More Integrations, Global Testing

A fast-loading site keeps users engaged, drives higher conversion rates, and even improves search engine rankings. This guide will walk you through a practical approach to load testing a WordPress site hosted on Rapyd Cloud using LoadForge.
We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...
TLDR: LoadForge has introduced new integrations with Datadog and Azure Application Insights for enhanced load test reporting, and now supports global testing with the ability to select multiple worker locations per test run.
We are proud to announce the availability of several new integrations and new global tests.
Datadog & Azure Application Insights
You can now link your Datadog and Azure AppInsights accounts to LoadForge to see load test data in your application reports. Integrations are available to all Essential and higher packages.
Global Testing
LoadForge has always supported testing from around the world, but previously you would need to choose a single location per test run. Now, you can choose where each worker in a test is launched!