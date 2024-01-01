Adding Custom Sleep Intervals

Overview

While testing, it's crucial to simulate user behavior as realistically as possible. One key aspect of this simulation is introducing waits or pauses that a typical user might experience, like reading a webpage or waiting for some data. By default, LoadForge's wait_time attribute allows you to set such pauses. This guide will delve deeper into customizing these waits and understanding their applications.

wait_time vs. time.sleep

There are two primary ways to introduce waits in your tests:

wait_time : This attribute specifies the pause between tasks. For example, once load_page concludes, the simulated user would wait for the duration specified by wait_time before initiating the next task. In our example below, after the load_page task concludes, a user will pause for a duration anywhere between 10 to 20 seconds. time.sleep : This function allows for more specific pauses, right at the point it's called within your test. So if you want a user to pause immediately after a particular HTTP request and before another, time.sleep can be used.

Example Code

Let's examine an example:

import random from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, between import time class AwesomeUser(HttpUser): # User waits between 10 to 20 seconds after completing each task. wait_time = between(10, 20) @task(1) def load_page(self): self.client.get('/page1') # Here, the user waits between 10 to 60 seconds, # simulating a pause on page1 before navigating to page2. time.sleep(random.randint(10, 60)) self.client.get('/page2') # This simulates that a user pauses on page2 for exactly 20 seconds. time.sleep(20)

This test will simulate a user accessing /page1 , waiting for a duration between 10 to 60 seconds (perhaps reading content or interacting with elements), and then navigating to /page2 , where they pause again for a fixed 20 seconds.