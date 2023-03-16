Load Testing AMQP and RabbitMQ

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Guide on load testing message brokers (RabbitMQ) via the AMQP protocol with LoadForge using Locust.
AMQP is a popular protocol for messaging systems like RabbitMQ. LoadForge supports AMQP testing using the
MqttUser interface (via
locust-plugins) or a custom
pika client in Locust.
# locust.py
import pika
from locust import User, between, task
class RabbitUser(User):
wait_time = between(1, 2)
def on_start(self):
params = pika.ConnectionParameters('localhost', 5672)
self.connection = pika.BlockingConnection(params)
self.channel = self.connection.channel()
self.channel.queue_declare(queue='loadforge_test')
@task
def publish(self):
self.channel.basic_publish(exchange='', routing_key='loadforge_test', body='Hello LoadForge')
@task
def consume(self):
method_frame, header_frame, body = self.channel.basic_get(queue='loadforge_test', auto_ack=True)
if body:
_ = body
Notes:
pip install locust pika if you wish to test locally.