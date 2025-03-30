One-Click Scheduling & AI Test Fixes

→

TLDR: New features include one-click test scheduling for automated performance monitoring and AI-powered test fixes for easy troubleshooting, enhancing efficiency in load testing.

March 30, 2025 • 1 min read

We're excited to announce two powerful new features designed to make your load testing faster, smarter, and more automated than ever.

✅ One-Click Test Scheduling

You can now schedule any load test to run daily, weekly, or monthly with a single click. This makes it effortless to continuously monitor performance and catch production or test environment issues before they become incidents.

Each scheduled test includes:

An automatic summary after every run

SLA target tracking (response time, error rate, UX)

Instant alerts when something goes wrong

It’s load testing on autopilot.

🤖 AI-Powered Test Fixing

Struggling with broken test scripts or small errors slowing you down? We’ve added AI checking and fixing directly into both the test creation process and the debugger.

Here’s how it works:

Your test runs automatically with 5 users

AI checks for common issues or failures

Suggestions are provided to fix your test script

Just click “Apply Fix” to implement changes instantly

This makes it easier than ever to get up and running—especially for teams moving fast.