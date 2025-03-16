Tags, Automated Tests, Run Updates and more

→

TLDR: We've introduced updates including a tagging system for tests, a user field to identify run starters, a new description field, and an automated test system with pre-made scripts to simplify testing processes.

March 16, 2025 • 1 min read

We've got a heap of new updates for you, focused on multi-user organizations and easier test creation.

Tag System

We have added a tagging system for Tests, allowing you to attach any number of tags to your load tests. You can then filter on them, both on the test management page and the run results page.

Run Owner

We've added a user field to runs, so you can see who started a run on the Run list.

Descriptions

You can keep arbitrary notes and descriptions on any Web Test in the new Description field.

Automated Tests

You can now choose between the normal advanced editor, and the automated test system. A simplified version of tests that provides several pre-made test scripts to test basic functionality on a variety of apps.