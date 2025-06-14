This guide demonstrates how to test webhook endpoints with LoadForge, including payload validation, retry mechanisms, and security verification.

Use Cases

Testing webhook delivery reliability and retry logic

Validating webhook payload formats and signatures

Load testing webhook endpoints under high volume

Testing webhook security (signatures, authentication)

Simulating webhook failures and recovery

Basic Webhook Testing

from locust import HttpUser, task, between import json import time import hashlib import hmac import uuid class WebhookUser(HttpUser): wait_time = between(1, 3) def on_start(self): """Initialize webhook testing""" self.webhook_secret = "webhook-secret-key-123" self.delivery_attempts = {} @task(3) def test_webhook_delivery(self): """Test basic webhook payload delivery""" webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4()) payload = { "event": "user.created", "data": { "user_id": f"user_{int(time.time())}", "email": f"test{int(time.time())}@example.com", "created_at": int(time.time()) }, "webhook_id": webhook_id, "timestamp": int(time.time()) } headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'User-Agent': 'MyApp-Webhooks/1.0', 'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id, 'X-Webhook-Event': 'user.created' } # Add webhook signature signature = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = signature response = self.client.post('/webhooks/user-events', json=payload, headers=headers, name="webhook_delivery") if response.status_code == 200: self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'success' elif response.status_code in [202, 204]: self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'accepted' else: self.delivery_attempts[webhook_id] = 'failed' def _generate_signature(self, payload): """Generate HMAC signature for webhook security""" return hmac.new( self.webhook_secret.encode(), payload.encode(), hashlib.sha256 ).hexdigest() @task(2) def test_webhook_retry_logic(self): """Test webhook retry mechanism""" webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4()) payload = { "event": "payment.failed", "data": { "payment_id": f"pay_{int(time.time())}", "amount": 99.99, "currency": "USD", "failure_reason": "insufficient_funds" }, "webhook_id": webhook_id, "attempt": 1, "max_attempts": 3 } headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id, 'X-Webhook-Retry': 'true', 'X-Webhook-Signature': self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) } # First attempt - simulate failure by expecting specific response response = self.client.post('/webhooks/payment-events', json=payload, headers=headers, name="webhook_retry_attempt") # Test retry with incremented attempt count if response.status_code >= 400: time.sleep(1) # Simulate retry delay payload["attempt"] = 2 headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) retry_response = self.client.post('/webhooks/payment-events', json=payload, headers=headers, name="webhook_retry_attempt") @task(2) def test_webhook_validation(self): """Test webhook payload validation""" test_cases = [ # Valid payload { "event": "order.completed", "data": { "order_id": f"order_{int(time.time())}", "total": 149.99, "items": [{"id": "item1", "quantity": 2}] } }, # Invalid payload - missing required fields { "event": "order.completed", "data": { "total": 149.99 # Missing order_id and items } }, # Invalid payload - wrong data types { "event": "order.completed", "data": { "order_id": 12345, # Should be string "total": "invalid", # Should be number "items": "not_array" # Should be array } } ] for i, payload in enumerate(test_cases): webhook_id = f"validation_{i}_{int(time.time())}" payload["webhook_id"] = webhook_id headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id, 'X-Webhook-Signature': self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) } response = self.client.post('/webhooks/order-events', json=payload, headers=headers, name="webhook_validation") # First payload should succeed, others should fail validation expected_success = (i == 0) if expected_success and response.status_code == 200: continue elif not expected_success and response.status_code == 400: continue else: print(f"Validation test {i} unexpected result: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_webhook_security(self): """Test webhook security features""" payload = { "event": "security.test", "data": {"test": True}, "webhook_id": str(uuid.uuid4()) } # Test without signature (should fail) response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test', json=payload, headers={'Content-Type': 'application/json'}, name="webhook_no_signature") # Test with invalid signature (should fail) headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'X-Webhook-Signature': 'invalid-signature' } response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test', json=payload, headers=headers, name="webhook_invalid_signature") # Test with valid signature (should succeed) headers['X-Webhook-Signature'] = self._generate_signature(json.dumps(payload)) response = self.client.post('/webhooks/security-test', json=payload, headers=headers, name="webhook_valid_signature")

