Tags, Automated Tests, Run Updates and more

A fast-loading site keeps users engaged, drives higher conversion rates, and even improves search engine rankings. This guide will walk you through a practical approach to load testing a WordPress site hosted on Rapyd Cloud using LoadForge.
We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...
TLDR: We've introduced updates including a tagging system for tests, a user field to identify run starters, a new description field, and an automated test system with pre-made scripts to simplify testing processes.
We've got a heap of new updates for you, focused on multi-user organizations and easier test creation.
Tag System
We have added a tagging system for Tests, allowing you to attach any number of tags to your load tests. You can then filter on them, both on the test management page and the run results page.
Run Owner
We've added a user field to runs, so you can see who started a run on the Run list.
Descriptions
You can keep arbitrary notes and descriptions on any Web Test in the new Description field.
Automated Tests
You can now choose between the normal advanced editor, and the automated test system. A simplified version of tests that provides several pre-made test scripts to test basic functionality on a variety of apps.