency, which are vital for maintaining fast response times and enhancing user experience on high traffic websites. In this section, we will delve into two primary caching mechanisms for Nginx: browser caching and static file caching using the expires directive.

Browser Caching

Browser caching allows web browsers to store copies of files locally, decreasing the need for repeated downloads from the server. This reduction in data transfer not only saves bandwidth but also significantly improves page load times for returning visitors. To implement browser caching in Nginx, you need to set the Cache-Control headers appropriately.

Here is an example of how to configure your Nginx to set Cache-Control headers for different types of files:

location ~* \.(jpg|jpeg|png|gif|ico|css|js)$ { expires 30d; add_header Cache-Control "public"; }

In this configuration:

The expires 30d; directive tells the browser that the files can be cached and considered fresh for 30 days.

directive tells the browser that the files can be cached and considered fresh for 30 days. The add_header Cache-Control "public"; directive indicates that the cached content can be stored by any cache, including the browser and intermediate caches (like CDNs).

Static File Caching with the expires Directive

For static assets such as images, JavaScript, CSS files, and more, Nginx can be configured to send an expires header, which specifies how long the content should be considered valid. By using the expires directive, you take control over cache duration, aiding in reducing server requests.

Here’s how to configure expires for static content:

location ~* \.(ico|pdf|flv)$ { expires 1y; } location ~* \.(jpg|jpeg|png|gif|svg|webp)$ { expires 30d; } location ~* \.(js|css)$ { expires 7d; }

In these settings:

Various file types are matched using regular expressions.

Different caching times are assigned depending on the file type's update frequency and importance. For instance, image files get a 30-day expiry because they typically change less frequently, whereas CSS and JavaScript might be set to refresh more often (every 7 days).

Practical Considerations for Caching

While implementing caching, consider the following to optimize effectiveness:

Versioning : When making significant updates to files like CSS or JavaScript, use versioning (e.g., styles-v123.css ) to avoid old cache issues.

: When making significant updates to files like CSS or JavaScript, use versioning (e.g., ) to avoid old cache issues. Cache Busting : Implement cache-busting techniques for critical updates to ensure users receive the most recent version of your website.

: Implement cache-busting techniques for critical updates to ensure users receive the most recent version of your website. Sensitive Data: Avoid caching sensitive data that could be inadvertently shared or stored.

Conclusion

By properly setting up caching strategies in Nginx, you effectively decrease the load on your servers while improving the speed and responsiveness of your web applications. This increases scalability by serving more requests with fewer resources. Always monitor the impact of caching on your site performance and make adjustments as necessary to maintain optimal speed and efficiency.

Security Enhancements

Ensuring the security of your Nginx server is just as important as enhancing its performance. Security settings not only help protect your web applications from common vulnerabilities and attacks but also maintain the integrity and confidentiality of your data. In this section, we will discuss several essential security configurations that should be implemented on your Nginx server.

Restricting Access

Implementing access control can help protect sensitive areas of your application. By configuring Nginx to allow access only from specific IP addresses or networks, you can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

location /admin { allow 192.168.1.0/24; deny all; }

HTTPS Configuration

Using SSL/TLS for secure HTTP requests is crucial. Ensure that HTTPS is configured and that SSL parameters are optimized to secure and fasten the SSL handshake process. Always redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS to enforce security.

server { listen 80; server_name yourdomain.com; return 301 https://$server_name$request_uri; } server { listen 443 ssl; server_name yourdomain.com; ssl_certificate /path/to/certificate.crt; ssl_certificate_key /path/to/private.key; ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; ssl_ciphers 'ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384'; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on; }

HTTP Security Headers

Adding security headers to your HTTP responses can prevent cross-site scripting (XSS), clickjacking, and other code injection attacks. Below are a few recommended headers:

add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN"; add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff"; add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block"; add_header Content-Security-Policy "default-src 'self' https:; script-src 'self' 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval' https:";

