Load Testing Server-Sent Events (SSE)

Server-Sent Events (SSE) provide a unidirectional stream of updates from server to client over HTTP. LoadForge supports SSE testing via Locust by leveraging HTTP streaming and the
sseclient library.
# locust.py
import time
from locust import HttpUser, between, task
import sseclient
class SseUser(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
host = "https://example.com"
@task
def listen_events(self):
with self.client.get("/events", name="SSE Stream", stream=True) as response:
client = sseclient.SSEClient(response)
# Read a few events
for event in client.events():
print(event.data)
break
Notes:
pip install locust sseclient if you wish to test locally.
