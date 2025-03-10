New Documentation Site

A fast-loading site keeps users engaged, drives higher conversion rates, and even improves search engine rankings. This guide will walk you through a practical approach to load testing a WordPress site hosted on Rapyd Cloud using LoadForge.
We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...