Hiding Nginx Version

Hiding the Nginx version number in error messages and server headers reduces information leaks that might be useful to attackers.

server_tokens off;

Limiting Request Size

To protect your server from denial-of-service (DoS) attacks caused by very large request payloads, limit the size of the client request body.

client_max_body_size 10M;

Rate Limiting

Protect your applications from abuse (such as brute-force attacks) by limiting the rate of incoming requests.

limit_req_zone $binary_remote_addr zone=mylimit:10m rate=10r/s; server { location /login { limit_req zone=mylimit burst=20; } }

Regular Updates and Patching

Keep Nginx and its modules up-to-date. Regularly apply security updates and patches, which fix vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.

Conclusion

Implementing these security settings will help fortify your Nginx server against common attacks, ensuring a secure environment for your applications. Always keep security in mind when configuring services and continue to stay updated with latest security practices and vulnerabilities.

SSL Optimization

Ensuring the security of data transmitted over the web is paramount, and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), as well as its successor Transport Layer Security (TLS), plays a critical role in enabling this security. However, SSL/TLS encryption and decryption are computationally expensive processes and can slow down web performance if not correctly optimized. In this section, we explore how to optimize SSL/TLS traffic in Nginx to enhance security without compromising on server performance. Key areas include leveraging session caches, tuning buffer sizes, and other relevant settings.

Using Session Caches

One effective approach to optimize SSL/TLS in Nginx is through the use of session caches. Session caching allows the server to store parameters of a session so that frequent clients can reuse them without renegotiating the entire TLS handshake, significantly reducing CPU usage and latency.

Nginx supports a couple of caching mechanisms:

SSL Session Cache : This cache can be managed either by a built-in method or on a shared basis among worker processes. ssl_session_cache shared:SSL:10m; ssl_session_timeout 10m; shared:SSL:10m : This directive configures a cache named SSL shared among all worker processes, holding up to 10MB of session data. ssl_session_timeout 10m : Sessions in the cache are stored for 10 minutes before they expire.

SSL Session Tickets: This mechanism doesn't require server-side storage. Instead, it encrypts session parameters into a ticket and sends it to the client. When revisiting, the client presents the ticket to reuse the session. ssl_session_tickets on; This should be turned on unless your threat model suggests otherwise.

Tuning SSL Buffers

Adjusting the size of the buffers used for SSL transactions can help accommodate different types of content and interaction patterns:

ssl_buffer_size: Tweaking this directive can reduce the overhead of SSL/TLS handshakes and data transfer. It specifies the size of the buffer used for transmitted data. ssl_buffer_size 4k; Set ssl_buffer_size to a smaller size if most of your SSL traffic includes small requests and responses. This minimizes the transfer latency and the SSL overhead for such connections.

Optimizing Performance with SSL/TLS Protocols

Using modern protocols and ciphers can significantly improve the security and performance of your SSL/TLS configurations:

Optimize Cipher Suite : Selecting efficient and secure cipher suites can enhance both security and speed. ssl_ciphers 'ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384'; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on; This configuration enhances security by using strong ciphers and also instructs Nginx to prefer server ciphers, which can be optimized for performance.

Protocol Configuration: Ensure only secure protocols are enabled to protect against protocol downgrade attacks. ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; Disabling older protocols like SSLv2 and SSLv3, along with even TLSv1 and TLSv1.1, mitigates vulnerabilities and promotes better performance with newer protocols.

Conclusion

Properly optimizing SSL can markedly reduce the performance overhead of secure connections. By tuning session caching, buffer configurations, and protocol settings, you can achieve a much faster and securely optimized Nginx environment. Always remember to test these configurations in a staging environment before deploying to production. Monitoring and adjusting configurations as needed can help maintain optimal performance and security. Remember, using LoadForge to test different configurations can be an invaluable tool in this iterative process.

