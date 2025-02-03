January: Teams & Integrations

A fast-loading site keeps users engaged, drives higher conversion rates, and even improves search engine rankings. This guide will walk you through a practical approach to load testing a WordPress site hosted on Rapyd Cloud using LoadForge.
We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...
TLDR: We've revamped the Team homepage to display online status and team rewards, and introduced new integrations with Slack for messaging and Zapier for data sharing, alongside moving Okta SSO into Integrations.
We've introduced a revamped Team homepage and new Integrations landing with Zapier and Slack messaging!
New Team Homepage
Your new Team page shows you online members and when last your team members were online. Additionally, it serves as the new home for Team-wide rewards and the team menu.
Integrations Update
We've moved Okta SSO into Integrations, and added two new Integration options:
Slack: Send messages for host health and completed load tests directly to your slack channel.
Zapier: Receive host health and load test information directly in Zapier, allowing you to send it to thousands of integration partners.