Revamped Hosts, AI Reports, UX Updates

TLDR: We've overhauled the Hosts page with new features for technology scanning and monitoring, enhanced AI analysis for reports, improved response time tracking, added new graphs for web tests, and expanded retention information, significantly enhancing overall user experience.

February 23, 2025 • 2 min read

We've had a huge set of updates go live - fully revamping the Hosts page, adding more AI analysis to reports and improving the User Experience throughout the system.

Hosts Revamp

The Hosts system has several new features. Host's now scan your site to understand what technologies are running, and enrich AI responses, test generation and more with that data. Additionally, they monitor changes in abuse, DNS, health, SSL lifecycle and more - keeping you notified of any issues!

Response Time Monitoring

LoadForge constantly monitors your sites response times - one of the main differences with our load testing platform! Even when you aren't testing, we are :) We've improved the display and added distribution stats so you can see when your site is struggling!

New Graphs

We've added several new graphs throughout the system, but specifically, two great ones to the Per Request page of any web tests.

Understand Retention

We've added more information on retention and your package allowances on the Team page, to make it clean what we are storing and for how much longer.

AI Analysis

The AI test analysis has been updated to understand where your Host is located, who's hosting it, what technologies it runs and more. This improves the understanding of our AI backend (o3-mini) significantly, and has allowed us to add Bottleneck Analysis and Test Suggestions.