Load Testing with LoadForge

Load testing is a critical component of optimizing Nginx configurations for high-performance scenarios. By simulating high traffic environments, you can understand how different settings impact your server's speed and reliability. LoadForge is an essential tool for this purpose, providing robust functionality to create realistic traffic simulations and analyze the results effectively. This section will guide you on setting up LoadForge tests and interpreting the data to fine-tune your Nginx server.

Setting Up Your LoadForge Test

Creating a load test with LoadForge is straightforward. Follow these steps to set up your test:

Create an Account and Log In: Start by creating an account on LoadForge if you haven’t already, and log in. Define Your Test Script: LoadForge allows you to write custom scripts in Python using the Locust framework. Here is a simple script to test your Nginx server: from locust import HttpUser, task, between class QuickstartUser(HttpUser): wait_time = between(1, 5) @task public void index(): self.client.get("/") self.client.get("/about") This script simulates users visiting the homepage and the about page of your website. Configure Test Parameters: Set the number of simulated users, spawn rate, and the test duration according to your testing needs. Target Your Nginx Server: Enter the URL of your Nginx server. Ensure that LoadForge is allowed to access your server if there are any firewall rules or whitelisting in place.

Running the Test

Once your test is configured, initiate the test run from the LoadForge dashboard. Monitor the test to ensure it progresses without issues. LoadForge provides real-time data during the test, which includes the number of users, requests per second, response times, and error rates.

Interpreting the Results

After completing the test, LoadForge will provide a detailed report which includes:

Total Requests and Response Rate : Shows the total number of requests and how many of these were handled per second.

: Shows the total number of requests and how many of these were handled per second. Response Time : Average, median, and max response times during the load test.

: Average, median, and max response times during the load test. Error Rate : The percentage of requests that resulted in errors.

: The percentage of requests that resulted in errors. Response Time Distribution: Breakdown of response times into percentiles.

Analyze this data to understand how your current Nginx configuration copes with high traffic. Look for:

High response times : Could suggest bottlenecks which might be resolved by tuning Nginx settings related to connection handling and worker processes.

: Could suggest bottlenecks which might be resolved by tuning Nginx settings related to connection handling and worker processes. High error rates: Often indicate that your server is overloaded, pointing to the need for adjustments in worker_connection limits or using load balancing solutions.

Making Iterative Improvements

Use the insights from LoadForge tests to modify your Nginx settings iteratively. After each change, rerun the test to see the effect on performance. This cycle helps in honing the optimal settings for your environment.

By continuously using LoadForge to test and refine your Nginx configurations, you ensure your website remains robust and swift even under intense traffic conditions.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Effective monitoring and troubleshooting are key components of maintaining a high-performing Nginx server. By implementing robust monitoring tools and becoming proficient in troubleshooting techniques, administrators can identify and solve issues quickly, ensuring minimal disruption to services.

Tools for Monitoring Nginx Performance

Nginx's Stub Status Module: This module provides basic statistics about Nginx’s performance, such as active connections, handled requests, and reading/writing/waiting connections. Enable the Stub Status module by adding the following to your Nginx configuration: location /nginx_status { stub_status; allow 127.0.0.1; deny all; } Accessing this endpoint gives a snapshot of the server's health and can be used with external monitoring tools. Third-party Monitoring Solutions: Tools like Prometheus, Grafana, or Zabbix can be integrated with Nginx to provide comprehensive monitoring dashboards. These tools can track metrics over time, allowing for trend analysis and more proactive management.

Techniques for Identifying Bottlenecks

To effectively identify bottlenecks in Nginx:

Analyze Access and Error Logs : Regularly review the logs to detect abnormal patterns or errors that could indicate problems. Configuring detailed logging can help trace issues more accurately. Here’s how you might enable and work with Nginx logs: access_log /var/log/nginx/access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log warn; Monitoring changes in the logs during traffic spikes or following configuration adjustments can reveal specific performance bottlenecks.