Advanced Webhook Testing

from locust import HttpUser, task, between import json import time import random class AdvancedWebhookUser(HttpUser): wait_time = between(1, 4) def on_start(self): """Initialize advanced webhook testing""" self.webhook_types = [ 'user.created', 'user.updated', 'user.deleted', 'order.created', 'order.paid', 'order.shipped', 'payment.succeeded', 'payment.failed', 'payment.refunded' ] self.batch_id = str(uuid.uuid4()) @task(2) def test_webhook_batch_delivery(self): """Test batch webhook delivery""" batch_size = random.randint(5, 15) webhooks = [] for i in range(batch_size): webhook = { "webhook_id": f"batch_{self.batch_id}_{i}", "event": random.choice(self.webhook_types), "data": { "id": f"entity_{i}_{int(time.time())}", "batch_id": self.batch_id, "sequence": i }, "timestamp": int(time.time()) } webhooks.append(webhook) payload = { "batch_id": self.batch_id, "webhooks": webhooks, "total_count": len(webhooks) } headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'X-Batch-ID': self.batch_id, 'X-Webhook-Count': str(len(webhooks)) } response = self.client.post('/webhooks/batch', json=payload, headers=headers, name="webhook_batch_delivery") @task(1) def test_webhook_idempotency(self): """Test webhook idempotency handling""" webhook_id = str(uuid.uuid4()) payload = { "event": "test.idempotency", "data": {"test_id": webhook_id}, "webhook_id": webhook_id, "idempotency_key": f"idem_{webhook_id}" } headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'X-Webhook-ID': webhook_id, 'X-Idempotency-Key': payload["idempotency_key"] } # Send same webhook twice for attempt in range(2): response = self.client.post('/webhooks/idempotency-test', json=payload, headers=headers, name=f"webhook_idempotency_attempt_{attempt + 1}") # Both attempts should succeed (idempotent) if response.status_code not in [200, 202]: print(f"Idempotency test failed on attempt {attempt + 1}") @task(1) def test_webhook_timeout_handling(self): """Test webhook timeout scenarios""" payload = { "event": "test.timeout", "data": { "processing_time": random.choice([1, 5, 10, 30]), # seconds "should_timeout": random.choice([True, False]) }, "webhook_id": str(uuid.uuid4()) } headers = { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', 'X-Timeout-Test': 'true' } # Set shorter timeout for testing response = self.client.post('/webhooks/timeout-test', json=payload, headers=headers, timeout=15, # 15 second timeout name="webhook_timeout_test") def on_stop(self): """Cleanup webhook test data""" cleanup_payload = { "action": "cleanup", "batch_id": self.batch_id, "timestamp": int(time.time()) } try: self.client.post('/webhooks/cleanup', json=cleanup_payload, headers={'Content-Type': 'application/json'}, name="webhook_cleanup") except: pass # Ignore cleanup errors

Webhook Testing Patterns

Delivery Verification: Confirm webhooks reach endpoints successfully Retry Logic: Test automatic retry mechanisms and backoff strategies Payload Validation: Verify webhook data format and required fields Security Testing: Validate signatures, authentication, and authorization Idempotency: Test duplicate webhook handling Batch Processing: Test bulk webhook delivery Timeout Handling: Test webhook processing time limits

Common Webhook Events

User Events : Registration, profile updates, deletions

: Registration, profile updates, deletions Order Events : Creation, payment, fulfillment, cancellation

: Creation, payment, fulfillment, cancellation Payment Events : Success, failure, refunds, disputes

: Success, failure, refunds, disputes System Events : Maintenance, alerts, status changes

: Maintenance, alerts, status changes Integration Events: Third-party service notifications