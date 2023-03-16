← Load Test Directory

Azure AD Authentication and Testing

How to authenticate with Azure AD and test your application.

World

Below is a Locustfile that demonstrates how to:

  1. Authenticate with Azure AD and obtain an access token.
  2. Store and reuse cookies (e.g., AspNetCore.Antiforgery, AspNetCore.Cookies).
  3. Call endpoints with correct headers while handling stateful session data.

Example test script for LoadForge

This script:

  • Logs in to Azure AD using client credentials.
  • Stores and manages cookies and tokens.
  • Executes requests in a simulated user flow.
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import requests
import json

class PortalUser(HttpUser):
    wait_time = between(1, 3)  # Simulated user wait time
    token_url = "https://login.microsoftonline.com/YOUR_TENANT_ID/oauth2/v2.0/token"
    client_id = "YOUR_CLIENT_ID"
    client_secret = "YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET"
    scope = "https://graph.microsoft.com/.default"
    token = None
    headers = {}
    cookies = {}

    def on_start(self):
        """Fetch OAuth2 Token and store it for use in all requests."""
        self.token = self.get_oauth_token()
        self.headers = {
            "Authorization": f"Bearer {self.token}",
            "Content-Type": "application/json",
        }

        # Initial request to fetch session cookies
        self.login_portal()

    def get_oauth_token(self):
        """Retrieve OAuth token from Azure AD."""
        data = {
            "client_id": self.client_id,
            "client_secret": self.client_secret,
            "scope": self.scope,
            "grant_type": "client_credentials",
        }
        response = requests.post(self.token_url, data=data)
        response.raise_for_status()  # Ensure request succeeded
        return response.json().get("access_token")

    def login_portal(self):
        """Initial request to portal to retrieve required cookies."""
        response = self.client.get("/login", headers=self.headers)
        self.cookies.update(response.cookies.get_dict())  # Store cookies

    @task
    def perform_task(self):
        """Perform a simulated user action with correct authentication headers."""
        self.headers["X-CSRF-Token"] = self.cookies.get("AspNetCore.Antiforgery", "")

        response = self.client.get(
            "/dashboard",
            headers=self.headers,
            cookies=self.cookies
        )

        if "AspNetCore.Antiforgery" in response.cookies:
            self.cookies["AspNetCore.Antiforgery"] = response.cookies["AspNetCore.Antiforgery"]

        # Simulated POST action (e.g., event signup)
        self.client.post(
            "/event/signup",
            headers=self.headers,
            cookies=self.cookies,
            json={"event_id": 123}
        )

Key Features

  1. OAuth2 Token Handling

    • Retrieves an access token from Azure AD.
    • Uses client credentials flow (modify if using user authentication).

  2. Session Management

    • Stores ASP.NET Core antiforgery tokens and cookies dynamically.
    • Ensures requests include required headers.

  3. User Flow Simulation

    • Starts with a login request to set up cookies.
    • Calls /dashboard (or another resource) with authentication headers.
    • Simulates an event signup to test form submissions.

Modifications for Your Portal

  • Update Azure AD settings (replace YOUR_TENANT_ID, YOUR_CLIENT_ID, etc.).
  • Change request endpoints (/login, /dashboard, /event/signup) to match your portal.
  • Modify authentication grant type if using authorization code flow.

