Webhook Testing

Test webhook endpoints with validation, retry logic, and security checks

This guide demonstrates how to test webhook endpoints with LoadForge, including payload validation, retry mechanisms, and security verification.

Use Cases

  • Testing webhook delivery reliability and retry logic
  • Validating webhook payload formats and signatures
  • Load testing webhook endpoints under high volume
  • Testing webhook security (signatures, authentication)
  • Simulating webhook failures and recovery

Basic Webhook Testing

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import json
import time
import hashlib
import hmac
import uuid

class WebhookUser(HttpUser):
    wait_time = between(1, 3)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize webhook testing"""
        self.webhook_secret = "webhook-secret-key-123"
        self.delivery_attempts = {}
        
    @task(3)
    def test_webhook_delivery(self):
        """Test basic webhook payload delivery"""
        webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        payload = {
            "event": "user.created",
            "data": {
                "user_id": f"user_{int(time.time())}",
                "email": f"test{int(time.time())}@example.com",
                "created_at": int(time.time())
            },
            "webhook_id": webhook_id,
            "timestamp": int(time.time())
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'User-Agent': 'MyApp-Webhooks/1.0',
            'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
            'X-Webhook-Event': 'user.created'
        }
        
        # Add webhook signature
        signature = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
        headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = signature
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/user-events',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_delivery")
        
        if response.status_code == 200:
            self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'success'
        elif response.status_code in [202, 204]:
            self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'accepted'
        else:
            self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'failed'
            
    def _generate_signature(self, payload):
        """Generate HMAC signature for webhook security"""
        return hmac.new(
            self.webhook_secret.encode(),
            payload.encode(),
            hashlib.sha256
        ).hexdigest()

    @task(2)
    def test_webhook_retry_logic(self):
        """Test webhook retry mechanism"""
        webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        payload = {
            "event": "payment.failed",
            "data": {
                "payment_id": f"pay_{int(time.time())}",
                "amount": 99.99,
                "currency": "USD",
                "failure_reason": "insufficient_funds"
            },
            "webhook_id": webhook_id,
            "attempt": 1,
            "max_attempts": 3
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
            'X-Webhook-Retry': 'true',
            'X-Webhook-Signature': self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
        }
        
        # First attempt - simulate failure by expecting specific response
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/payment-events',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_retry_attempt")
        
        # Test retry with incremented attempt count
        if response.status_code >= 400:
            time.sleep(1)  # Simulate retry delay
            
            payload["attempt"] = 2
            headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
            
            retry_response = self.client.post('/webhooks/payment-events',
                                            json=payload,
                                            headers=headers,
                                            name="webhook_retry_attempt")

    @task(2)
    def test_webhook_validation(self):
        """Test webhook payload validation"""
        test_cases = [
            # Valid payload
            {
                "event": "order.completed",
                "data": {
                    "order_id": f"order_{int(time.time())}",
                    "total": 149.99,
                    "items": [{"id": "item1", "quantity": 2}]
                }
            },
            # Invalid payload - missing required fields
            {
                "event": "order.completed",
                "data": {
                    "total": 149.99
                    # Missing order_id and items
                }
            },
            # Invalid payload - wrong data types
            {
                "event": "order.completed",
                "data": {
                    "order_id": 12345,  # Should be string
                    "total": "invalid",  # Should be number
                    "items": "not_array"  # Should be array
                }
            }
        ]
        
        for i, payload in enumerate(test_cases):
            webhook_id = f"validation_{i}_{int(time.time())}"
            payload["webhook_id"] = webhook_id
            
            headers = {
                'Content-Type': 'application/json',
                'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
                'X-Webhook-Signature': self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
            }
            
            response = self.client.post('/webhooks/order-events',
                                      json=payload,
                                      headers=headers,
                                      name="webhook_validation")
            
            # First payload should succeed, others should fail validation
            expected_success = (i == 0)
            if expected_success and response.status_code == 200:
                continue
            elif not expected_success and response.status_code == 400:
                continue
            else:
                print(f"Validation test {i} unexpected result: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_webhook_security(self):
        """Test webhook security features"""
        payload = {
            "event": "security.test",
            "data": {"test": True},
            "webhook_id": str(uuid.uuid4())
        }
        
