Updated UX & Activity Logging

March 25, 2025 • 2 min read

We’ve rolled out a fresh update to LoadForge, focused on enhancing usability, improving how data is presented, and making the platform more intuitive than ever.

While many of the changes are subtle, they add up to a smoother and more efficient experience. From better readability to more logical layouts and clearer statistics, these small upgrades are designed to make your workflow feel even faster.

New Collapsible & Expandable Menu

One of the biggest visual changes is our new sidebar menu system. It’s now collapsible, giving you more screen space when you’re diving into test results or monitoring logs.

We’ve also added a dropdown menu structure, built to scale with LoadForge’s growing feature set. Whether you’re managing tests, configuring environments, or digging into logs, everything is organized, accessible, and easy to find.

Team-Friendly: Activity Logging is Here

We’ve introduced Activity Logging — a powerful new feature for teams. You can now see what changes have been made across your LoadForge account, and by whom. Whether a teammate edits a test, starts a run, or updates configuration settings, it's all logged and accessible, giving you greater transparency and traceability across your team.

What’s New at a Glance:

✅ Refined UI elements for better readability and usability

📊 Improved display of performance data and test results

🧭 Collapsible sidebar and dropdown menus for easier navigation

👥 New: Activity logging to track team changes across the platform

🚀 Minor UX improvements throughout for a faster, smoother experience

These updates reflect our ongoing mission to make LoadForge the most powerful and user-friendly load testing platform out there — built for speed, clarity, and collaboration.

As always, your feedback helps drive our roadmap. Got thoughts or ideas? Let us know!