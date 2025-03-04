Organizations Launched!

A fast-loading site keeps users engaged, drives higher conversion rates, and even improves search engine rankings. This guide will walk you through a practical approach to load testing a WordPress site hosted on Rapyd Cloud using LoadForge.
We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...
TLDR: We are excited to announce a new feature—Organizations—which allows users to create separate workspaces with distinct packages and users, facilitating better management of different companies or client accounts, with separate billing for each organization.
We are proud to finally release a much requested feature - Organizations. You can now create entirely different workspaces (called Organizations) with their own packages, users, tests, and hosts.
This lets you fully separate different companies and divisions, or easily work on multiple clients accounts from a single user.
Each Organization is billed separately and kept entirely isolated from any other Organization. You can then add any users who should have access to multiple.
For Enterprise users, we do have the ability for you to have multiple organizations under a single billing entity, just speak to our team.