New Documentation Site

TLDR: We've launched a new LoadForge Docs site with updated content and features, API testing, and improved support, including live chat via a new system on Plain.com.

We're proud to announce the release of our new LoadForge Docs site.

The revamped site has all updated content, all the new features, and the ability to test API requests and more.

We have also migrated our support to a new system (Plain.com if you are interested) which allows us to provide better support, and live chat on the site for any interactive questions.

