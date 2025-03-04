Organizations Launched!

→

TLDR: We are excited to announce a new feature—Organizations—which allows users to create separate workspaces with distinct packages and users, facilitating better management of different companies or client accounts, with separate billing for each organization.

March 4, 2025 • 1 min read

We are proud to finally release a much requested feature - Organizations. You can now create entirely different workspaces (called Organizations) with their own packages, users, tests, and hosts.

This lets you fully separate different companies and divisions, or easily work on multiple clients accounts from a single user.

Each Organization is billed separately and kept entirely isolated from any other Organization. You can then add any users who should have access to multiple.

For Enterprise users, we do have the ability for you to have multiple organizations under a single billing entity, just speak to our team.