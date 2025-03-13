Faster Launches, Better Screenshots

A fast-loading site keeps users engaged, drives higher conversion rates, and even improves search engine rankings. This guide will walk you through a practical approach to load testing a WordPress site hosted on Rapyd Cloud using LoadForge.
We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...
TLDR: The latest update enhances the load testing experience by allowing full-size screenshot views, speeds up test launches to 20-30 seconds, improves crawler speed and depth, and makes AI analysis up to 3 times faster by switching from GPT-4o to o3-mini.
Sometimes it's the small things that make the load testing experience better!
We've rolled out an update that lets you click on screenshots in the live monitor and on the report page to see a full size image - something that was requested quite often to our surprise!
We've also improved the speed to launch tests on our cloud (where installations are not required). Load runners now launch in 20-30 seconds, allowing your test to be fully running in half a minute.
We've also improved the speed of the crawler, and increased the depth - so it'll find more pages, faster! This primarily improves the Wizard when creating tests.
And finally, AI analysis and AI improvements to test scripts should be around 2.5-3x faster as we've switched from GPT4o to o3-mini.