Use ngx_top : This tool acts like top command but for Nginx, showing which Nginx workers are consuming the most resources in real-time.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

When facing common Nginx issues like 502 Bad Gateway errors or slowness, consider the following steps:

Check for high resource usage : Use tools such as top , htop , or vmstat to monitor CPU and memory usage. High usage might suggest inefficient configurations, such as an inadequate number of worker_processes or excessive worker_connections .

Review configuration files : Incorrect settings in nginx.conf can lead to performance issues. Validate the configuration using: nginx -t This command checks for syntax errors and provides feedback on what may need to be corrected.

Examine upstream services: Slow responses from proxy or upstream services can slow down Nginx. Ensure that back-end services are optimized and healthy.

Advanced Troubleshooting Techniques

Profiling with ngx_http_stub_status_module : Gain insights into Nginx’s handling of requests and connections which can be crucial for diagnosing performance issues in a high-load environment.

Real-time logging: Adjust log levels dynamically to capture detailed error logs without requiring a server restart. This can be crucial during incident management: error_log /var/log/nginx/error.log debug;

Regularly monitoring your Nginx server and knowing how to effectively troubleshoot will ensure that it continues to perform efficiently under various conditions. This proactive approach helps in maintaining the reliability and speed of the services reliant on Nginx.

Advanced Tips and Tricks

When you've tailored the basic settings of your Nginx server and it's running smoothly under typical conditions, it’s time to implement advanced performance tweaks and hidden settings to handle high-load situations even more efficiently. This section delves into lesser-known configurations and techniques that can give your Nginx server an edge in performance during intense traffic spikes.

1. Fine-Tuning TCP/IP Stack

Optimizing the TCP/IP stack can significantly enhance your server's ability to handle large volumes of requests. Some key settings include:

TCP Fast Open : This setting allows the server to send data in the initial SYN packet of a TCP connection, reducing round-trip times. server { listen 80 fastopen=256; }

Increasing TCP Backlog : Setting a higher backlog can help Nginx deal with sudden bursts of connections by increasing the size of the queue for pending connections. events { worker_connections 1024; multi_accept on; }

TCP_nodelay and TCP_nopush: These parameters control how TCP packets are concatenated and sent, which can be optimized to reduce latency. http { tcp_nodelay on; tcp_nopush on; }

2. Thread Pools

Nginx can offload certain heavy operations like disk I/O to thread pools, thus freeing up worker processes to handle more incoming connections.

events { worker_connections 1024; } thread_pool mypool threads=32 max_queue=65536;

3. Dynamic Module Loading

By dynamically loading modules only when needed, you can reduce the memory footprint and startup time of Nginx.

load_module modules/ngx_http_geoip_module.so;

4. Using Lua for Scripting

Embedding Lua in Nginx with the ngx_http_lua_module allows you to write high-performance dynamic handlers and tasks directly within the Nginx configuration:

location / { content_by_lua_block { ngx.say("Hello, Lua!") } }

5. Real-time Metrics

Utilizing live activity monitoring of Nginx can help in proactively managing performance and spotting issues before they affect service:

Stub Status Module : Provides basic real-time status reports. location /nginx_status { stub_status on; allow 127.0.0.1; deny all; }

HttpV2 Module: Improves the performance of HTTP/2 connections. http { http2_max_requests 10000; }

6. Connection Pooling for Upstreams

When using Nginx as a reverse proxy, connection pooling to upstream servers can reduce latency and increase throughput.

upstream backend { server backend1.example.com; server backend2.example.com; keepalive 32; }

7. Rate Limiting

Implementing rate limiting can prevent resource starvation and ensure fair use among clients:

limit_req_zone $binary_remote_addr zone=mylimit:10m rate=10r/s;

Conclusion

These advanced configurations and hidden settings require careful testing and monitoring to ensure they deliver the desired results without unintended side-effects. By progressively implementing and verifying each tweak, you can significantly enhance the performance of your Nginx server under high-load conditions. Always remember to employ LoadForge tests to evaluate the impact of these advanced settings under simulated traffic conditions.