Adding Custom Sleep Intervals

Overview
While testing, it's crucial to simulate user behavior as realistically as possible. One key aspect of this simulation is introducing waits or pauses that a typical user might experience, like reading a webpage or waiting for some data. By default, LoadForge's
wait_time attribute allows you to set such pauses. This guide will delve deeper into customizing these waits and understanding their applications.
wait_time vs. time.sleep
There are two primary ways to introduce waits in your tests:
-
wait_time: This attribute specifies the pause between tasks. For example, once
load_pageconcludes, the simulated user would wait for the duration specified by
wait_timebefore initiating the next task. In our example below, after the
load_pagetask concludes, a user will pause for a duration anywhere between 10 to 20 seconds.
-
time.sleep: This function allows for more specific pauses, right at the point it's called within your test. So if you want a user to pause immediately after a particular HTTP request and before another,
time.sleepcan be used.
Example Code
Let's examine an example:
import random
from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, between
import time
class AwesomeUser(HttpUser):
# User waits between 10 to 20 seconds after completing each task.
wait_time = between(10, 20)
@task(1)
def load_page(self):
self.client.get('/page1')
# Here, the user waits between 10 to 60 seconds,
# simulating a pause on page1 before navigating to page2.
time.sleep(random.randint(10, 60))
self.client.get('/page2')
# This simulates that a user pauses on page2 for exactly 20 seconds.
time.sleep(20)
This test will simulate a user accessing
/page1, waiting for a duration between 10 to 60 seconds (perhaps reading content or interacting with elements), and then navigating to
/page2, where they pause again for a fixed 20 seconds.
Utilizing Locust for Test Examples
LoadForge leverages the power of the open-source
locust library. This means that if you're already a locust user, you can directly port this script. If you wish to amplify your testing capabilities, consider importing your script into LoadForge!