Faster Launches, Better Screenshots

TLDR: The latest update enhances the load testing experience by allowing full-size screenshot views, speeds up test launches to 20-30 seconds, improves crawler speed and depth, and makes AI analysis up to 3 times faster by switching from GPT-4o to o3-mini.

March 13, 2025 • 1 min read

Sometimes it's the small things that make the load testing experience better!

We've rolled out an update that lets you click on screenshots in the live monitor and on the report page to see a full size image - something that was requested quite often to our surprise!

We've also improved the speed to launch tests on our cloud (where installations are not required). Load runners now launch in 20-30 seconds, allowing your test to be fully running in half a minute.

We've also improved the speed of the crawler, and increased the depth - so it'll find more pages, faster! This primarily improves the Wizard when creating tests.

And finally, AI analysis and AI improvements to test scripts should be around 2.5-3x faster as we've switched from GPT4o to o3-mini.