Simple Snapshot Testing

This guide shows how to capture and compare API response snapshots to detect regressions. Perfect for ensuring API responses remain consistent over time.

Use Cases

Detect API response changes

Validate response structure consistency

Catch unintended API modifications

Monitor API stability over time

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import json import hashlib import time class SnapshotTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Endpoints to snapshot self.endpoints = [ "/api/users", "/api/products", "/api/orders", "/api/health" ] # Store snapshots in memory (in real use, save to file/database) self.snapshots = {} self.snapshot_mismatches = [] # Initialize baseline snapshots self.create_baseline_snapshots() def create_baseline_snapshots(self): """Create initial snapshots to compare against""" print("Creating baseline snapshots...") for endpoint in self.endpoints: try: with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Baseline - {endpoint}") as response: if response.status_code == 200: snapshot_data = self.create_snapshot(response) self.snapshots[endpoint] = snapshot_data print(f"Baseline snapshot created for {endpoint}") else: print(f"Failed to create baseline for {endpoint}: {response.status_code}") except Exception as e: print(f"Error creating baseline for {endpoint}: {e}") @task(4) def test_api_snapshot(self): """Test API response against saved snapshot""" endpoint = self.random_endpoint() with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Snapshot Test - {endpoint}") as response: if response.status_code == 200: current_snapshot = self.create_snapshot(response) self.compare_snapshots(endpoint, current_snapshot) else: response.failure(f"Snapshot test failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_response_structure(self): """Test that response structure matches snapshot""" endpoint = self.random_endpoint() with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Structure Test - {endpoint}") as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() structure = self.extract_structure(data) if endpoint in self.snapshots: baseline_structure = self.snapshots[endpoint].get("structure") if structure == baseline_structure: print(f"Structure test {endpoint}: PASSED") else: print(f"Structure test {endpoint}: FAILED - structure changed") response.failure("Response structure changed") else: print(f"Structure test {endpoint}: No baseline available") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") @task(2) def test_response_fields(self): """Test that required fields are present""" endpoint = self.random_endpoint() with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Fields Test - {endpoint}") as response: if response.status_code == 200: try: data = response.json() if endpoint in self.snapshots: baseline_fields = self.snapshots[endpoint].get("fields", set()) current_fields = self.extract_fields(data) missing_fields = baseline_fields - current_fields new_fields = current_fields - baseline_fields if missing_fields: print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: Missing fields: {missing_fields}") response.failure(f"Missing fields: {missing_fields}") elif new_fields: print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: New fields detected: {new_fields}") else: print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: PASSED") else: print(f"Fields test {endpoint}: No baseline available") except json.JSONDecodeError: response.failure("Invalid JSON response") @task(1) def test_response_size(self): """Test that response size is within expected range""" endpoint = self.random_endpoint() with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Size Test - {endpoint}") as response: if response.status_code == 200: current_size = len(response.text) if endpoint in self.snapshots: baseline_size = self.snapshots[endpoint].get("size", 0) size_diff = abs(current_size - baseline_size) size_change_percent = (size_diff / baseline_size * 100) if baseline_size > 0 else 0 if size_change_percent > 50: # More than 50% change print(f"Size test {endpoint}: Large size change: {size_change_percent:.1f}%") response.failure(f"Response size changed significantly: {size_change_percent:.1f}%") elif size_change_percent > 20: # 20-50% change print(f"Size test {endpoint}: Moderate size change: {size_change_percent:.1f}%") else: print(f"Size test {endpoint}: Size stable ({size_change_percent:.1f}% change)") else: print(f"Size test {endpoint}: No baseline size available") def create_snapshot(self, response): """Create a snapshot from API response""" try: data = response.json() snapshot = { "timestamp": time.time(), "status_code": response.status_code, "size": len(response.text), "content_hash": hashlib.md5(response.text.encode()).hexdigest(), "structure": self.extract_structure(data), "fields": self.extract_fields(data), "headers": dict(response.headers) } return snapshot except json.JSONDecodeError: return { "timestamp": time.time(), "status_code": response.status_code, "size": len(response.text), "content_hash": hashlib.md5(response.text.encode()).hexdigest(), "error": "Invalid JSON" } def extract_structure(self, data): """Extract the structure of JSON data""" if isinstance(data, dict): return {key: self.extract_structure(value) for key, value in data.items()} elif isinstance(data, list): if data: return [self.extract_structure(data[0])] # Structure of first item else: return [] else: return type(data).__name__ def extract_fields(self, data): """Extract all field names from JSON data""" fields = set() def collect_fields(obj, prefix=""): if isinstance(obj, dict): for key, value in obj.items(): field_name = f"{prefix}.{key}" if prefix else key fields.add(field_name) collect_fields(value, field_name) elif isinstance(obj, list) and obj: collect_fields(obj[0], prefix) # Check first item structure collect_fields(data) return fields def compare_snapshots(self, endpoint, current_snapshot): """Compare current snapshot with baseline""" if endpoint not in self.snapshots: print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: No baseline snapshot") return baseline = self.snapshots[endpoint] # Compare content hash if current_snapshot["content_hash"] == baseline["content_hash"]: print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: IDENTICAL") return # Check what changed changes = [] if current_snapshot["status_code"] != baseline["status_code"]: changes.append(f"status_code: {baseline['status_code']} -> {current_snapshot['status_code']}") if current_snapshot["structure"] != baseline["structure"]: changes.append("response structure changed") size_diff = current_snapshot["size"] - baseline["size"] if abs(size_diff) > 100: # More than 100 bytes difference changes.append(f"size: {size_diff:+d} bytes") if changes: print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: CHANGED - {', '.join(changes)}") self.snapshot_mismatches.append({ "endpoint": endpoint, "changes": changes, "timestamp": current_snapshot["timestamp"] }) else: print(f"Snapshot comparison {endpoint}: Minor changes detected") def random_endpoint(self): """Get a random endpoint for testing""" import random return random.choice(self.endpoints) @task(1) def report_snapshot_status(self): """Report overall snapshot testing status""" total_endpoints = len(self.endpoints) endpoints_with_baselines = len(self.snapshots) total_mismatches = len(self.snapshot_mismatches) print(f"Snapshot Status: {endpoints_with_baselines}/{total_endpoints} baselines, {total_mismatches} mismatches") if total_mismatches > 0: print("Recent mismatches:") for mismatch in self.snapshot_mismatches[-3:]: # Show last 3 print(f" {mismatch['endpoint']}: {', '.join(mismatch['changes'])}")

