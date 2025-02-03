Blog Changelog

January: Teams & Integrations

TLDR: We've revamped the Team homepage to display online status and team rewards, and introduced new integrations with Slack for messaging and Zapier for data sharing, alongside moving Okta SSO into Integrations.

1 min read
January: Teams & Integrations

We've introduced a revamped Team homepage and new Integrations landing with Zapier and Slack messaging!

New Team Homepage

Your new Team page shows you online members and when last your team members were online. Additionally, it serves as the new home for Team-wide rewards and the team menu.

Integrations Update

We've moved Okta SSO into Integrations, and added two new Integration options:

  • Slack: Send messages for host health and completed load tests directly to your slack channel.
  • Zapier: Receive host health and load test information directly in Zapier, allowing you to send it to thousands of integration partners.
Author

LoadForge Team

The LoadForge Team