        # Test without signature (should fail)
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers={'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
                                  name="webhook_no_signature")
        
        # Test with invalid signature (should fail)
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Webhook-Signature': 'invalid-signature'
        }
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_invalid_signature")
        
        # Test with valid signature (should succeed)
        headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload))
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_valid_signature")

Advanced Webhook Testing

from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import json
import time
import random

class AdvancedWebhookUser(HttpUser):
    wait_time = between(1, 4)
    
    def on_start(self):
        """Initialize advanced webhook testing"""
        self.webhook_types = [
            'user.created', 'user.updated', 'user.deleted',
            'order.created', 'order.paid', 'order.shipped',
            'payment.succeeded', 'payment.failed', 'payment.refunded'
        ]
        self.batch_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        
    @task(2)
    def test_webhook_batch_delivery(self):
        """Test batch webhook delivery"""
        batch_size = random.randint(5, 15)
        webhooks = []
        
        for i in range(batch_size):
            webhook = {
                "webhook_id": f"batch_{self.batch_id}_{i}",
                "event": random.choice(self.webhook_types),
                "data": {
                    "id": f"entity_{i}_{int(time.time())}",
                    "batch_id": self.batch_id,
                    "sequence": i
                },
                "timestamp": int(time.time())
            }
            webhooks.append(webhook)
        
        payload = {
            "batch_id": self.batch_id,
            "webhooks": webhooks,
            "total_count": len(webhooks)
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Batch-ID': self.batch_id,
            'X-Webhook-Count': str(len(webhooks))
        }
        
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/batch',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  name="webhook_batch_delivery")

    @task(1)
    def test_webhook_idempotency(self):
        """Test webhook idempotency handling"""
        webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4())
        payload = {
            "event": "test.idempotency",
            "data": {"test_id": webhook_id},
            "webhook_id": webhook_id,
            "idempotency_key": f"idem_{webhook_id}"
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id,
            'X-Idempotency-Key': payload["idempotency_key"]
        }
        
        # Send same webhook twice
        for attempt in range(2):
            response = self.client.post('/webhooks/idempotency-test',
                                      json=payload,
                                      headers=headers,
                                      name=f"webhook_idempotency_attempt_{attempt + 1}")
            
            # Both attempts should succeed (idempotent)
            if response.status_code not in [200, 202]:
                print(f"Idempotency test failed on attempt {attempt + 1}")

    @task(1)
    def test_webhook_timeout_handling(self):
        """Test webhook timeout scenarios"""
        payload = {
            "event": "test.timeout",
            "data": {
                "processing_time": random.choice([1, 5, 10, 30]),  # seconds
                "should_timeout": random.choice([True, False])
            },
            "webhook_id": str(uuid.uuid4())
        }
        
        headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            'X-Timeout-Test': 'true'
        }
        
        # Set shorter timeout for testing
        response = self.client.post('/webhooks/timeout-test',
                                  json=payload,
                                  headers=headers,
                                  timeout=15,  # 15 second timeout
                                  name="webhook_timeout_test")

    def on_stop(self):
        """Cleanup webhook test data"""
        cleanup_payload = {
            "action": "cleanup",
            "batch_id": self.batch_id,
            "timestamp": int(time.time())
        }
        
        try:
            self.client.post('/webhooks/cleanup',
                           json=cleanup_payload,
                           headers={'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
                           name="webhook_cleanup")
        except:
            pass  # Ignore cleanup errors

Webhook Testing Patterns

  1. Delivery Verification: Confirm webhooks reach endpoints successfully
  2. Retry Logic: Test automatic retry mechanisms and backoff strategies
  3. Payload Validation: Verify webhook data format and required fields
  4. Security Testing: Validate signatures, authentication, and authorization
  5. Idempotency: Test duplicate webhook handling
  6. Batch Processing: Test bulk webhook delivery
  7. Timeout Handling: Test webhook processing time limits

Common Webhook Events

  • User Events: Registration, profile updates, deletions
  • Order Events: Creation, payment, fulfillment, cancellation
  • Payment Events: Success, failure, refunds, disputes
  • System Events: Maintenance, alerts, status changes
  • Integration Events: Third-party service notifications

This guide provides comprehensive webhook testing patterns for reliable event-driven architectures with proper validation and error handling.
