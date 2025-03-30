One-Click Scheduling & AI Test Fixes

A fast-loading site keeps users engaged, drives higher conversion rates, and even improves search engine rankings. This guide will walk you through a practical approach to load testing a WordPress site hosted on Rapyd Cloud using LoadForge.
We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...
TLDR: New features include one-click test scheduling for automated performance monitoring and AI-powered test fixes for easy troubleshooting, enhancing efficiency in load testing.
We're excited to announce two powerful new features designed to make your load testing faster, smarter, and more automated than ever.
✅ One-Click Test Scheduling
You can now schedule any load test to run daily, weekly, or monthly with a single click. This makes it effortless to continuously monitor performance and catch production or test environment issues before they become incidents.
Each scheduled test includes:
An automatic summary after every run
SLA target tracking (response time, error rate, UX)
Instant alerts when something goes wrong
It’s load testing on autopilot.
🤖 AI-Powered Test Fixing
Struggling with broken test scripts or small errors slowing you down? We’ve added AI checking and fixing directly into both the test creation process and the debugger.
Here’s how it works:
Your test runs automatically with 5 users
AI checks for common issues or failures
Suggestions are provided to fix your test script
Just click “Apply Fix” to implement changes instantly
This makes it easier than ever to get up and running—especially for teams moving fast.