Setup Instructions

Run initial test to create baseline snapshots Save snapshots to persistent storage (file/database) for real use Configure endpoints you want to monitor Set appropriate thresholds for size and structure changes

What This Tests

Response Consistency : Detects when API responses change

: Detects when API responses change Structure Stability : Monitors JSON structure changes

: Monitors JSON structure changes Field Presence : Ensures required fields remain present

: Ensures required fields remain present Response Size: Tracks significant size changes

Snapshot Components

Content Hash : MD5 hash of entire response

: MD5 hash of entire response Structure : JSON structure template

: JSON structure template Fields : All field names in response

: All field names in response Size : Response size in bytes

: Response size in bytes Headers: HTTP response headers

Change Detection

The guide detects:

Structure Changes : JSON schema modifications

: JSON schema modifications Missing Fields : Required fields removed

: Required fields removed New Fields : Additional fields added

: Additional fields added Size Changes : Significant response size changes

: Significant response size changes Status Code Changes: HTTP status modifications

Best Practices

Regular Baselines : Update baselines when changes are intentional

: Update baselines when changes are intentional Threshold Tuning : Adjust change thresholds for your API

: Adjust change thresholds for your API Persistent Storage : Save snapshots to files or database

: Save snapshots to files or database Change Review: Review all detected changes before deployment

Common Use Cases