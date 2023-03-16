Load Testing Apache Kafka

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Guide on load testing Kafka topics with LoadForge using Locust.
You are now browsing the LoadForge locust test directory. You can use these tests as a starting point for your own tests, or use our AI wizard to generate one automatically.
Apache Kafka is a distributed streaming platform for publishing and subscribing to streams of records. LoadForge supports Kafka testing via Locust by using the
kafka-python library.
# locust.py
import time
from locust import User, between, task
from kafka import KafkaProducer, KafkaConsumer
class KafkaUser(User):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
def on_start(self):
# Initialize producer and consumer
self.producer = KafkaProducer(bootstrap_servers='localhost:9092')
self.consumer = KafkaConsumer(
'loadforge_test',
bootstrap_servers='localhost:9092',
auto_offset_reset='earliest',
enable_auto_commit=True
)
@task(3)
def produce(self):
# Send a message
self.producer.send('loadforge_test', b'Hello from LoadForge')
self.producer.flush()
@task(1)
def consume(self):
# Poll for messages
msg_pack = self.consumer.poll(timeout_ms=1000)
for tp, messages in msg_pack.items():
for message in messages:
_ = message.value
if __name__ == "__main__":
from locust import run_single_user
run_single_user(KafkaUser)
Notes:
pip install locust kafka-python if you wish to test locally.
loadforge_test exists.