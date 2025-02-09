More Integrations, Global Testing

→

TLDR: LoadForge has introduced new integrations with Datadog and Azure Application Insights for enhanced load test reporting, and now supports global testing with the ability to select multiple worker locations per test run.

February 9, 2025 • 1 min read

We are proud to announce the availability of several new integrations and new global tests.

Datadog & Azure Application Insights

You can now link your Datadog and Azure AppInsights accounts to LoadForge to see load test data in your application reports. Integrations are available to all Essential and higher packages.

Global Testing

LoadForge has always supported testing from around the world, but previously you would need to choose a single location per test run. Now, you can choose where each worker in a test is launched!